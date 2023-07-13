5 best Pokemon fan games

Each year, the Pokemon fandom produces a variety of exceptional fan-made media. This includes games crafted by a dedicated community of creatives, artists, and developers. Fueled by pure passion and unwavering love for the franchise, these works captivate fans worldwide. It's either their distinct gimmick or storyline that makes them stand out from the crowd. From innovative gameplay mechanics to stunning visuals, these games have earned a special place in Pokemon enthusiasts' hearts.

In this list, we will explore five standout fan-made games that have garnered immense popularity for their unique qualities and captivating experiences. Let's delve into this extraordinary collection of fan-generated creations that capture Pokemon in their own remarkable ways.

Pokemon Infinite Fusion, Daybreak, and 3 other community-made games

1) Pokemon Infinite Fusion

The game has an insane concept at its core for its success. It's based on the popular Pokemon Fusion generator. The main gimmick behind this game is that Silph Co has begun selling the DNA splicer, which first appeared in Black and White. This means anyone could combine two pocket monsters into one.

The game includes every creature from Gen 1 and Gen 2, as well as over 101 creatures from Gen 3-7. It has 176,400 possible fusions and over 50,000 custom sprites made by incredibly talented people in the community.

This game offers exciting additional features that include the likes of - 16 Gym Leaders from Kanto and Johto, an expanded Kanto region with Gen 4-5 inspired graphics, a prequel journey into Johto, post-game Sevii Islands, 25 Legendary Pokemon to catch, over 40 sidequests, NPC rematches and trades, a WonderTrade simulator, a faster Day/Night system, and the choice between Classic or Random mode.

2) Pokemon Daybreak version

Pokemon Daybreak takes place in the Armira region, including the post-game Armiran Isles. It features exclusive remastered Mega Evolutions with enhanced stats, new abilities, and visually striking appearances.

The game introduces fan-made regional variants for Greninja and Sceptile. They are adapted to the Daybreak region's environment, resulting in changes to typings, abilities, and appearances.

A unique evolution for Eevee called Dueleons allows fusion with its evolutions, creating new creatures like Fureon (Jolteon and Vaporeon), Misteon (Flareon and Sylveon), and Eclipseon (Umbreon and Espeon). This fusion mechanic offers players the chance to experiment with visually stunning evolutions.

This game features ten gyms, an Elite Four, and a Champion.

It boasts over 20 hours of gameplay, a custom dex of 400 Pokemon from Gen 1-9, a classic GBA theme, an intriguing story with new characters, custom regional forms and mega evolutions, a Battle Island, and a complete post-game with its own regional dex and final act.

3) PokeMMO

PokeMMO is an exciting fan-made game that brings Pokemon's expansive world to life in a massively multiplayer online experience. Players can embark on adventures, catch and train a wide variety of Gen 1-5 pocket monsters, and engage in thrilling battles with fellow trainers from around the globe.

With a vast open world to explore, players can visit iconic locations in the universe and discover hidden secrets along the way. It offers a rich and immersive gameplay experience, allowing trainers to form teams, participate in tournaments, and trade with other players.

With regular updates and new features, PokeMMO provides an engaging and dynamic online community where fans can come together and celebrate their love for the franchise.

This game offers a host of additional features, including real-time online gameplay for an immersive multiplayer experience. Frequent updates bring in fresh content and events, keeping the game exciting.

Designed to provide a more challenging experience, it caters to veteran players seeking a more difficult gameplay experience. Moreover, the game is conveniently available on both phones and tablets, allowing easy access and enjoyment.

4) Pokemon Uranium

Pokemon Uranium is a highly acclaimed fan-made game that offers a unique and original game experience. Set in the Tandor region, players embark on an epic survival to become Champions. This game introduces another type, the Nuclear Type, and over 150 new species, each with captivating designs and abilities.

With a compelling storyline, challenging gym battles, and an array of side quests, it provides hours of immersive gameplay. Despite being a fan-made game, Uranium showcases impressive attention to detail, polished graphics, and a dedicated community of players. It stands as a testament to the fanbase's passion and creativity.

This game includes additional features like a Trainer Test (A starter Pokemon compatibility check), Nuclear Type, new Eeveelution (Nucleon), new moves and abilities, PokePod (a game-exclusive PokeNav), Speech Translator (a device to communicate with pocket monsters), sidequests, Nuzlocke Mode, and Randomizer Mode.

5) Pokemon Outbounds

This is a fan-made game developed using RPG Maker XP. It presents an original region to explore, an engaging narrative and introduces brand new species not found in official games. Players can download and experience Outbounds using RMXP emulators or flash cartridges.

This will immerse them in thrilling adventures, challenging trainer battles, and the chance to capture exclusive creatures. The storyline revolves around preventing an invasion of alien beings, adding an exciting twist to gameplay.

Notably, the game features revamped types for the Kalos starters. Chespin becomes a Dark/Fire type, Fennekin evolves into Fighting/Water, and Froakie evolves into Psychic/Grass.

This game features eight generations, eight challenging Gyms, mega evolutions, regional variants, Dynamax, as well as a Ghost Type Eevee evolution, trade evolutions occurring through leveling up, diverse competitors, and the ability to catch alien pocket monsters.

Poll : 0 votes