How to attend Academy Classes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You can enjoy many gameplay features in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet outside of the usual exploration and grinding for Gym badges. One of the many fun content in the game you will be able to take part in is attending classes at the respective academies in both games.

You will start the game as a student in either Naranja or the Uva Academy, where you will encounter teachers providing lessons on the various aspects of Paldea and the Pokemon universe.

However, classes are not something you will be able to attend right off the bat as soon as the main narrative begins. You will need to make a fair bit of progress in the title before taking lessons in the academy.

Taking classes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

As you make your way through Paldea and complete some of the objectives in the title, you will soon be unlocking lessons at the academy you will be able to attend. By taking your classes, you will be able to unlock more information about the open world of the game while at the same time improving your relationship with the teachers.

As you form a deeper bond with them, more dialogue options will be available, and you will also be able to unlock various side quests. However, it would be best if you made progress in the main narrative to unlock classes. The more Gym Badges you collect and Team Star bases you take down, the more lessons will be available.

You will be able to take six classes in the Scarlet and Violet academies and start. You will need to interact with the NPC at the front desk. The subjects that you will be able to take lessons on are:

Math

History

Languages

Battle Studies

Art

Home Economics

While these are not a part of the main story mission, taking lessons is good if you wish to net yourself some additional rewards. Once you have taken the classes, you can sit for the Midterms and Final exam.

Midterms and Finals in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

During the lectures, the teachers will go over certain aspects of the game, teaching some mechanics and trivia on Pokemon. After three such lessons are done, you will be able to sit for the Midterm exams and an additional three lectures leading to the finals. Once you pass the exams, you can talk to the NPC again at the front desk to earn a fair reward.

Additionally, taking lessons will improve your relationship with the professors in Scarlet and Violet, which will, in turn, lead to them providing you with side-quests. You can access these by interacting with the computer beside the front desk, which will then show all the rooms at the Academy and an exclamation mark where there is an available side quest. Completing this will allow you to get even more rewards.

