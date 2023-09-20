Latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks hint at The Indigo Disk Pokedex

With Teal Mask (the first part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero) now out for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players, the attention has shifted to the second part, The Indigo Disk. While The Pokemon Company earlier provided information regarding what players can expect in the latter, a slew of recent leaks has also hinted at what will be on offer.

This includes the reported Indigo Disk Pokedex, featuring all pocket monsters that will be available.

While The Teal Mask was released on September 13, 2023, there has been no official confirmation regarding the release date of The Indigo Disk. The only thing known is that the second part of the expansion will arrive in Q4 / Winter 2023.

So, what does the recent leak say about The Indigo Disk Pokedex?

Everything known about The Indigo Disk Pokedex through Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leak

Shared on X (previously Twitter), @mattyoukhana_ hinted at all the returning pocket monsters that will be part of The Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The list does not include 1013, 1017, 1018, 1019, 1020, 1021, 1022, and 1023.

These are the new Gen IX Pokemon that will be added with the DLC, with four of them already officially revealed (Raging Bolt, Iron Crown, Archaludon, and Terapagos).

The leaked list for The Indigo Disk Pokedex in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is as follows:

Bulbasaur

Ivysaur

Venusaur

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

Squirtle

Wartortle

Blastoise

Sandshrew

Sandslash

Vulpix

Ninetales

Oddish

Gloom

Vileplume

Venonat

Venomoth

Diglett

Dugtrio

Tentacool

Tentacruel

Geodude

Graveler

Golem

Slowpoke

Slowbro

Magnemite

Magneton

Doduo

Dodrio

Seel

Dewgong

Grimer

Muk

Exeggcute

Exeggutor

Hitmonlee

Hitmonchan

Rhyhorn

Rhydon

Chansey

Horsea

Seadra

Scyther

Electabuzz

Magmar

Tauros

Lapras

Porygon

Chikorita

Bayleef

Meganium

Cyndaquil

Quilava

Typhlosion

Totodile

Croconaw

Feraligatr

Chinchou

Lanturn

Bellossom

Slowking

Girafarig

Snubbull

Granbull

Qwilfish

Scizor

Skarmory

Kingdra

Porygon2

Smeargle

Tyrogue

Hitmontop

Elekid

Magby

Blissey

Treecko

Grovyle

Sceptile

Torchic

Combusken

Blaziken

Mudkip

Marshtomp

Swampert

Slakoth

Vigoroth

Slaking

Plusle

Minun

Numel

Camerupt

Torkoal

Trapinch

Vibrava

Flygon

Swablu

Altaria

Zangoose

Seviper

Luvdisc

Beldum

Metang

Metagross

Turtwig

Grotle

Torterra

Chimchar

Monferno

Infernape

Piplup

Prinplup

Empoleon

Cranidos

Rampardos

Shieldon

Bastiodon

Happiny

Finneon

Lumineon

Snover

Abomasnow

Magnezone

Rhyperior

Electivire

Magmortar

Porygon-Z

Rotom

Snivy

Servine

Serperior

Tepig

Pignite

Emboar

Oshawott

Dewott

Samurott

Blitzle

Zebstrika

Drilbur

Excadrill

Cottonee

Whimsicott

Sandile

Krokorok

Krookodile

Scraggy

Scrafty

Minccino

Cinccino

Gothorita

Gothitelle

Solosis

Duosion

Reuniclus

Deerling

Sawsbuck

Alomomola

Joltik

Galvantula

Tynamo

Eelektrik

Eelektross

Axew

Fraxure

Haxorus

Cubchoo

Beartic

Golett

Golurk

Rufflet

Braviary

Vullaby

Mandibuzz

Chespin

Quilladin

Chesnaught

Fennekin

Braixen

Delphox

Froakie

Frogadier

Greninja

Fletchling

Fletchinder

Talonflame

Litleo

Pyroar

Espurr

Meowstic

Inkay

Malamar

Rowlet

Dartrix

Decidueye

Litten

Torracat

Incineroar

Popplio

Brionne

Primarina

Pikipek

Trumbeak

Toucannon

Crabrawler

Crabominable

Oricorio

Dewpider

Araquanid

Comfey

Minior

Bruxish

Grookey

Thwackey

Rillaboom

Scorbunny

Raboot

Cinderace

Sobble

Drizzile

Inteleon

Sinistea

Polteageist

Milcery

Alcremie

Duraludon

Kleavor

Rellor

Rabsca

Farigiraf

Walking Wake

Iron Leaves

Raging Bolt

Iron Crown

Archaludon

Terapagos

While waiting for an official confirmation on The Indigo Disk, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers can check out the Kitakami Pokedex to learn about the pocket monsters that are part of The Teal Mask.