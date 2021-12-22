5 best Fire-type moves in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Fire-type Pokemon and their attacks are some of the most dangerous in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Often, trainers will choose the Fire-type starter Pokemon and go on an absolute rampage throughout the region. Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is no different, with Pokemons like Chimchar.

However, there are plenty of other Fire-types available once you obtain the National Pokedex. At that point, you can put to use some incredible attacks that will deal supereffective damage to Bug, Grass, Steel, and Ice-types.

Note: This article is based on the Power of each attack.

The top 5 Fire-type attacks in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

5) Flare Blitz

Flare Blitz comes with 120 Power, 100 Accuracy, and 15 PP. The user cloaks itself in fire and charges at the opposing Pokemon. It may burn the opponent and also damage the user. This is a powerful Fire-type attack that can be utilized by the likes of Infernape, Arcanine, Rapidash, and many more.

4) Overheat

Overheat sees the Pokemon using the attack unleash their full power. It harshly lowers the user's Special Attack. It does Special Damage and has 130 Power, 90 Accuracy, and 5 PP. It is TM50 in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and can be taught to most Fire-types.

3) Burn Up

Burn Up inflicts massive damage with 130 Power, 100 Accuracy, and 5 PP. The user will "burn itself out." This causes it to no longer have the Fire-typing until the end of the battle. Arcanine learns it by default, and Moltres, Cyndaquil, Quilava, Typhlosion, and Ho-Oh learn it by leveling up.

2) Eruption

Eruption sees the Pokemon attack with explosive fury. It lowers the user's HP and the move's Power, making it only useful a couple of times in a battle. Its first use has 150 Power, and it comes with 100 Accuracy and 5 PP. This is a common move used by the likes of Camerupt and Torkoal.

1) Blast Burn

Blast Burn is one of the "ultimate moves" that can be taught to a fully evolved starter Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The description states that the target is razed by a fiery explosion and the user cannot move on the next turn. It has 150 Power, 90 Accuracy, and 5 PP.

The starter Fire-types in BDSP that can learn it are Charizard, Typhlosion, and Infernape.

