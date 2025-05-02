5 PvP picks to farm for during the Pokemon GO Growing Up event 

The Pokemon GO Growing Up event will let players farm for mons that need a high number of candies to evolve. These include creatures like Golispod, Gyarados, and Altaria, who need a whopping 400 candies for their evolution. So, the Growing Up event is a opportunity for players to try and get an optimized version of the mon they want for the Pokemon GO Battle League.

In this article, we will look at the best possible PvP picks for players to farm for during the Pokemon GO Growing Up event

5 PvP picks from the Pokemon GO Growing Up event

1) Gyarados

Gyarados in the anime (Image via TPC)

Gyarados is a Water/Flying type that first appeared all the way back in Generation I. It has managed to remain a powerhouse in Pokemon GO PvP since it was implemented, with it being best utilized in the Master League, though it needs a Candy XL boost to reach its full potential.

For players to get a Gyarados, they will need to give a Magikarp 400 Candy. The best way for players to get the required Candy requirements and some extra for XL Candy, would be to catch as many Magikarp as they can during the Growing Up event.

2) Corviknight

Corviknight in the anime (Image via TPC)

Corviknight is a recent introduction to the series in Generation VIII. However, its amazing bulk combined with its fantastic Steel/Flying dual typing has seen it rise to the top of the usage stats in both the Great and Ultra Leagues. To get the bird, players will need to give a Rookidee 25 Candy to become a Corvisquire. The second stage will then need 100 Candy to become a Corviknight.

Interestingly, Rookidee was recently added to the pool of wild encounters, so players should be able to catch the base form there. However, they should also use the event to try and get the optimal Corviknight. They could even try to get more than one for different Leagues.

3) Golisopod

Golisopod in the Pokemon anime (Image via TPC)

Golisopod is a Bug/Water type from Alola that also needs 400 Candy to reach its final stage from Wimpod. However, it is worth capturing and rearing despite the constraints involved, as it is a powerhouse in both the Great and Ultra Leagues. Thanks to its access to the Fast Attack Shadow Claw, it can deal damage and generate meter in quick succession. It also forces Shield usage as a result.

As one of the 400 Candy investment mons in the Growing Up event, players should try to get this big bug for battling purposes.

4) Lokix

Lokix in the anime (Image via TPC)

Lokix is a new Bug/Dark dual type from the Galar region. It needs only 50 Candy to evolve from Nymble, making it relatively easy to acquire in Pokemon GO. Its main claim to fame in PvP is access to the Fast Attack Sucker Punch that deals heavy damage and generates meter for Charged moves quickly. This makes it a decent lead for aggressive teams in the Great and Ultra Leagues.

Due to its relatively low requirements, players should try to get as many as they can during the Growing Up event.

5) Amoonguss

Amoonguss in the anime (Image via TPC)

Amoonguss is a Grass/Poison dual type introduced in Generation V. It evolves from Foongus after it has been given 50 Candy. This big mushroom is a good defensive wall in both the Great and Ultra Leagues (though it needs XL candy to truly shine in the latter). It has an amazing Stamina stat to tank hits, but thanks to its typing, it takes little damage from Fairy, Water, and Fighting types.

Thanks to it only needing 50 Candy to evolve, players should try to get enough Foongus during the event so that they can get XL Candy as well.

