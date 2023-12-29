10 most memorable NPCs from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have etched themselves into the hearts of trainers not just for their captivating gameplay, but also for the rich tapestry of characters that adorn the world of Paldea. Catching and training Pokemon is at the core of the experience, but it's the diverse roster of engaging NPCs (Non-Playable Characters) that add depth and emotion to this colorful universe.

While some of them spread a feeling of warmth with just their presence, others make the game's battling aspect even more exciting. Here are 10 of the most memorable NPCs who make this journey through Paldea unforgettable.

Note: This article contains spoilers. Reader discretion is advised.

Memorable NPCs from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

1) Jacq

Jacq (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Jacq, the friendly biology teacher and the Pokedex app creator, serves as a brilliant researcher. Introduced in Pokemon Go, his contributions include naming the chest form of Gimmighoul. Beyond teaching, his post-game tournament battle showcases his skills, solidifying his role as a teacher at the academy.

Jacq's mainline appearance in Scarlet and Violet reinforces his significance in the game's lore. His involvement in naming creatures and battling post-game adds depth to his character beyond a typical academic role.

2) Larry

Larry (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Larry’s multifaceted presence in the Gen IX games starts with his role as the Normal-type specialist and Medali Gym Leader, followed by his position as the Flying-type Elite Four Member. Renowned among players, Larry’s serious and brooding disposition strikes a relatable chord and adds an entertaining dynamic to a Trainer's experience. He embodies the archetype of those who toil relentlessly, losing touch with life's simple joys, yet delivers an explosive and memorable battle.

With a businesslike demeanor, an air of exhaustion, and an utterly unexceptional nature, he paradoxically captivates players. Larry’s strangely ordinary yet oddly captivating persona suggests a deliberate nod to older fans, making him an intriguing and amusing addition.

3) Eri

Eri (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The revelation within Team Star unveils a departure from the typical villainous archetype present in past Pokemon generations. Through encounters with each squad boss, players witness a nuanced portrayal, unraveling their stories beyond mere antagonism. Among them, Eri, the formidable Fighting-type specialist, stands out. She displays her personality even before players step into the Caph Squad base.

Eri, a former pro-wrestler, leverages her experience to teach Team Star the art of defending themselves in battles, showcasing a selfless strength and a protective nature toward her companions.

The showdown with Eri stands out as one of the series' most memorable and challenging battles, featuring a diverse and formidable lineup of members. Eri’s commitment to safeguarding those she cares about echoes throughout the narrative, contributing to her standout status among the Team Star bosses.

4) Clavell

Director Clavell (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Director Clavell, head of the Academy, initially appears by-the-book, but surprises with an alter ego, Clive. Providing the first Pokemon partner and aiding in uncovering Team Star’s truth, Clavell's mentorship role stands apart from traditional professors. His dual personality aligns with the game versions, donning an orange suit in Scarlet and a blue suit in Violet.

Clavell, aka Clive, plays a pivotal role in initiating the player's journey, offering guidance and support. His involvement in kickstarting both the player's and Nemona's journeys adds depth to his character beyond a typical professor's role.

5) Nemona

Nemona (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Nemona, your vibrant rival, adds zest to the journey as she has already claimed the title of Champion. Her passion for battles can be intense, yet she mentors you as a new trainer with contagious enthusiasm. Despite her battle hunger, she goes beyond obligations to support and befriend the player, leading to emotionally charged encounters post-Elite Four battles.

Nemona's youthful exuberance makes her a well-respected figure in the Pokemon League, cultivating excitement for frequent rival battles. Her heartfelt gratitude towards the player after a significant showdown brings an unexpected emotional depth to her character.

Nemona surpasses her predecessors like Hop and Barry with a more likable rival. Her role as both mentor and friend elevates the thrill of challenging her as an equal, making her a standout character in Scarlet and Violet.

