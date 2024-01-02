10 Pokemon that could be Monster Hunter beasts

There are plenty of dangerous Pokemon in the long-running franchise, but which creatures could transition to the wild and deadly world of Monster Hunter? The answer might depend on who is asked, but there's little doubt that plenty of Pocket Monsters could be mistaken for Monster Hunter creatures in some situations, either based on their appearance, power, or both.

There are countless iconic beasts in the Monster Hunter series, including mainstays like Rathalos, Diablos, Tigrex, and more. However, some bestial Pokemon could likely transition into Capcom's action series quite effectively. They might even become fan favorites of their own, given enough time and appearances.

Whatever the case, it might be fun to take a look at the Pocket Monsters that could certainly be Monster Hunter beasts in their own right.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

10 Pokemon that could easily be Monster Hunter creatures

1) Kyurem

Kyurem might lock fangs with the likes of Velkhana in Monster Hunter (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Frigid locales are often seen in the world of Monster Hunter, and an icy dragon like Kyurem would likely fit in rather well. One can imagine it roaming its sub-zero environs, stalking prey, and occasionally getting into territorial spats with Velkhana or other snowy monsters like Barioth or a Gammoth. Kyurem's ability to terraform an entire region into ice would also likely prove tough for hunters.

If Kyurem could somehow merge with Reshiram or Zekrom as it does in the Pokemon Black and White sequels, hunters may even have an Elder Dragon-level threat on their hands while roaming the snow-drenched wilds.

2) Tyrantrum

Tyrantrum looks like it could be a cousin of Anjanath (Image via The Pokemon Company/Capcom)

Anjanath became a quick fan favorite among Monster Hunter players when it arrived in Monster Hunter: World, and the Pokemon Tyrantrum looks incredibly similar, complete with its Tyrannosaurus-like design, neck plumes, and earth-shattering battle prowess. Some hunters headed out into the world might even confuse a Tyrantrum for an Anjanath, at least at first.

The defining contrast between Anjanath and Tyrantrum is likely the former's propensity for launching fire from its mouth and nostrils. This is something Tyrantrum isn't exactly known for. Anjanath's back spines and nasal ridges, which appear when the creature is enraged, also somewhat set it apart.

3) Noivern

Noivern could make for a cave-dwelling wyvern in Monster Hunter (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Monster Hunter's wyvern species come in plenty of shapes, sizes, and unique designs, which is part of the reason why a Pokemon like Noivern would fit with them nicely. It could likely spend some time resting in caves before hunting down its daily prey, and its ability to create massive sound waves fits in nicely in the world of Monster Hunter, where combat is concerned.

One thing's for certain: hunters taking on a Noivern would probably need to max out their Earplugs ability to avoid being staggered by the sheer force of its sound waves.

4) Guzzlord

A big appetite Pokemon like Guzzlord could make a case as a Monster Hunter beast (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Monster Hunter universe is rife with creatures that love nothing more than devouring their prey whole, like the Great Jagras, and Guzzlord is a Pokemon that certainly fits the bill in that regard. Capable of swallowing entire buildings and having an insatiable appetite, even a single Guzzlord would likely raise the alarm for a fleet of hunters if it drew too close to an encampment.

As an Ultra Beast, Guzzlord wouldn't be an easy creature to beat, but a well-coordinated team of hunters might still be able to get the job done.

5) Great Tusk

Great Tusk's ability to attack in a ball-like form is similar to many Monster Hunter creatures (Image via Game Freak)

A Paradox creature from the past in Pokemon Scarlet, Great Tusk has a feral appearance that lends itself perfectly to Monster Hunter's general aesthetics. Even better, its ability to battle with both its tusks and its ball- or wheel-like form makes it quite similar to well-known Monster Hunter foes like Bulldrome, Uragaan, and Radobaan.

Although a seasoned hunter could probably battle an ordinary Great Tusk well, encountering a Titan Great Tusk would likely be a different story. However, the Titan Pokemon haven't been seen outside the lands of Paldea and Kitakami thus far.

6) Roaring Moon

Roaring Moon fits the description of a Monster Hunter wyvern if there ever was one (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There's something about past Paradox creatures that seems to suit them when it comes to translating them to Monster Hunter, and Roaring Moon may be one of the finest examples of this. Colorful, wild, and dangerous, this iteration of Salamence from the past checks all the boxes that make a great monster in Capcom's Monster Hunter series.

Taking to the skies, using draconic, dark, and fiery attacks, and undoubtedly asserting its dominance in the ecosystem, it's hard not to think of Roaring Moon as a welcome addition to the Monster Hunter mythos.

7) Groudon

Groudon and its Primal Reversion ability would make for a great Monster Hunter boss (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One could make an argument that any of the three Super-Ancient Pokemon (Groudon, Kyogre, Rayquaza) could make their case to be in Monster Hunter. However, there's something about Groudon's design being reminiscent of a dinosaur or the fabled Behemoth (which appeared in a certain sense in Monster Hunter: World's Final Fantasy XIV promotion) that gives it an edge over its counterparts.

Primal Reversion could even be worked into Monster Hunter to give hunters an even more dangerous variant of Groudon to fight. Primal Groudon would certainly be a foe on par with a world-altering creature like Zorah Magdaros.

8) Gyarados

Gyarados could be a memorable aquatic opponent in the Monster Hunter series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Aquatic enemies like piscine wyverns don't usually rank very high among the fan favorites in Monster Hunter, but adding in a species like Gyarados might change that in a big way. Given its size and propensity to drive itself into a rage of destruction, it's hard not to think that Gyarados would make a formidable opponent during a hunt.

Though it might be tricky to work its Mega Evolved form into the mix, the presence of Mega Gyarados would likely make the risks and the reward even greater for any hunter that aims to defeat the Atrocious Pokemon.

9) The Galarian Legendary Birds

Galar's Legendary Bird Trio would likely give hunters a tough time (Image via Game Freak)

Given the sheer power of Galarian Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres, it would be tough to give only one portion of this trio the nod in the Monster Hunter universe. Each creature has immense combat capabilities, and they'd undoubtedly make for excellent late-game bird wyverns to battle or even bosses, depending on how much of their strength translated over into Capcom's game series.

Battling each Galarian Bird in Monster Hunter would likely require a separate hunter loadout, keeping the challenge fresh as hunters switched from one opponent to the other. And if they fought all three in an arena quest? A full team of hunters might even have their hands full.

10) Aggron

Aggron's resolute defenses might be tough to crack in Monster Hunter (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Not every creature is offense-oriented in Monster Hunter, and Aggron might fit with the more defensive-styled monsters. This species' appearance suits the Monster Hunter aesthetic, while its steel-reinforced defenses would likely result in several hard points that hunter weapons would bounce off of, resulting in minimal damage.

All things considered, Aggron might be one of the sturdiest entries in Monster Hunter if it ever made the transition. However, plenty of hunters would likely see its ironclad defenses as a challenge worth overcoming.

