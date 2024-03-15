5 things Game Freak should improve from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

In the world of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, trainers embark on an unprecedented journey through the vast, open landscapes of Paldea. As exhilarating as this adventure is, there's always room for refinement. This article explores five key areas where Game Freak could elevate the titles, ensuring that every trainer's journey is not just memorable but truly exceptional.

These suggestions aim to polish the facets of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that already shine brightly, making them dazzle even more.

NOTE: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Upgrades that Game Freak should consider from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

1) Performance optimization

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet need positive performance changes (Image via TPC)

From the outset, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players encountered frame rate drops, visual glitches, and sometimes laggy loading of game elements, particularly in open-world areas. These technical issues can detract from the immersive experience of exploring the vibrant region of Paldea.

Game Freak should prioritize smoothing out these performance hiccups, ensuring a stable frame rate and glitch-free visuals that can keep pace with the player's adventure, making the journey through Paldea as seamless as it is engaging.

2) Post-game content

Post-game had limited things to do in Scarlet and Violet (Image via TPC)

After the credits rolled, Scarlet and Violet didn't give players the incentive to keep the thirst for adventure alive, until the DLCs were released. The titles offered a vast world to explore but lacked substantial dedicated post-game content.

Introducing more challenging encounters would significantly enrich the post-game landscape, giving players more reasons to return. This could include additional boss battles with unique mechanics, legendary Pokemon encounters that come with the challenge of solving intricate puzzles or meeting specific conditions, and diverse side quests that delve deeper into the lore of the region.

3) Refined open-world design

Scarlet and Violet's open world needs significant visual improvements (Image via TPC)

While the open world of Paldea is expansive and filled with wonders, there's room for a denser distribution of engaging activities and secrets. Enhancing the world with a variety of points of interest can transform a simple journey from one location to another into an adventure brimming with discoveries.

Incorporating hidden challenges, mini-games, and puzzles throughout the world would encourage players to explore every corner of Paldea, ensuring that the journey is as rewarding as the destination.

4) Enhanced difficulty Options

Maybe Scarlet and Violet could give an option to change the difficulty to hard mode (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have been noted for their accessible difficulty level, with some long-time fans seeking greater challenges, especially in high-stakes battles like those against the Elite Four and the Champion.

Implementing scalable difficulty settings or challenge modes could accommodate both newcomers and veterans. This would allow players to tailor their journey's intensity according to their preferences. As a result, the gameplay experience would remain fresh and engaging for all trainers.

5) Addressing Limited Pokemon Availability

Getting a version-exclusive creature into the other game is a tedious process (Image via TPC)

The allure of completing a Pokedex and the joy of discovering new critters are core to the Pokemon experience. However, the limited availability of certain creatures, particularly Legendaries in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, can be a hurdle for completionists and collectors.

Expanding the avenues for acquiring a diverse range of Pokemon, through in-game events, enhanced trading systems, or post-game quests, would greatly enrich the collectible aspect of the game, bringing trainers closer to the dream of catching them all.

Game Freak's ongoing evolution of the Pokemon series could reach new heights by addressing key areas.

Focusing on performance optimization, enriching post-game content, refining open-world design, introducing enhanced difficulty options, and increasing Pocket Monster availability could significantly improve player experience in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. These enhancements would ensure a more captivating and inclusive world for trainers everywhere.