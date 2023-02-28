How to get Shiny Paradox forms in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? (February 2023)

Finding Shiny Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet's Paradox Pokemon operates differently from other techniques in Nintendo Switch games. These unique Shiny Paradox Pokemon are available only in Scarlet and Violet and showcase the Ancient and Future Forms of some popular Pokemon from the franchise.

Scarlet's Ancient Forme Paradox Pokemon depicts prehistoric versions of Donphan, Misdreavus, and others. In contrast, Violet's Future Forme Paradox Pokemon features futuristic and robotic versions of Tyranitar, Hariyama, and others.

Since Paradox Pocket Monsters are genderless beings from a time beyond their own, they cannot be used in the Masuda Method. Nonetheless, players can use some tricks to improve their chances of encountering these rare Shinies, whether they belong to the past or the future.

Tips and Tricks to catch Shiny Paradox forms in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (February 2023)

Although the Masuda Method is unusable, players can use the official and simplest method available, Sparkling Power and Encounter Power boosting sandwiches. Before embarking on the journey to Shiny hunt in Scarlet and Violet, players should follow some preliminary steps.

The first of these is to complete all 400 Pokedex entries in Paldea. Players must trade with their game counterparts to obtain version-exclusive Pocket Monsters, which can be easily accomplished using online codes.

Once players have registered all the Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet Pokedex, they can speak to Professor Jacq at either Naranja or Uva Academy, depending on which version of the game they have, to obtain the Shiny Charm. This Key Item is essential for players who want to improve their chances of getting the rare Shiny variants.

The Shiny Charm in Scarlet and Violet increases the probability of encountering Shiny Monsters through all methods, including mass outbreaks and the Masuda Method, making it a must-have item.

Head towards the entrance zone of Area Zero after acquiring the Shiny Charm. This area is located outside the Great Crater of Paldea, towards the southeast of Medali town. Scarlet and Violet players who have completed the game's campaign can use their meeting spot with Nemona, Arven, and Penny as a reference to find this spot. Additionally, players should ensure to have the sandwich recipes with them.

To ensure obtaining both Encounter Power and Sparkling Power, players should turn off the auto-save feature and manually save the game outside the building before setting up a picnic. While having the picnic, players should prepare a sandwich suitable for the particular Pokemon they are hunting.

Serebii reports that players who only possess the Shiny Charm have a 1 in 1365.67 chance of encountering their desired shiny Pokemon, whereas those who only use the sandwich have a 1 in 1024.38 chance. However, by combining the Shiny Charm and Sandwich, players can increase their chances of obtaining shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to a 1 in 683.08 chance.

It's worth noting that the odds of finding shiny fighters are even better during mass outbreaks. However, when it comes to shiny hunting Scarlet and Violet's Paradox Pokemon, the additional bonus from mass outbreaks cannot be counted since these Paradox monsters have no mass outbreaks.

Once the sandwich has been consumed, players can finish their picnic and go down to Area Zero within the Great Crater of Paldea. Going to the main spawning hotspots for the shiny hunted Pokemon is recommended.

Players may need to try a few times due to the 30-minute time limit of the sandwiches. If they fail, they can do a hard reset by closing and reopening the app from the Switch's home page. It's crucial to manually save at Area Zero's entrance to avoid losing Herba Mysticas for the sandwiches. This way, players can start from the beginning again without any risk and continue their hunt for the Paradox Pokemon.

To safely encounter a Shiny Paradox Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet, it's advisable to approach it without initiating combat or letting it disappear. Before starting the encounter, players should manually save the game as an optional precaution to prevent accidentally knocking out the Pokemon or running out of Poke Balls.

Scarlet and Violet players should note that all Encounter Power and Sparkling Power type Pokemon will also have increased spawn and shiny rates when hunting for the Shiny Paradox Pokemon with sandwiches. In addition, they may encounter other monsters while searching for a specific Pokemon.

