5 reasons a Pokemon MMO title is the need of the hour

Despite the series' roots in the RPG genre, an official Pokemon MMO (Massively Multiplayer Online) game could be super popular. At the moment, there are only a few unofficial Pokemon fan games with an MMO style of gameplay, like PokeMMO and Pokemon Revolution Online. Judging by their immense popularity (PokeMMO has around 35K daily players), there is likely an audience for such experiences.

Considering this, it's worth taking a look at the reasons why a Pokemon MMO should exist.

Why should an official Pokemon MMO be launched

1) A Pokemon MMO would simulate the feeling of living in the world

Pokemon European International Championship 2025 (Image via Getty)

One of the major thrills in any Pokemon title is the ability to explore. When a player starts a new game, they get to build their own team of creatures and learn the secrets of the region they are in.

However, there are limits to exploration in a traditional RPG. In an MMO, thanks to constant updates and expansions, it would be possible to keep exploring and traveling to new locations with your team to battle stronger trainers than in the previous areas.

2) Pokemon's ventures into other multiplayer formats have been successful

Pokemon European International Championship 2025 (Image via Getty)

While a Pokemon MMO would be on a much larger scale, the franchise has offered multiplayer games in the past, with most of them being smash hits. For instance, Pokemon GO — a mobile app where players could catch Pokemon in the real world — was downloaded over 500 million times globally at launch.

This indicates that there is a fanbase for these types of multiplayer games. Considering Pokemon's massive pull as a brand, it should have a player base capable of supporting a large project like an MMO.

3) An MMO could offer a drastically different take on Pokemon battles

Pokemon European International Championships (Image via Getty)

Pokemon has relied on a tried-and-tested turn-based battle system for most of its existence. While this formula has occasionally been tweaked, the gameplay style has remained consistent.

A Pokemon MMO could allow for better real-time combat than the series has offered so far. While games like Pokemon Legends Arceus have allowed for greater mobility during battles, there is scope for further innovation. A player could directly control their creatures in battle, similar to a Pokken Tournament, or they could undertake a more active role besides issuing commands.

4) Pokemon has an existing roster with its own fanbase

Trainers gather for Pokemon World Championships 2023 (Image via Getty)

One of the main reasons new MMOs fail to establish themselves is that players don't always get attached to the characters on the available rosters. This is more likely to happen if they feel similar to existing playable characters in other games.

A Pokemon MMO's main draw would be getting to play with familiar iconic characters like Pikachu, Charizard, Lucario, and more. This prospect would even appeal to fans of the franchise who generally aren't MMO players, and some of them might even go on to love the genre. Gamers' familiarity with the series' creatures would help the MMO reel them in.

5) An MMO can lead to the development of a new esports scene

2022 Pokemon World Championships (Image via Getty)

Pokemon already has a thriving esports scene, with an annual Video Game Championship (VGC) as well as tournaments for spinoffs like Pokemon UNITE and Pokemon GO. So, it is fair to say that the franchise has enough experience when it comes to the esports scene.

Successful MMO esports are few and far between (World of Warcraft was phased out of Major League Gaming around 2011), and a Pokemon MMO would have the golden opportunity to become a trendsetter among its peers with a new esports scene.