6) Penny

Penny (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Penny, initially portrayed as a shy classmate skilled in technology, harbors a significant secret. Her evolution from a timid student to Team Star's leader, Cassiopeia, unfolds as the story progresses. In the climactic chapter of the Team Star saga, you face off against Penny and her array of Eeveelutions, the specific species varying depending on the game version.

Beyond the captivating narrative and the diverse composition of her team, Penny resonates deeply with fans due to her distinctive character design. This includes her notable her eye-catching hairstyle and the backpack inspired by Eevee.

Despite her initially reserved nature, Penny defies typical main series storyline concepts. Here, it ultimately culminates in a heartwarming reunion with her friends, the leaders of Team Stars.

7) Sada/Turo

Professor Sada and Turo (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In Scarlet and Violet, the enigmatic figures of Sada and Turo emerge as the game's Pokemon professors. Their elusive nature sets them apart from their predecessors, as they opt for video calls rather than traditional interactions.

They guide players through details about the legendary Pokemon accompanying them, harboring a surprising connection with another character in the narrative. Unveiling their full research scope within Area Zero fuels curiosity, setting the stage for a deeper dive into their intertwined stories.

Notably departing from the series' tradition, neither Sada nor Turo draw their names from botanical origins. Being the main game's final boss battle, these distinctive characters add a great ayer to the mystery and the impact they wield within the game's narrative.

8) Geeta

Champion Geeta (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Geeta, the poised chairwoman of the Paldean Pokemon League, dons a sleek suit that mirrors her position as the highest-ranked Champion trainer. Her initial encounter at the Academy hints at future showdowns within the League, promising a formidable challenge. Known for her dark aesthetic and impressive battle theme, Geeta holds the unique title of Top Champion in the series, a testament to the evolving elite status among trainers.

Before the DLCs, she adeptly circulated theories linking her connections to the mysterious Terastal phenomenon due to her signature partner being a Glimmora, commonly found in Area Zero.

Referred to affectionately as La Primera, Geeta's presence extends beyond her Championship status. Her encounters throughout the storyline, notably in the post-Elite Four tests and Victory Road storyline, reveal a kind yet resilient individual. Even in defeat, she views it as an honor to nurture emerging talents. This shows a blend of strength and grace that sets her apart as a memorable Champion in the Pokemon universe.

9) Arven

Arven (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Arven, the dedicated explorer and aspiring chef, embarks on a quest for the elusive Herba Mystica, establishing himself as a fellow senior student at the Academy. Initially guarded and reserved, his journey intertwines with the player's as they delve into the quest for these mystical plants. As the story unfolds, his guarded demeanor gives way to a deeper friendship and unveils the personal struggles that fuel his quest for the Herba Mystica.

Players not only aid Arven in confronting the Titan Pokemon, but also unravel the emotional layers of his character. Rooted in the personal experience of loss, his quest becomes a poignant narrative thread that resonates deeply with players, offering a compelling journey beyond the pursuit of rare botanical treasures. His evolution from initial aloofness to a character of emotional depth leaves a lasting impact throughout the Scarlet and Violet storyline.

10) Kieran

Kieran’s character development (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Kieran’s entry into the Scarlet & Violet universe in the DLC expansions, The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk, marks a gradual shift towards becoming the most abrasive and confrontational rival in the ninth-generation series.

His evolution throughout the storyline, a compelling spectacle, leaves players both intrigued and somewhat apprehensive. This is because the 'cliffhanger' ending hints at a darker turn in his quest to surpass the player. Notably showcased in the significant change in his demeanor during the final battle of The Teal Mask, it foreshadows a shift towards a more antagonistic role.

While the Nemona/Penny/Arven trio captures attention in the main game, Kieran fills the gap, embodying the archetype of the love-to-hate rival with a riveting and evolving storyline.

As the narrative progresses, Kieran emerges as the missing puzzle piece, akin to the Blue, Silver, N, or Bede characters from previous generations. His character arc, characterized by a noticeable transformation, becomes increasingly engaging and sets the stage for a formidable and intriguing opponent.