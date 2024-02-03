5 rare Pocket Monsters to catch in Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2024

Pokemon GO's Lunar New Year is set to be one of the most ambitious events the game has seen in quite some time. This is thanks not only to the occasion hosting its own set of exclusive rewards, bonuses, and encounters but also to the introduction of global challenges, which take the actions of the entire player base into account. Some rare creatures have also been confirmed to appear during its run, so some trainers may want to know what they should look out for.

Here are five of the rarest creatures players should keep an eye out for during Pokemon GO's 2024 Lunar New Year event.

5 rare spawns that will appear during Pokemon GO's 2024 Lunar New Year

1) Jangmo-o

Jangmo-o as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Jangmo-o, the base form of Kommo-o, is the rarest wild spawn players can find during Pokemon GO's Lunar New Year event. This creature has the potential to wreak some serious havoc in all forms of battles, thanks to its final evolution's high stat pool and Dragon/Fighting type combination. However, since it is a Pseudo-Legendary, it will take some time to evolve.

Since Jangmo-o is a pure Dragon-type Pokemon, players would have the best luck encountering one if they hunt in windy weather. The use of consumable items like Incenses and Lure Modules can also help greatly since they increase the general spawn rate of an area around the player or a Pokestop.

2) Goomy

Goomy as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Goomy will be exclusive to One-Star Raids during Pokemon GO's Lunar New Year event. This means players can pick one up easily in exchange for one Raid Pass.

Much like Jangmo-o, Goomy is the base form of a Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon, Goodra. Given how rare it is to normally come across a Goomy, trainers won't want to miss their chance to find one practically for free.

Since Goomy will be a Raid Boss, players will have to defeat it in battle before catching it. This can be done with any mid-tier Fairy-type like Sylveon or Slurpuff, thanks to Goomy's low stats and low difficulty rating. Lucky players can even find a Shiny Goomy through repeated Raid Battles.

3) Tyrunt

Tyrunt as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tyrunt is an exceptionally rare critter in Pokemon GO. Since it is one of the few Fossil Pokemon in the franchise, it can normally spawn only during certain events. Thankfully, this year's Lunar New Year is bringing the Pocket Monster back to the encounter table as a reward for completing research tasks.

Since it will appear as a task reward, players are only required to complete the short missions in order to encounter one. These missions are never anything too difficult, with most just tasking the player to catch creatures or spin Pokestops. As such, Tyrunt should be an easy reward to farm for.

4) Gible

Gible as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gible, much like Tyrunt, can be obtained through the completion of field tasks during Pokemon GO's Lunar New Year event.

Much like Goomy and Jangmo-o, Gible is the base form of a Pseudo-Legendary creature. However, it evolves into Garchomp, which is much more competitively consistent than the previously mentioned Pseudos, making it worth a lot more.

Much like Tyrunt, the best way to find Gible quickly is to grind out research tasks that reward players with encounters. The Pocket Monster can also be found in its shiny variant through this method. This means even if players have already found the normal variant of the creature, there is always a reason to farm these research tasks for more.

5) Trapinch

Trapinch as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Trapinch is another Pocket Monster who can only be encountered through field research in Pokemon GO. While it does not evolve into a powerful Pseudo-Legendary creature like many of the other entries on this list, it does evolve into the fan-favorite Flygon. This critter shares the Dragon and Ground type combination with Garchomp but has slightly lower stats.

However, Trapinch and Flygon can still be very useful thanks to them being much more common than their fellow dragons. While Flygon is slightly worse than Garchomp due to its lower stats, it is still a great pick for Pokemon GO's Ultra League as a lead due to its heavy spam potential with Dragon Claw.