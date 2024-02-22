20 funniest Pokemon nicknames for your Scarlet and Violet adventures

One of the most underappreciated aspects of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the freedom given to players to choose and customize the names of their favorite Pocket Monsters. As trainers go through the Paldea region, they may feel the need to spice up their team a bit more with personalized nicknames. However, some nicknames hit harder than others.

With some formats of online play allowing nicknames to make their way into the online space, many players are using their creatures to craft clever jokes and the like.

This article lists some of the funniest nicknames players can give to their Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet.

Best nickname ideas for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

There are many excellent nickname ideas for your next playthrough of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Here are some funny and interesting nickname ideas for some Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet:

Slaking, Snorlax, Hippowdon, or Cetitan named "Your Mom" (A classic)

Shiny Spidops named "Spider-Man"

Greedent named "Petah"

Kricketune named "Delewoop" (Another classic)

Family of Three Maushold named "Mauscarriage"

Crabominable named "Mr. Krabs"

Amoonguss named "Amogus"

Palafin named "All-Might"

Qwilfish named "Carrot"

Clawitzer named "SrimpSpecial"

Kingambit named "Scoots"

Tatsugiri named "Leonard Nemo"

Brute Bonnet named "UngaBoonguss"

Chi-Yu named "Fishy :)"

Dipplin named "SpicyMeatbal"

Politoed named "Le Frog"

Glaceon or Ambipom named "Trauma Bangs"

Gengar named "Rick Gastly"

Dodrio named "The Boys"

Barraskewda named "Torpedo Ted"

There are bound to be many more interesting and funny nickname ideas, but the ones that truly matter are those that have a special tie to the players themselves. Every trainer has, at some point, named their Lillipup or Houndour after a beloved family pet, making these monikers much more valuable than some memes on the internet.

Of course, there is also the off chance that players would like to rename their creature, either to change their already-existing nickname or to finally grant them one.

The method to go about doing this is different for each game but has luckily gotten easier in recent entries to the Pokemon franchise.

How to change a Pokemon's nickname in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Changing your Pokemon's nickname in Scarlet and Violet can be done from the party menu (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Changing a nickname in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the easiest it has ever been. Instead of interacting with an NPC located in one specific place on the map, players can now change names from the party menu. All you need to do is select the creature you want to rename from the party screen, bring up its status menu, and press the X button on your controller.

This will bring up the in-console keyboard, where you can type out the new nickname for your Pokemon. After completing, a quick press of the + button will save the new name.

Tweaking the nicknames of Traded Pokemon can still prove inconsistent. However, most of the time, they cannot be changed from the name assigned by their original trainer.