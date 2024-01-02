5 Pokemon crossovers that will leave fans in awe

2024 is bound to be a big year for the Pokemon franchise. While not known for its crossovers with other franchises, Game Freak finds itself in a more open state of mind for experimentation that players have grown to love. As such, it may be possible that we may see some crossovers with other franchises in the future.

However, the ideas as to what franchises could pair well with the beloved monster-catching series have left many scratching their heads. Pokemon is such a big part of the RPG genre that most other monster-catching properties like Temtem, Digimon, and Goromon have been written off as clones or copies by most of the gaming community.

So, what crossovers could really push the envelope for the franchise? Let's find out.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 crossover ideas for the Pokemon franchise

1) Fortnite

Recently, Epic Games released the results from its community survey regarding its popular crossover events. Surprisingly, Pokemon was one of the franchises that made the cut under the "Television or Streaming Series" category. It is a bit of an odd choice considering how iconic picks like Mewtwo or Charizard are, but this category would seem to imply that a character from the anime would appear.

Much like Peter Griffin, the idea of seeing Ash Ketchum and Brock cranking 90s interests many, so collaborating with Fortnite would be a neat idea. However, given how Epic Games was turned down from receiving the rights to Metroid, another Nintendo franchise, the odds of this actually happening are scarce.

2) Monster Hunter

Expand Tweet

The Monster Hunter franchise involves hunting down giant monsters like dragons and dinosaurs. While the concept of having brutal fights to the death with such lovable creatures may be off-putting to some, the idea of these large fights with massive weapons against beasts like Raikou, Gyarados, and Yveltal sounds captivating.

Some Monster Hunter elements have already snuck their way into the recent Legends: Arceus. Features like the map being split into vast zones, while not unique, are most notable in Monster Hunter. The mechanics of tracking down and sneaking up on creatures to catch them also add high-intensity moments.

3) Dead by Daylight

Expand Tweet

A crossover with the popular co-op isometric horror game Dead by Daylight might not be expected to have much potential. Still, Mewtwo is a surprisingly good candidate for the game's Killer roster. Being an artificial monster made by scientists, Mewtwo killed all of its creators soon after gaining consciousness and has grown spiteful toward humans ever since.

The idea of running through the destroyed Cinnibar Island lab where Mewtwo was created while trying to hide from the original Legendary Pokemon and complete objectives would be a huge step for both franchises. Painting Mewtwo in a menacing and violent light will likely be shot down by Game Freak, especially considering how gory Dead by Daylight can get.

However, it would be fascinating to see the idea put into practice.

4) Smite

With the franchise having its first dip into the MOBA genre of competitive gaming with Pokemon Unite, it may be time to break bread with other highly-regarded games in the field. Smite is a free-to-play MOBA featuring various deities, but it has also become notable for its interesting collaborations.

If Slipknot and Old-School Runescape can all be featured as various cosmetic skins for characters, the Pokemon franchise should be able to as well. Since the game is also available on the Nintendo Switch, this could be a great opportunity for the playerbase to merge, further increasing attention on Unite.

5) Magic: The Gathering

Magic: The Gathering is a trading card game that was released around the same time the Pokemon franchise debuted in Japan. Even today, Magic still remains one of the most popular card games. Recently, the franchise made special collaboration decks for the Commander format of play featuring various other properties like Lord of the Rings and Fallout.

A Pokemon Commander deck could be appealing to players. Since the Pocket Monsters franchise already has its own card game, it would be interesting to see if it incorporates any of its mechanics into this hypothetical Commander deck. Seeing all the creatures in Magic's art style would be a spectacle.