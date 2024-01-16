5 Pokemon Scarlet and Violet NPCs players would love to see in future installments

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's NPCs include a cast of colorful and unique characters, many of which have become quite popular among fans. With the conclusion of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLCs, many trainers are looking to the future of Generation IX, but Game Freak's future games could always use a few cameos from the beloved characters of Scarlet/Violet to keep things fun.

Many characters from previous games have made multiple appearances across the core series games and beyond. Since this is the case, it would be a shame not to see some of the most beloved Pokemon Scarlet and Violet NPCs return in upcoming installments as well. Several candidates can be discussed, but certain characters returning would likely delight a sizable portion of Scarlet/Violet fans.

5 Pokemon Scarlet and Violet NPCs that fans would likely love to see come back in future games

1) Arven

Arven and the player encounter a Titan Klawf in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Although he appeared significantly in Scarlet and Violet's base game story, players didn't see Arven much in the Area Zero DLCs. However, he did make a brief return in the Mochi Mayhem epilogue in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This seems like a shame, as Arven was a steadfast supporter of the player, and his storyline with his weakened Mabosstiff was heartwarming, to say the least.

There's also the matter of losing his estranged parent in Professors Turo/Sada, which may not have been explored quite as much as it should have. Arven may have quite a bit to offer the world beyond Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and given his proclivities for exploration and sampling cuisine, his travels could easily take him beyond the shores of Paldea.

2) Larry

Larry was a huge hit with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans, particularly the older demographic (Image via Game Freak)

Salaryman, gym leader, and Elite Four member, Larry was a beloved NPC in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and many older fans felt that he was a relatable character. Stuck in the monotony of a business job, Larry is neutral-facing and serious and sees his roles as a gym leader and Paldean Elite Four member as an extension of his bland work life.

Larry may represent the jaded adult of the series, but maybe it's time he took a vacation. Perhaps in future games, fans can delight in finding Larry relaxing away from his responsibilities on a beach somewhere. Either that or this working man may just end up reaching new lands as part of a business trip. Both are plausible, but Larry certainly deserves a little slack after all his hours in trainer battles.

3) Nemona

As far as rivals go, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Nemona is a great one (Image via Game Freak)

The Pocket Monsters series has a long history of rival trainers, and all things considered, Nemona turned out to be a pretty good one in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Though she can be a bit overbearing at times when she wants to battle, her optimism and willpower have already seen her appear in multiple animated projects, including Pokemon Horizons and Paldean Winds.

Rival NPCs have had a long history of popping up in unexpected places; just look at Blue showing up in Unova and Alola. If a multi-region battle tournament was held in just about any region in the world of Pokemon, it would be pretty hard for Nemona to turn down the challenge, and fans would likely be happy to see her like they were when she popped up in the Pokemon anime.

4) Penny

Penny could use some room to grow beyond Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Although she had a fun story regarding her time in Team Star in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Penny could've used a bit more character development. The base game's conclusion saw her and her former followers return to the academy, but plenty of fans found her character design and personality charming enough to warrant more story appearances beyond the base game and Mochi Mayhem.

Penny's Eevee-lution team was also appreciated by many players, so it would be a bit of a bummer to see her story end at Naranja/Uva Academy when she could still explore the world, maybe even with her followers in Team Star in tow.

5) Kieran

Kieran's character growth over Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's DLCs was quite impressive (Image via Game Freak)

Across The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk DLCs, Kieran ended up having a surprisingly intense character arc alongside the player. Many players felt bad for him falling short of encountering Ogerpon before the player character, and some felt that Kieran was bullied by his sister Carmine in the Teal Mask Pokemon expansion. Whatever the case, Kieran came a long way in two relatively short DLC expansions.

Although he overcame his more angry urges, Kieran's growth as a character is quite surprising compared to many Scarlet and Violet NPCs. His future could be quite bright in future Pokemon games if Game Freak is willing to stick with him.

Poll : Would you like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's NPCs to return in future games? Yes No 0 votes