5 Pokemon fan arts that should be a reality

The Pokemon community is filled with creative individuals who push the envelope a bit further with regards to experimentation with new ideas and designs. This can be seen in some of the creative fan art posted on places like the fan art subreddit for the franchise.

With so many interesting ideas contributed by the community, it can be fun to go through a few and see how they would impact the franchise if they were to be implemented. Here are five interesting fan arts that introduce some interesting concepts for both world design and new monsters.

Note: This article is subjective and reflect's the writer's opinions.

5 Interesting Pokemon fan art pieces that would be great to see in the franchise

1) Poliwizard

Poliwizard byu/sphealz inPokemonart Expand Post

A handcrafted masterpiece by user Sphealz, Poliwizard is a ceramic statue depicting Poliwhirl donning a wizard's wardrobe. Though the greatest sorcerer in the Kanto region is already close to the likes of Arceus in terms of power scaling, this piece can't help but foster the wish for a decent, special attack-oriented evolution for the line, which would be great to see in a future title.

Game Freak has been known to go back to older generations of monsters and adding new evolutions, so this would not be a farfetched concept to tackle. Recently, another Generation 1 Pokemon, Primeape, received a new evolution in Annihilape. Hopefully, Poliwhirl is next on the list for a modernized evolution.

2) Pokemon in Nature

This compilation of digital art by user Dereversa showcases a variety of pocket monsters enjoying life alongside humans in the world. A charming collection to say the least, these pieces reflect a certain charm that would be present in games if Game Freak put a little more time into the creature models animations.

Seeing people and Pokemon live so happily alongside one another would be a nice thing to physically see in mainline games. Rather than seeing an NPC and a creature model walking side by side on a street, it would be refreshing to see someone actively play or pet their monsters. Seeing this level of connection in this compilation pitches an interesting concept of what could be with a little more world-building.

3) Elgyem Final Evolution

Fan-made creatures are a common form of expression in the community. In this instance, user TheBrolon pitches a new final evolution for Beheeyem, Escipyem.

The Elgyem line has been relatively underpowered, delegated mostly to support and setting up Trick Room. But with the edition of a new evolution, things get a little more interesting.

Much like many other species, gaining a new evolution in a later generation is a common occurance. Since the remakes of the fifth generation, where Elgyem debuted, are on the near horizon, it is possible that some Unova-native species will receive new evolutions. Hopefully, Elgyem is on this list.

4) Mecha-Abra

User Heymann-art predicted the release of Violet's Paradox Pokemon with their render of what a robotic Abra could look like. With these types of monsters becoming prevelent all of a sudden, the concept of a Paradox Abra does not sound so unrealistic considering other unevolved creatures like Magneton, Misdreavus, and Jigglypuff all got Paradox forms.

Though all of the new content for the Scarlet and Violet titles has been revealed already, this version of Abra may not been seen, nor would the concept of Paradox creatures be expanded upon.

Considering their origin being in different eras in time, only accessible with a time machine, it would be incredibly difficult for Game Freak to write in more of these unique monsters.

5) Cross-Generation Evolutions

Another compilation piece, user Cerezero has crafted a selection of alternative evolutions for monsters across a variety of generations. Interestingly, these designs work with a much more enjoyable and experimental design philosophy and color pallete. Their collection features new evolutions for Dugtrio, Heatmor, Tinkaton, and many more.

A lot of fan-favorite Pokemon like Primeape and Dunsparce got evolutions in the newest generation, so the possibility of getting some form of cross-gen evolutions for the creatures included in the artist's rendition is there.

However, some creatures like Snorlax and Lapras are in a fairly good state in terms of their stats and viability, so it is much more likely that Game Freak will tackle other creatures before giving those species an upgrade.