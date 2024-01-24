5 popular Pokemon that did not appear in Scarlet and Violet and their DLCs

While Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Indigo Disk and Teal Mask expansions did a good job of bringing back many beloved creatures to the games, there were still a few choices that were strangely missing. While not every species will be available in all games following the transition from handheld to console, there are still some that could have been introduced to help even out the metagame.

While these Pocket Monsters may not have the chance of being seen again until the next generation, it can still be helpful for players looking to get into the competitive scene. Most of these creatures are those that would have had a considerable impact on the metagame but still remain unadded.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 popular Pokemon still missing from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

1) Raticate

Raticate as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While not the first thing players think of when talking about a "good" Pokemon, Raticatet has been absent from the main titles for quite some time. Only recently appearing in Let's GO: Pikachu and Eevee, two spin-off side games lacking many features from the main series, regular Kantonian Raticate has not been available in a main title since Heartgold and Soulsilver over 10 years ago.

Niche strategies are making a strong comeback in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as a sort of counter-meta. With Raticate being a Normal-type creature having the Guts ability and access to Facade, it can be an absolute nuke in the right hands. Players can simply give it a Flame Orb and watch it destroy the opponent's side of the field with relative ease.

2) Tapu Koko

Tapu Koko as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tapu Koko is a pick many competitive players hoped would come back to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet along with a lot of the other Legendary Pokemon. This is because Tapu Koko is the only viable creature to have the ability, Electric Surge, which sets up Electric Terrain when it enters battle.

Since Violet's Paradox Pokemon need to have Electric Terrain without the need for a Booster Energy held item, they have been significantly more underpowered compared to Scarlet's Paradox Pokemon, who only need the more common sunny weather condition. Without a reliable Electric Terrain set-up, Scarlet players will always have the upper edge on their Violet counterparts competitively.

3) Nidoking

Nidoking as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Nidoking saw a significant rise in popularity following its reintroduction to the franchise in Sword and Shield's Crown Tundra expansion. With it carving out a niche as a special attacking powerhouse, the pick could make great use of Gen 9's Terastillization mechanic, allowing it to change its type to make better use of its many coverage options.

Grass and Fairy are immensely popular in the current state of the Scarlet and Violet metagame (in the form of picks like Rillaboom and Flutter Mane). The return of the original king of Poison-type creatures seemed like the thing the community needed to dethrone Flutter Mane, who has been a staple in VGC since its debut.

4) Togekiss

Togekiss as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Following The Indigo Disk's release, Incineroar, Rillaboom, and Urshifu have started wrecking chaos on the metagame once again. Sadly, there is no bulky Flying and Fairy-type creature with a great special attack stat in Scarlet and Violet that can stop them. If only Game Freak added this creature back into the games.

Togekiss was a great source of utility and power, thanks to its great stats and amazing movepool. Being a Normal-type creature when it debuted, Togekiss hit the franchise with an expansive movepool covering various types like Aura Sphere, Shadow Ball, Psychic, and Flamethrower. Sadly, Togekiss did not make the cut to return, leaving a lot of metagame contenders unchecked.

5) The rest of the Fossil Pokemon

The Dome Fossil as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Game Freak has been oddly specific about which Fossil Pokemon can and cannot appear in a given title. Recently, in The Indigo Disk, Cranidos and Shieldon got the pass to return to the franchise, but none of the other Fossils did.

While most of them aren't particularly good in the Scarlet and Violet metagame, it is odd that the two arguably worst competitive Fossils got to make it in, but others like Dracovish and Carracosta got the boot.

Fossil Pokemon are usually tied to their respective Fossil item for players to find and revive. However, recent titles just have these creatures walking around for whatever reason despite them being a revived extinct species. The implementation of so many items is most likely why Game Freak is branching away from giving Scarlet and Violet fans these Fossil Pokemon.