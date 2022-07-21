5 best Fossil Pokemon in the series, ranked

Among the many factors that contributed to the success of the Pokemon franchise is the considerable difference between each of the over 900 different creatures. To help ground the franchise and make it more relatable, most of these different creatures' origins can be traced back to real-world counterparts.

One of the most impressive instances of this is the famous fossils subcategory of creatures. These are monsters that can only be obtained once the player collects their respective fossil item and brings it to a lab for revival. Upon doing so, players will be rewarded with their very own dinosaur.

Due to age, some pocket monsters will be better than others. With a franchise as old as Pokemon, power creep is a real threat when it comes to some of the franchise's namesake creatures. So which of the franchise's fossils performs a cut above the status quo?

The Pokemon franchise's best Fossil Pokemon

5) Tyrantrum

Tyrantrum as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Starting off the list is the Pokemon based off of the most notorious sinosaur of them all - Tyrantrum. It was first introduced in the sixth generation of the franchise and was even featured on the team of the Kalos region champion, Diantha. Tyrantrum also sprots an attack stat of 121 and a Dragon typing.

However, while Tyrantrum sounds amazing on paper, in practice, it tends to fall short. Being introduced in the same generation as Fairy-types, Tyrantrum was bound to be kept in check by the type many players found to be overpowered on its debut. Its lackluster speed and special defense hold it back as well.

4) Arctozolt

At the number four spot is Arctozolt, one of the newest monsters to be introduced to the franchise, during the launch of Sword and Shield. Having a base attack stat of 100 and the great offensive combo of Ice and Electric sounds great, until, that is, the creature is viewed under a more observant lens.

Arctozolt has access to one of the best Electic-type attacks in the game - Bolt Beak. However, in order to use this move properly, Arctozolt must move before its opponent. Given its speed stat of 55, this will not happen very often. Only with its hidden ability, Slush Rush, an ability that boosts speed in hail, will this take effect.

Given that the hail weather condition only benefits Ice-types, using Arctozolt effectively will require considerable set-up, unlike the next creatures on this list.

3) Aerodactyl

Aerodactyl as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Carried by its Mega Evolution, Aerodactyl sits in the number three spot. Up until the foreseeable removal of Mega Evolutions that came with the eighth generation, Mega Aerodactyl was one of the best glass cannon speed sweepers in the underused tier of the metagame.

Now that it lacks the stat increase from the Mega Evolution as well as its Tough Claws ability, Aerodactyl has been significantly nerfed and made almost unviable. However, Aerodactly still has the potential to carry a casual playthrough on its back, thanks to its outstanding movepool, 105 attack stat, and a speed of 130.

2) Dracozolt

Dracozolt as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Another one of Galar's fossils, Dracozolt, takes the number two spot on the list. Much like Arctozolt, Dracozolt has access to the Bolt Beak attack. However, where this pocket monster pulls ahead is in its much better type of Dragon and Electric, as well as having a significantly higher speed stat.

Unlike Slush Rush, which only benefits other Ice-types, Dracozolt's hidden ability, Sand Rush, requires a sandstorm to take effect. Given that sand is a common team structure that benefits Rock, Ground, and Steel-types, Dracozolt is much more usable in higher tiers of play.

1) Dracovish

Dracovish as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Unsurprisingly for many, Dracovish is the best Fossil Pokemon in the entire franchise. Another new addition to Sword and Shield, Dracovish is the only fossil to be limited to the Ubers tier of play, a tier inhibited by Legendaries and Mythicals.

Dracovish is a prime example of how a creature with the right kit can absolutely dominate the metagame. Dracovish's signature attack, Fishious Rend, is a Water-type bite attack that deals double damage if it moves first. This attack is also powered up by Dracovish's ability, Strong Jaw.

Give Dracovish a Choice Scarf and put it in rain for a free win in online battles. Given how easy it is to set this monster up, it is banned in most online tournaments.

