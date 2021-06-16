5 most disliked Flying Pokemon in Sword and Shield

Flying-type Pokemon can be found all over the Galar region in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

The Nintendo Switch game did a wonderful job of introducing new creatures to discover while including some of the beloved favorites over the years. It also kept in some of those less favorable.

When it comes to Flying-type Pokemon, there are plenty on both sides of the fence. The likes of Pidgeot, Corviknight, and many more hold a special place in trainers' hearts. Others? Not so much.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer. The list may include all Pokemon from the Galar Dex, not just those native to Galar.

Top 5 least like Flying-type Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#5 - Sigilyph

Image via The Pokemon Company

Sigilyph is an odd creature. As a Flying/Psychic-type, it receives more weaknesses than it would with a single typing. It takes supereffective damage from Rock, Ghost, Electric, Ice, and Dark-type attacks. It never stood out among trainers because of this. It is a Pokemon simply caught to complete the Dex rather than to battle with.

#4 - Xatu

Image via The Pokemon Company

The reason Xatu is disliked is the exact same reason Sigilyph is disliked. The Flying/Psychic-type Pokemon is simply too risky to use. And it is nothing special. Its stats are actually worse than Sigilyph's, but it comes with the same weaknesses. Xatu might have been fun to use in the Johto region, but in Sworld and Shield's Galar, it just doesn't cut it.

#3 - Mandibuzz

Image via The Pokemon Company

Mandibuzz is a Dark/Flying-type Pokemon that is the counterpart of Braviary. This is because they are both version exclusives of opposite games. Mandibuzz got the short end of the stick between the two. Its HP and Defense are solid but is simply outshined by so many other Flying-types.

#2 - Mantine

Image via The Pokemon Company

Mantine is a cute Pokemon from the sea. That isn't why trainers dislike it, though. They dislike it because of its odd Water/Flying-type combination. Yes, Mantine is said to be able to fly 300 feet into the air, but that feels more like a giant leap out of the water. All this dual typing does is make it weak to Rock and 4x weak to Electric. No one likes that.

#1 - Unfezant

Image via The Pokemon Company

Simply put, Unfezant is just unpleasant. Of all the early game Flying-type Pokemon, Unfezant may be the worst and most unpopular. It wasn't until a Generation after its introduction that it received a boosted Attack stat. As a bird, it has good speed, but it may have been too late. In Sword and Shield, there are so many other options that Unfezant was never going to be able to dig itself out of its hole.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod