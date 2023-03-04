Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ranked Battles Season 4: All rewards for every tier

Game Freak recently unveiled Season 4 of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ranked Battles, with the latest iteration slated to run until the end of this month. Trainers will be able to test their mettle against others with pocket monsters caught in the latest Gen IX titles and reap rewards based on the tier they land themselves in at the end.

Ranked Battles are a beloved part of the Pokemon franchise, with the community always eager to try out their strategy and strength against one another in order to be the very best. Supremacy over the opponent depends on a number of factors, including the chosen Pokemon, its stats, its Hidden Ability, the given held item, and more.

This article collates all the available information about Pokemon Ranked Battles Season 4, including the schedule, the eligible pocket monsters, and the rewards for every tier that trainers will get to reap and enjoy.

Everything you need to know about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ranked Battles Season 4

Announced two days ago on March 2, the Ranked Battles Season 4 is slated to run until 4:59 pm PDT on March 31, 2023. As stated in the official announcement, players will be following the Series 2 regulations, which signify the process of Terastalization will be allowed during battles.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Ranked Battle Series 2 | Season 4 is now underway. Allows for use of Paldea Pokédex Pokémon including Paradox Pokémon!

For Ranked Battles Season 4 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the eligible Pokemon includes No. 001-392, 397, and 398 in the Paldea Pokedex, with Legendary pocket monsters and those not in the Paldea Pokedex disallowed from participating in battles.

As always, there are a variety of tiers that players can attain before the end of the season. Their rewards after the completion will be dependent on the level they finish in. The list of rewards for every tier in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ranked Battles Season 4 is as follows:

Beginner Tier

5000x League Points

Poke Ball Tier

1x TM171 (Tera Blast)

10000x League Points

Great Ball Tier

1x TM171 (Tera Blast)

1x Bottle Cap

1x Ability Capsule

30000x League Points

Ultra Ball Tier

1x Salty Herba Mystica

1x Gold Bottle Cap

1x Bottle Cap

1x Ability Capsule

60000x League Points

Master Ball Tier

3x Salty Herba Mystical

1x Gold Bottle Cap

3x Bottle Cap

1x Ability Patch

100000x League Points

Once the season ends, players can collect their rewards by making their way to the Ranked Battles option under the Battle Stadium in Poke Portal. Regarding Ranked Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the official description states:

"Ranked Battles allow you to test your Trainer skills in head-to-head battles with players around the world. Each Trainer’s skill in battle is tracked by their rank, which changes based on the Trainer’s battle results. Trainers are matched up with other players of similar rank to ensure even competition."

After a slew of rumors and leaks, the upcoming DLCs for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were finally announced at the Pokemon Presents event on Pokemon Day 2023.

Titled The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, the upcoming DLC is slated to contain two expansions, namely The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk.

