Pokemon Scarlet and Violet v1.3 patch notes: Fixes Iron Leaves and Walking Wake Egg trainer issue, Pokemon GO connectivity, and more

The Pokemon Company recently released version 1.3 for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with the latest update bringing a plethora of tweaks and fixes. The arrival of the patch was announced yesterday on the Play Pokemon Twitter channel. Its primary focus is on trainers who received Eggs from the earlier Iron Leaves and Walking Tera Raid Battle event and were unable to catch either of these beasts.

Other than that, version 1.3 brings a number of bug fixes to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Issues with Link Battles, various abilities used in battles, and Pokemon GO connectivity have been addressed in the latest update.

Without further ado, here are the official patch notes for v1.3 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet v1.3 official patch notes

The official patch notes for the 1.3 update in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are as follows:

Support for trainers who caught an Egg instead of Walking Wake or Iron Leaves in Tera Raid Battles

Trainers who caught an Egg instead of Walking Wake or Iron Leaves in a Tera Raid Battle before updating to version 1.2.0 of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet were affected by a bug that prevented them from catching either of these Pokémon.

This bug has been fixed, and Trainers who caught such Eggs instead of Walking Wake and Iron Leaves will now be able to catch these Pokémon.

In addition, the Tera Raid Battle events for these two Pokémon will return around the same time as this game update.

Feature Adjustments

A change has been made to the deadline for entries for Friendly Competitions, which are found in the Online Competitions section of the Battle Stadium.

Before this change: Entries were allowed until the Friendly Competition began.

After this change: Entries will be allowed until the Friendly Competition ends.

Bug Fixes

Link Battles

Fixed a bug in Link Battles where selecting Swap in just before the selection timer reached zero could fail to switch in the selected Pokémon and subsequently cause switching — and the battle itself — to act abnormally.

just before the selection timer reached zero could fail to switch in the selected Pokémon and subsequently cause switching — and the battle itself — to act abnormally. Fixed a bug in Link Battles where once the remaining time for the battle was under one minute, it would no longer be displayed where it was supposed to in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Fixed a bug that occurred in Link Battles where, depending on the move being used at the time a Pokémon fainted, the amount of time a Trainer received to select their next Pokémon was reduced.

Battles

Fixed a bug where the Cud Chew Ability would trigger again once every two turns after it triggered the first time, contrary to what is written in the Ability description in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Fixed a bug that occurred when Zoroark Terastallized while using its Illusion Ability to disguise itself as another Pokémon. On the Check Status screen, the Terastallized Zoroark’s type would display as the original type of the Pokémon it had disguised itself as, rather than Zoroark’s Tera Type in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Fixed a bug that occurred when Zoroark used its Illusion Ability to disguise itself as another Pokémon that had already Terastallized. This bug caused Zoroark’s type on the Check Status screen to incorrectly display as the Tera Type of the Pokémon Zoroark had disguised itself as.

Fixed a bug in Double Battles with moves that cause stat changes for the Pokémon using the moves. This bug caused the stat changes to incorrectly happen twice if the user hit two opposing Pokémon with the move while an opposing Pokémon was behind a Substitute in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokémon GO Connectivity

Fixed the main issue causing the game to crash on the screen used to pair with a Pokémon GO account.

Other

Fixed a bug affecting Trainers who received Hisuian Zoroark from the Mystery Gift screen as a special early-purchase bonus for The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero for Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet without first having seen Zoroark in their game. This bug caused Zoroark to be incorrectly displayed as registered in these Trainers’ Pokédexes.

Other select bug fixes have been implemented.

The Iron Leaves and Walking Wake Tera Raid Battle event is set to have a re-run in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The second phase is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 12 am UTC and will continue until Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 11:59 pm UTC.

