10 best episodes from Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, ranked

While many Pokemon fans enjoy the Sinnoh region for its diverse set of monsters, interesting characters, creature designs, and plot, many franchise fans enjoy the region for its excellent anime adaptation. It was here where the franchise got experimental with how battles are handled in the anime, with its effects still lingering in the series today.

Though each episode has its own merits, there will always be a select few that stand out from the rest whether it be due to the battles, characters, or which monsters make an appearance. Here are the 10 best episodes of the Diamond and Pearl season of the Pokemon anime.

Top 10 episodes of the Pokemon Diamond and Pearl anime

10) The Semi-Final Frontier

Recognizable by the still frame alone, this episode featured the iconic showdown between Ash and Tobias at the Sinnoh League. While it was awesome to see creatures like Darkrai and Latios in the anime, watching the main character get wiped by a team of literal Legendary Pokemon left a sour taste in the mouths of many fans.

9) Battling a Thaw in Relations

Ash's Infernape is one of the best and most well-developed characters in the anime's Sinnoh season. Starting off as an abuse victim under Paul's ownership, Ash adopted it as a Chimchar following Paul abandoning it for being too weak, similar to how he took in his Charizard. This anime finally saw Infernape defeating Paul in battle thanks to Ash's encouragement and its Blaze ability.

8) The Eighth Wonder of the Sinnoh World

Another highlight featuring Infernape, this episode was all about Ash's eighth gym battle. After reigniting Volkner's love for battling a few episodes prior, the Gym Leader was excited for his battle against the protagonist. Of course, it came down to a one-on-one between Volkner's ace, Luxray, and Ash's Infernape. Infernape emerged victorious after finally being able to control its Blaze ability, which caused it to rampage earlier on.

7) Tag! We're It...!

Not only did this episode introduce us to Conway, one of the anime's most endearing side-characters, but it also paired Ash and Paul together as allies for the duration of the Hearthome City Tag Battle Competition. With the two being rivals with drastically different ways of raising creatures, this arc was the most interesting to see of the season's tournament arcs.

6) Camping it up

This episode of the Sinnoh series saw our heroes taking it easy at Professor Rowan's summer camp at Mount Coronet to study up on their Pokemon knowledge. Each student got a rental Pokemon to take care of as well. The vast array of creatures that make an appearance in this episode make it well-worth the watch.

5) Coming Full-Festival Circle

The contest episodes of the Sinnoh saga are some of the most visually impressive due to the creativity behind every performance and the show's special effects. This episode in particular featured a rich variety of Pokemon, as well as showcasing a close match between Jessie in disguise and Dawn.

4) Losing its Lustrous

The Sinnoh region has shown through several games that it has incredibly deep lore. This episode of the anime translated some of that lore in the form of the respective orbs that can be held by Dialga and Palkia to increase their power. This is also one of the first episodes to feature Team Galactic, the region's evil team, in an impactful role.

3) Shield with a Twist

During Ash's gym battle against Fantina, he was constantly overwhelmed by her battling techniques carried over from her time as a contest coordinator. However, the protagonist adapted and developed a technique of his own, the Counter Shield. This strategy involves a Pokemon using a move defensively by using it around itself, rather than just targeting the opponent.

2) Playing the Leveling Field

Another episode featuring the Gym Leader, Fantina, Playing the Leveling Field told us more of her story of personal growth and development as a Gym Leader and a contest coordinator. In addition, it also featured a match between Ash and Fantina, where her Drifloon evolved into Drifblim. In a fitting theme of personal development, this episode also marked some big moments for Jessie and Dawn.

1) Drifloon on the Wind!

Drifloon on the Wind served as a way to incorporate important scenes from the games into the show. Ash and the crew met Paige and Marnie, daughters of the local Nurse Joy. They told the cast that their father works at the local Valley Windworks power plant, where disaster struck after Team Rocket's failed attempt at stealing the Ampharos owned by their father. This episode also featured the Legendary Pokemon, Suicune.