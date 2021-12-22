5 best Grass-type moves in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Grass-type Pokemon and their attacks are often underrated, even in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

After all these years, trainers are still sleeping on the fact that Grass-type Pokemon and Grass-type attacks are extremely useful and valuable for battling.

Grass-type attacks will deal supereffective damage to Water, Ground, and Rock-types. There are dozens of Grass-type attacks in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, so you'll want to know which ones are the most powerful.

Note: This article is based on the attacks' Power rating.

Five most potent Grass-type attacks in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

5) Seed Flare

Seed Flare is the signature move of Shaymin. In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, it comes with 120 Power, 85 Accuracy, and 5 PP.

It does Special damage and is described as the user emitting a shock wave from its body. It has a chance to harshly lower the target's Special Defense.

4) Power Whip

Power Whip can be learned by a handful of Pokemon with vines, or tongues in the case of Lickitung. It also has 120 Power with 85 Accuracy but 10 PP.

The user violently whirls its vines, or the like, to harshly lash the target. Thus, the attack does Physical damage.

3) Petal Dance

Petal Dance is a powerful Grass-type attack that can be learned by Roserade, Venusaur, and Vileplume, to name a few. Pokemon that use this attack scatter petals for two to three turns, confusing opponents.

It does Special Damage with 120 Power, 100 Accuracy, and 10 PP.

2) Leaf Storm

Quite a few Grass-type Pokemon can learn Leaf Storm, including the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl starter's final evolution, Torterra. The user is said to whip up a storm of leaves but will reduce the user's Special Attack.

Leaf Storm does Special Damage and has 130 Power, 90 Accuracy, and 5 PP.

1) Frenzy Plant

Frenzy Plant is one of the "ultimate moves" that can be taught to starter Pokemon. In Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the move tutor can teach it to Venusaur, Meganium, and Torterra.

With 150 Power, 90 Accuracy, and 5 PP, the user slams the target with enormous roots. It takes a turn to recharge.

