All Paradox Pokemon battle tier list

Paradox Pokemon are some of the most interesting creatures to be introduced to the Pocket Monster franchise in a long time. These species are very similar to the Ultra Beasts as they both have great stats and typings but fall short of the Legendary status due to their availability.

With more Paradox Pokemon on the way with the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Indigo Disk expansion, it can be fun to go through all the new species. These creatures have made quite an impact in the competitive scene, so here is a tier list of each one we know of in terms of how they fare in battle.

Note: This tier list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Ranking Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Paradox Pokemon in a tier list

Unreleased

Official imagery for Iron Crown in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

The first tier of Paradox Pokemon is the Unreleased tier. Since The Indigo Disk is not yet released, there are still some creatures that have yet to make their debut. Raging Bolt and Iron Crown are two species teased in a trailer released earlier this year. While showing promise, players cannot be too sure if they will be metagame contenders or not.

There are also rumors of another set of Paradox Pokemon coming to the game at a later date. They will most likely be released through a raiding event, similar to what was done for Iron Leaves and Walking Wake. These creatures will be the alternate forms of Entei and Terrakion, considering the other new Paradox species were alternates of the remaining members of their trios.

D tier

Iron Thorn's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

The Paradox Pokemon included in the D tier are:

Iron Jugulis

Iron Thorns

Iron Moth

Walking Wake

Iron Leaves

Violet got the short end of the stick in regards to Paradox Pokemon due to their abilities requiring Electric Terrain to be used. Since the only creature who can set it up reliably in competitive play is Pincurchin, a very weak Electric-type species, most Violet Paradox Pocket Monsters go unused.

With the meta already being well-established by the time Iron Leaves and Walking Wake came to the game, they have not been able to make much of an impact.

C tier

Sandy Shocks' Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Paradox Pokemon in the C tier include:

Sandy Shocks

Brute Bonnet

Iron Treads

Slither Wing

Iron Treads is an interesting case as it has both a Scarlet and Violet Paradox form. However, neither form was created equal, as the creature did not receive access to Headlong Rush. This move is a large contributor to Great Tusk's success. Iron Treads is also weak to Ground moves due to its secondary Steel typing.

Others in this tier are simply not worth using over their modern-day counterparts, with the exception of Sandy Shocks.

B tier

Iron Valiant's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Paradox Pokemon in the B tier include:

Iron Valiant

Great Tusk

Both of these creatures are great in National Dex single battles like the ones hosted on Pokemon Showdown. However, they tend to fall a bit short in doubles, the official format used in main game tournaments. Great Tusk is the better of the two, thanks to the sun being much more common. It also has great Ground-type damage in Earthquake and Headlong Rush.

Iron Valiant is an amazing damage dealer, but it is held back significantly by the rarity and inconsistency that Electric Terrain currently finds itself in. If Tapu Koko were to come back in The Indigo Disk or if Miraidon were to fall out of the Ubers tier, Iron Valiant would be a top contender.

A tier

Iron Bundle's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Paradox Pokemon included in the A tier are:

Iron Bundle

Scream Tail

Roaring Moon

Each of these creatures provides an interesting play style.

Iron Bundle is a full-speed special attacking menace with the added benefit of the offensive Ice and Water type combination. Roaring Moon provides an offensively strong yet bulky speed stat pool, while Screaming Tail is the only Paradox Pokemon with consistent defenses and utility options.

S tier

Iron Hands' Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Finally, in the S tier, we have Flutter Mane and Iron Hands. These two Paradox Pokemon have been metagame superstars since Scarlet and Violet first launched.

Iron Hands boasts incredible physical bulk and an amazing attack stat. Its Electric and Fighting typing also gives it access to some strong moves.

Flutter Mane is a speedy special sweeper with an amazing Special Defense stat as well. Its Ghost and Fairy typing powers up great attacks like Moonblast and Shadow Ball. Since it requires sun for its ability to activate, it is incredibly easy to grant it free stat boosts if players plan around it.