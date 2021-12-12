5 best Fairy-type Pokemon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Fairy-type Pokemon is the most recent type addition to the series and a handful of powerful ones can be found in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

The type was introduced in Generation VI. That means the original versions of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl did not have a single Fairy-type found in the Sinnoh region.

Trainers can find Pokemon from Sinnoh that now have Fairy-typing. These Pokemon can also be acquired from different regions after obtaining the National Pokedex. As the bane of Dragon-type Pokemon, there are plenty of Fairy-types to find.

Top 5 Fairy-type Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

5) Clefable

Clefable in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Clefable can be obtained in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl by evolving a Clefairy. Once that is done, trainers will have a solid Fairy-type with good HP and Special Defense stats.

It does a good job at healing in double battles, making it a great partner if it can stay on the battlefield.

4) Azumarill

Azumarill in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Azumarill is a Water/Fairy-type Pokemon acquired in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl after evolving a Marill. It has a great 100 base HP and can be a terror to Dragon-type Pokemon with its access to Fairy and Ice-type attacks. This bulky creature can take some hits.

3) Mr. Mime

Mr. Mime in BDSP. (Image via ILCA)

Trainers can either evolve Mime Jr. or find Mr. Mime on Route 218 and Route 222 as a Brilliant Diamond exclusive. It can also be found in several Grand Underground biomes.

With a Special Attack base of 100 and Special Defense of 120, Mr. Mime can set up different types of screens to reduce damage and be a nuisance to opponents.

2) Togekiss

A newly evolved Togekiss. (Image via ILCA)

Togepi can be found in the Grand Underground. Its final evolutionary form is Togekiss, a Flying/Fairy-type. It comes with a base Special Attack of 120 and Special Defense of 115. The Pokemon can learn a ton of moves from different types, making it a dangerous battler.

1) Gardevoir

Gardevoir in the anime. (Image via ILCA)

Ralts and Kirlia can either be found in the Grand Underground or with the Poke Radar. The final form for female versions is Gardevoir. The Psychic/Fairy-type Pokemon is one of the best special attackers in the franchise.

It has a Special Defense of 115 and Special Attack of 125. Adding this to one's collection is a must.

