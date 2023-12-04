Latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks discuss Terastal Pokemon and Indigo Disk map

We have learned a lot about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s upcoming DLC, Indigo Disk, through numerous leaks and rumors. The data miners have been relentlessly providing us with insight into things we can expect from Indigo Disk. The latest leaks from X (formerly Twitter) user @Light_88_ throw light on Terastal Pokemon and the main map associated with the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

In this article, we will walk you through the leaks provided by the user and a few others that have surfaced in the past few hours.

Note: Since all of this information is based on leaks from data miners, we cannot confirm if they will come in the final release. So, we request you to take it with a grain of salt.

Terastal Pokemon might be a thing in Teranium of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

According to X user @Light_88_, you might be able to Terastalize Pocket Monsters in Teranium. Previous leaks revealed a new orb called the Teranium Core. Light_88_ feels that this orb might have something to do with Terastallization in the upcoming Indigo Disk DLC of Scarlet and Violet.

Another popular data miner, @Riddler_Khu, posted on their X account that Terapagos might be making its way into Scarlet and Violet. Now, being the very embodiment of Terastallization, this can be an indication that Light_88_ isn’t too far off with their prediction.

New areas of the map might be available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC

Further leaks from @Light_88_ show that the northeastern corner of the map might be accessible to players once they finish the game. While it was previously believed that the area was grayed out to prevent Palea from looking like an island, now, it sings a different song.

This can be true, as previously, you could exploit a glitch using Koraidon or Miraidon and visit this location. This glitch was patched quickly, but there is an extension to the present map in the northeastern region.

What is Teranium in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC?

Terrarium refers to an underwater park in the upcoming DLC of Scarlet and Violet. You will see that it has a central hub and four habitats or biomes made artificially.

This will be a new addition that will accompany the new Indigo Disk DLC in Scarlet and Violet.

Things that you can expect to encounter at Teranium in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC

There are a lot of things that you can come across in this underwater park of Scarlet and Violet. From wild Pokemon encounters to trainer battles, there is a lot to explore.

There are artificial biomes in Teranium as well:

Coastal biome

Canyon biome

Polar biome

What can you do at Teranium in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC?

As mentioned earlier, you can catch wild Pokemon, battle other trainers, explore different artificial biomes, and a lot more.

Different biomes mean that you will come across a wide variety of monsters here. Not only can you encounter different types of monsters, but you will also be able to encounter items on the ground that you can keep in your inventory.