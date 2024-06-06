5 hardest-to-catch Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Pokemon Legends Arceus completely reworked the catching system many fans of the Pocket Monster franchise were used to. Rather than requiring players to engage in a battle, they can simply sneak up to a critter they want to catch and throw a Poke Ball at it straight from the overworld. While this streamlines the process a bit more, it makes capturing certain creatures a bit more difficult.

Since Pokemon Legends Arceus is a more open-world game, the large maps also have secret areas and side quests, making some creatures only available for the dedicated few who check every corner.

Here are five of Pokemon Legends Arceus' most difficult creatures to catch.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

5 hardest creatures to catch in Pokemon Legends Arceus

1) Magnezone

Trending

Magnezone spawned in the sky in Pokemon Legends Arceus (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pocket Monsters spawn everywhere in Pokemon Legends Arceus' overworld. Creatures inhabit all the caves, rivers, fields, and trees players will see as they traverse the Hisui region. However, some trainers may forget to look up at the sky, which also houses a few different species, with the most unique one being Magnezone.

Magnezone spawns around the top of mountains and can be seen flying around in the sky. Being so high up, players will need Jet Balls to even get the opportunity to catch the critter. With the game's limited range on its lock-on feature, catching this Pocket Monster when it spawns in the wild is next to impossible for many trainers.

2) Abra

Abra's teleportation abilities can be troublesome for those wanting to catch one (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Legends Arceus' overhaul to its capture system also implemented some lore-accurate representations of how each creature would react in the overworld. As such, many Pocket Monsters attack or run away from the player when they see them. However, this also applies to the infamous Abra who maintains its iconic ability to teleport.

Being available very early in the game, Abra serves as a sort of tutorial to the title's stealth system, showing players how useful it can be to catch certain species of Pocket Monsters.

Having said that, Abra can still be incredibly difficult to catch for players without higher-tier Poke Balls.

3) Spiritomb

Spiritomb requires the completion of a whole collection side quest in order to encounter (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Catching Spiritomb in Pokemon Legends Arceus requires players to complete an entire collect-a-thon quest. Across the Hisui region, trainers can find 107 wisps that they can store in their Odd Keystone item (received after they start the quest). This quest can be very hard to finish as the wisps can only be seen from a distance at night.

While Spiritomb spawns in large numbers after this quest is completed, the grind makes it quite the slog for many players to attempt. As such, those who need this critter for their Pokedex often just transfer one to their save file from Pokemon Home.

4) Ursaluna

Ursaluna can only be obtained through evolution or luck with Massive Mass Outbreaks (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ursaluna was one of the most popular choices in the mainline series' metagame for quite some time before the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's expansion pass. However, Game Freak really made players work for the creature by restricting its acquisition exclusively to evolving an Ursaring with a Peat Block during a full moon at the arena in the Crimson Mirelands.

While finding this Pocket Monster became a little easier after Pokemon Legends Arceus' first major patch update, finding Massive Mass Outbreaks containing it is still incredibly hard to do, considering the large library of available candidates. However, if players are willing to put in the effort, Ursaluna is one of the strongest critters Hisui has to offer.

5) Manaphy

Manaphy's side quest requires solving a cryptic riddle that may stump trainers who did not play the original Sinnoh games or their remakes (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To earn the opportunity to encounter Manaphy in Pokemon Legends Arceus, players will need to complete another side quest. The Sea's Legend gives players a vague riddle about the creatures they need to catch and have in their party in order to encounter Manaphy at Seaside Hallow, at which it resides.

Thankfully, remakes of the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl titles released before Legends and contained a useful book at the Canalave City library that described the exact creatures needed to unlock this encounter. Players need an Overqwil, Buizel, and Mantyke in their party to make Manaphy appear.