New AFK Journey hero, Phraesto: Release date, skills, and more

Farlight Games has announced a new AFK Journey hero, Phraesto, who is set to arrive in the title’s forthcoming update, version 1.1.15. The developers have posted a 7-minute video introducing upcoming events in the overworld of Esperia, gameplay features, and a new hero. In the upcoming update, players will be able to play a new game mode, Clan Reputation.

Additionally, players will be able to play new events, such as the Celestial Gala, Hero Drills, and Fairy Carnival, in the forthcoming update. That said, this article provides all the details about the upcoming hero Phraesto, including his release date, skills, and how to get.

Release date for the new AFK Journey hero, Phraesto

Farlight will release the AFK Journey hero, Phraesto, on June 6, 2024. Also known as Abyssal Illusionist, he is the third Hypogean hero and the first one to debut in the title. The current roster of the Hypogean faction includes the Support class hero, Reinier, and the Rogue Class hero, Berial.

Skills of the new AFK Journey hero, Phraesto

New AFK Journey hero, Phraesto's Exclusive Skill. (Image via Farlight Games)

Phraesto is a Tank hero in AFK Journey who deals Magic damage and specializes in Range attacks. He possesses Paralyzing Venom and has the ability to create a copy of himself on the battlefield. Farlight Games has yet to reveal the full details of Phraesto’s kit.

In the video, they’ve provided information on his active skills and their Passive effects, Ultimate, and Exclusive Skills. Below are their details:

Active skills

Crimson Contract: He will consecutively attack three enemies in front of him and damage them.

He will consecutively attack three enemies in front of him and damage them. Vicious Sting: He inflicts Paralyzing Venom on an enemy in front of him, chipping its HP constantly and reducing its stats.

He inflicts Paralyzing Venom on an enemy in front of him, chipping its HP constantly and reducing its stats. Futile Echo (Ultimate): While using Futile Echo, he deals burst damage to nearby enemies while recovering HP for himself

While using Futile Echo, he deals burst damage to nearby enemies while recovering HP for himself Foggy Whisper (Exclusive Skill): When Phraesto’s copy dies before him, it deals significant damage and stuns enemies before leaving the battlefield.

Passive skills

The AFK Journey hero, Phraesto’s Crismon Contract Basic Skill and Futile Echo Ultimate Skill provide him with passive effects. Here are the details:

Futile Echo’s Passive effect: Phraesto creates an illusion and makes a copy of himself before the battle begins. The copy can use all skills, including Ultimate, like that of the real one.

Phraesto creates an illusion and makes a copy of himself before the battle begins. The copy can use all skills, including Ultimate, like that of the real one. Crimson Contract’s Passive effect: Phraesto signs a contract with an ally positioned behind him. He takes a small amount from their max HP and grants the buffs. The buffs that real Phraesto and his copy provide will be different.

How do we get the new AFK Journey hero, Phraesto?

Players can obtain Phraesto from the Stargaze Station or Guild Store. (Image via Farlight Games)

As a Hypogean hero, there are two methods to get the new AFK Journey hero, Phraesto, after he debuts in-game. The first method is to pull him on the Stargaze Station using Stellar Crystals. It is a banner that grants only Hypogean and Celestial heroes in AFK Journey. The drop rate of Celestial and Hypogean heroes from the Stargaze Station is 3.25%.

Another method of obtaining Phraesto is through the Guild Store. To access the store, Go to Main Menu > Emporium > Guild Store from the lobby. Players can purchase Phraesto’s Soul Sigils in exchange for Guild Medals to obtain him.

