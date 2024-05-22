Sinnoh Pokemon that deserve Paradox variants

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Paradox species proved to be quite popular among fans, leaving many of them to call for more past/future variants to be included in future series games. With that in mind, Game Freak may want to look to the beloved Sinnoh region if they decide to introduce more Paradox species to their landmark franchise in the future.

While every player has their preference for which Sinnoh Pocket Monsters should get Paradox variants, some are particularly popular, and Game Freak may see it fit to prioritize them.

Either way, if the Pokemon series is keeping Paradox variants for the long haul, it may want to consider providing variants for these Sinnoh Pocket Monsters.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 Sinnoh-region Pokemon that deserve Paradox variants in the future

1) Lucario

Lucario's design perfectly suits a past- or future-based Paradox variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lucario remains considerably popular among fans, and its unique design offers plenty of room for Game Freak to redesign it as a Paradox Pokemon, regardless of whether the variant is from the past or the future.

Plus, Game Freak could really spice things up by changing Lucario's type combination accordingly to allow for more separation from the creature's Fighting/Steel-type contemporary version.

All in all, Lucario's Paradox variant has an intriguing amount of potential when it comes to creatures from the Sinnoh region.

2) Togekiss

Togekiss could take a more intimidating visage with a Paradox variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Togekiss might not have the most domineering appearance, but its battle capability is much more dangerous. Since this is the case, perhaps Game Freak should give it a Paradox variant with a design that matches its solid combat prowess.

Plus, Togekiss' relatively time-neutral design means that its Paradox variant could be interesting, hailing from either the past or the future.

One thing's for sure, Togekiss is often referred to as the "Flying Fortress" for a reason, and its Paradox variant could have a more intimidating appearance to fit this moniker.

3) Rampardos

Could a futuristic Paradox variant for Rampardos work? (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A past Paradox iteration of Rampardos might not make much sense since it's already a prehistoric Fossil Pokemon. However, the idea of a futuristic Paradox dinosaur-like species like Rampardos could be an interesting idea.

As an example, the dinosaur-esque Tyranitar worked quite well with a futuristic Paradox variant (Iron Thorns), so maybe Rampardos can receive the same treatment.

This might be tricky to pull off, but given Rampardos' great offensive capabilities and intriguing design, a futuristic variant of it could be a hit with fans.

4) Garchomp

Garchomp is a fan favorite and a Paradox variant would likely be just as popular (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There are no two ways about it; fans love Garchomp. Its popularity may be more than enough to warrant it receiving a Paradox variant. However, since it already looks pretty primal, a futuristic Paradox variant may be more appropriate compared to one from the past.

Game Freak could even swap Garchomp's elemental type combination to throw off opponents who think they can easily counter it with Ice-type moves.

Plenty of options are on the table, though it remains to be seen if Game Freak will seize the opportunity in future titles.

5) Giratina

Giratina's ominous design could be explored with a new Paradox variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The presence of Paradox species like Walking Wake, Iron Leaves, or Gouging Fire (among others) makes it clear that Game Freak has no qualms about giving such variants to Legendary creatures. With that in mind, what better Sinnoh Legendary to receive a Paradox form than the fearsome Giratina? Its design is already fantastic, and putting a twist on it from the past or future could be great.

Game Freak would have to exercise caution to avoid upsetting the already spectacular design of Giratina, but there's certainly potential to grow.