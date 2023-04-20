Pokemon Scarlet and Violet announce Iron Leaves and Walking Wake Tera Raid return

Another round of the popular Iron Leaves and Walking Wake Tera Raid Battle event has been confirmed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players. The next phase will arrive at the beginning of May, marking the return of these Paradox Pokemon to Tera Raid Battles in their respective exclusive titles. The event will last for two weeks.

The announcement of the second phase of the Iron Leaves and Walking Wake Tera Raid Battle event accompanied the release of version 1.3 for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Amidst a plethora of bug fixes implemented by the latest update, the developers addressed the issue of trainers who received Eggs during the first run of the Tera Raid Battle event being unable to attempt catching the beasts again.

Iron Leaves and Walking Wake will soon arrive in Paldea for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers to battle

The upcoming Iron Leaves and Walking Wake Tera Raid event is scheduled to commence on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 12 am UTC and will continue until Sunday, May 14, 2023, 11.59 pm UTC. During this time, Pokemon Scarlet players will encounter Walking Wake in Five-Star Tera Raid Battles, and Pokemon Violet players will come across Iron Leaves in Five-Star Tera Raid Battles.

Additionally, Walking Wake will sport the Water Tera Type, while Iron Leaves will have the Psychic Tera Type. Players have to plan their strategies accordingly. Given that these Paradox Pokemon are not usually encountered in Paldea, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers will likely not want to miss this opportunity.

According to Bulbapedia, Walking Wake is the only-known Pokemon that can pick up the move Hydro Steam. The same is mentioned about Iron Leaves with respect to Psyblade. The former pocket monster appears to be an ancient relative of Suicune, while the latter appears to be a future descendant of Virizion.

Trainers need to have the latest Poke Portal News downloaded in their game to participate in this event. They will also require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership if they wish to battle either of these Paradox Pokemon in multiplayer sessions over the internet.

The earlier bad Egg issue happened when trainers participated in the first phase of the Tera Raid Battle event without updating their game to version 1.2. They ended up receiving an Egg instead of capturing the Paradox Pokemon, and they were not allowed to catch the beasts thereafter.

The Pokemon Company announced earlier in March that they would quickly address the issue and provide the affected players with an alternative. The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet version 1.3 update accomplished the same.

