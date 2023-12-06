5 things we expect to see in upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk trailer (December 7)

The official Pokemon social media accounts have just confirmed that a new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC will be dropping tomorrow. Along with this announcement, fans have received updates from some popular data miners regarding what they can expect from this downloadable content. The trailer will go live on December 7, 2023, at 2 pm UTC. This announcement was made by Serebii with minimal to no details regarding the same.

Since there was not much to play with, this article will go over a few things one can expect to see in the Indigo Disk Trailer of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

5 things fans may see in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk trailer on December 7

1) New Paradox Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet

Paradox Raikou seen in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Paradox Entei and Paradox Terrakion are highly likely to be revealed in the trailer. If the video lasts long enough, fans might be able to see Dipplin’s evolution as well. Since we have already seen Walking Wake and Iron Leaves, it only makes sense that the developers showcase the designs for Paradox Entei and Paradox Terrakion.

While those of Raikou and Cobalion — Raging Bolt and Iron Crown — did not sit well with fans, we are hopeful they have made Paradox Entei with a different flavor.

2) Returning characters from previous releases

Professor Burnet from the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If The Pokemon Company wants to hype up fans and lure them into buying Indigo Disk for Scarlet and Violet, having characters from previous releases return might be a nice way of doing so. The folk at The Pokemon Company could bring back someone like Professor Burnet.

Featuring a character like that may take up a few seconds in the trailer, but it will make people want to rush to stores as soon as the DLC gets dropped. The scene can also be tied to the fact that Terapagos could be an imaginary Pokemon.

Professor Burnet is known for research on the Pokemon Dream Radar. Her work deals with establishing a relationship between Pocket Monsters and other dimensions. So, it is not impossible that we see Burnet in Blueberry Academy, where she helps us realize that Terapagos is a dream Pokemon.

3) The 19th Pokemon elemental typing

The 19th Pokemon type (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the previous teaser for this expansion from August, we got a small glimpse of the 19th elemental typing. Since we have not yet seen anything regarding that, one can expect to see this elemental typing revealed in tomorrow’s trailer.

Fans went wild after the August teaser offered a glimpse of the 19th typing. Speculations for what it may be range from the questionable “???” type to all the other 18 typings combined.

A new elemental typing will greatly alter how the current meta works in this title. It will also make waves in the franchise, as this typing has never been seen in the world of Pokemon.

4) Is Terapagos a time traveler?

Terapagos in the Indigo Disk DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

We might finally get to know if Terapagos is a time-traveling Pokemon, or if it is just a figment of our imagination. Back in August, this entity was teased. Since then, a lot of data miners have provided us with countless leaks surrounding Terapagos.

However, one question still looms in the air, and that is whether Terapagos is a time traveler or a dream Pokemon. So, we can expect to see The Pokemon Company finally providing us with the much-needed answer to end all speculations that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans have come up with in the past few months.

5) Returning legendary Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet

Ho-Oh vs Lugia in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

We might see a few returning legendary Pocket Monsters in tomorrow’s trailer. Data miners have already provided fans with a leaked list of returning legendary monsters that one might get to see in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For instance, Ho-Oh and Lugia might be split-available in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, respectively.

The encounters with all returning legendary beasts will be static. This means that you will have one shot at catching these monsters. If you mess it up, you will not be able to obtain them again.

Since a fair amount of information is already available regarding the returning legendary monsters, tomorrow's trailer might reveal which of them we will get to see in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Mask DLC.