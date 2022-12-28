Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best Roaring Moon Tera Raid Build

Roaring Moon is undoubtedly one of the most coveted among the Paradox Pokemon introduced in the new Scarlet and Violet titles. This primal version of Salamence is a deadly combatant in any arena it finds itself in.

As good as Roaring Moon can be in PvP, it also excels in Tera Raid battles, much like its standard counterpart in Salamence. The Dark/Dragon-type can deal heavy damage to raid bosses with high efficiency, bolstered by its moveset, held item, nature, and EV training.

For players hoping to utilize this fearsome dragon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Tera Raids, it's best to use the right build to ensure it can be helpful in higher-level raids.

Building Roaring Moon for Pokemon Scarlet/Violet Tera Raids

Roaring Moon's anger can be harnessed to great effect in Tera Raids (Image via Game Freak)

There are more than a few ways to build both Salamence and Roaring Moon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but trainers can utilize general builds or customize them for specific battle formats.

Fortunately, most of the top builds for Roaring Moon are effective both in Tera Raids and PvP, which means trainers won't need to spend too much time EV training and teaching specific moves to this Pokemon to ensure that it's effective in battle.

Roaring Moon's Dragon Dance Offense Build

Nature - Jolly

- Jolly EV Point Distribution - 252 Attack, 252 Speed, 4 Special Defense

- 252 Attack, 252 Speed, 4 Special Defense Tera Type - Dragon or Dark

- Dragon or Dark Ability - Protosynthesis

- Protosynthesis Held Item - Booster Energy

- Booster Energy Moveset - Iron Head, Dragon Dance, Crunch, Outrage

With this build, Roaring Moon has become an offensive powerhouse with physical moves while still being able to deal good damage with special techniques if needed.

Its Jolly nature enhances its speed, helping it attack quickly and often in raids. Meanwhile, the held item Booster Energy will allow Roaring Moon to activate Protosynthesis immediately at the outset of the battle, boosting its stats even further for the duration of the fight.

If trainers use Dark or Dragon Tera Typing, they'll also be able to Terastallize and power up moves like Outrage or Crunch. Additionally, this Pokemon build offers the move Iron Head in the moveset in case Roaring Moon encounters a boss that has a Fairy Tera Type, as these are the most dangerous counters in battle. If trainers want to provide it with a higher level of security, they can use the Steel Tera Type for Roaring Moon.

As with any Tera Raid build, Pokemon trainers can customize this loadout as they see fit. It's important to be aware of the modifications to make sure they work well with Roaring Moon's best stats and ideal type matchups.

The correct nature, ability, held item, and EV training can make Roaring Moon compatible with a variety of Tera Types and movesets. Nevertheless, this general-use offensive build should perform well even in higher-level Tera Raids, ensuring that Roaring Moon is a major asset for its team in various Pokemon raids instead of being a potential liability.

