Latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk leaks hint at all returning Legendary and static encounters 

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk will reportedly feature several returning Legendary Pokemon from earlier generations, with them being available as static encounters instead of being present in Tera Raids. The information was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @makio_jroses and @Riddler_Khu, two leakers well-known in the community. As with any such source, it is best to take the rumor with a grain of salt and wait for official confirmation.

As we inch closer to Indigo Disk's release, we are getting a large number of leaks discussing numerous information regarding the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC. This involves a reported new form for Koraidon and Miraidon, the rumored leader of the Kitakami Loyal Three, and more.

Leaked list of Legendaries returning in Indigo Disk Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC

Expand Tweet

According to the post shared by @makio_jroses, the following are the Legendary Pokemon from earlier generations in Indigo Disk DLC in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Articuno - Ice and Flying-type from Generation I

Zapdos - Electric and Flying-type from Generation I

Moltres - Fire and Flying-type from Generation I

Raikou - Electric-type from Generation II

Entei - Fire-type from Generation II

Suicune - Water-type from Generation II

Lugia - Psychic and Flying-type from Generation II

Ho-Oh - Fire and Flying-type from Generation II

Latias - Dragon and Psychic-type from Generation III

Latios - Dragon and Psychic-type from Generation III

Kyogre - Water-type from Generation III

Groudon - Ground-type from Generation III

Rayquaza - Dragon and Flying-type from Generation III

Cobalion - Steel and Fighting-type from Generation V

Terrakion - Rock and Fighting-type from Generation V

Virizion - Grass and Fighting-type from Generation V

Reshiram - Dragon and Fire-type from Generation V

Zekrom - Dragon and Electric-type from Generation V

Kyurem - Dragon and Ice-type from Generation V

Solgaleo - Psychic and Steel-type from Generation VII

Lunala - Psychic and Ghost-type from Generation VII

Necrozma - Psychic-type from Generation VII

Kubfu - Fighting-type from Generation VIII

Glastrier - Ice-type from Generation VIII

The aforementioned list will likely have version exclusives, meaning all of them will not be available to both Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet's players.

Expand Tweet

While this list is based on a Chinese datamine thread (shared by @hsinhsung9487), there will likely be more Legendary Pokemon that will return with Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

@Riddler_Khu's post focused on the datamine thread's "static encounters," stating that there will likely be 25 distinct items that will trigger encounters with these Legendaries. It remains to be seen how these will play out in-game. While more leaks may provide a clearer picture, we will only know for sure when Indigo Disk DLC finally releases on December 14.