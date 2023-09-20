Latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks hint at The Indigo Disk Pokedex

With Teal Mask (the first part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero) now out for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players, the attention has shifted to the second part, The Indigo Disk. While The Pokemon Company earlier provided information regarding what players can expect in the latter, a slew of recent leaks has also hinted at what will be on offer.
This includes the reported Indigo Disk Pokedex, featuring all pocket monsters that will be available.
While The Teal Mask was released on September 13, 2023, there has been no official confirmation regarding the release date of The Indigo Disk. The only thing known is that the second part of the expansion will arrive in Q4 / Winter 2023.
So, what does the recent leak say about The Indigo Disk Pokedex?
Everything known about The Indigo Disk Pokedex through Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leak
Shared on X (previously Twitter), @mattyoukhana_ hinted at all the returning pocket monsters that will be part of The Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The list does not include 1013, 1017, 1018, 1019, 1020, 1021, 1022, and 1023.
These are the new Gen IX Pokemon that will be added with the DLC, with four of them already officially revealed (Raging Bolt, Iron Crown, Archaludon, and Terapagos).
The leaked list for The Indigo Disk Pokedex in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is as follows:
- Bulbasaur
- Ivysaur
- Venusaur
- Charmander
- Charmeleon
- Charizard
- Squirtle
- Wartortle
- Blastoise
- Sandshrew
- Sandslash
- Vulpix
- Ninetales
- Oddish
- Gloom
- Vileplume
- Venonat
- Venomoth
- Diglett
- Dugtrio
- Tentacool
- Tentacruel
- Geodude
- Graveler
- Golem
- Slowpoke
- Slowbro
- Magnemite
- Magneton
- Doduo
- Dodrio
- Seel
- Dewgong
- Grimer
- Muk
- Exeggcute
- Exeggutor
- Hitmonlee
- Hitmonchan
- Rhyhorn
- Rhydon
- Chansey
- Horsea
- Seadra
- Scyther
- Electabuzz
- Magmar
- Tauros
- Lapras
- Porygon
- Chikorita
- Bayleef
- Meganium
- Cyndaquil
- Quilava
- Typhlosion
- Totodile
- Croconaw
- Feraligatr
- Chinchou
- Lanturn
- Bellossom
- Slowking
- Girafarig
- Snubbull
- Granbull
- Qwilfish
- Scizor
- Skarmory
- Kingdra
- Porygon2
- Smeargle
- Tyrogue
- Hitmontop
- Elekid
- Magby
- Blissey
- Treecko
- Grovyle
- Sceptile
- Torchic
- Combusken
- Blaziken
- Mudkip
- Marshtomp
- Swampert
- Slakoth
- Vigoroth
- Slaking
- Plusle
- Minun
- Numel
- Camerupt
- Torkoal
- Trapinch
- Vibrava
- Flygon
- Swablu
- Altaria
- Zangoose
- Seviper
- Luvdisc
- Beldum
- Metang
- Metagross
- Turtwig
- Grotle
- Torterra
- Chimchar
- Monferno
- Infernape
- Piplup
- Prinplup
- Empoleon
- Cranidos
- Rampardos
- Shieldon
- Bastiodon
- Happiny
- Finneon
- Lumineon
- Snover
- Abomasnow
- Magnezone
- Rhyperior
- Electivire
- Magmortar
- Porygon-Z
- Rotom
- Snivy
- Servine
- Serperior
- Tepig
- Pignite
- Emboar
- Oshawott
- Dewott
- Samurott
- Blitzle
- Zebstrika
- Drilbur
- Excadrill
- Cottonee
- Whimsicott
- Sandile
- Krokorok
- Krookodile
- Scraggy
- Scrafty
- Minccino
- Cinccino
- Gothorita
- Gothitelle
- Solosis
- Duosion
- Reuniclus
- Deerling
- Sawsbuck
- Alomomola
- Joltik
- Galvantula
- Tynamo
- Eelektrik
- Eelektross
- Axew
- Fraxure
- Haxorus
- Cubchoo
- Beartic
- Golett
- Golurk
- Rufflet
- Braviary
- Vullaby
- Mandibuzz
- Chespin
- Quilladin
- Chesnaught
- Fennekin
- Braixen
- Delphox
- Froakie
- Frogadier
- Greninja
- Fletchling
- Fletchinder
- Talonflame
- Litleo
- Pyroar
- Espurr
- Meowstic
- Inkay
- Malamar
- Rowlet
- Dartrix
- Decidueye
- Litten
- Torracat
- Incineroar
- Popplio
- Brionne
- Primarina
- Pikipek
- Trumbeak
- Toucannon
- Crabrawler
- Crabominable
- Oricorio
- Dewpider
- Araquanid
- Comfey
- Minior
- Bruxish
- Grookey
- Thwackey
- Rillaboom
- Scorbunny
- Raboot
- Cinderace
- Sobble
- Drizzile
- Inteleon
- Sinistea
- Polteageist
- Milcery
- Alcremie
- Duraludon
- Kleavor
- Rellor
- Rabsca
- Farigiraf
- Walking Wake
- Iron Leaves
- Raging Bolt
- Iron Crown
- Archaludon
- Terapagos
While waiting for an official confirmation on The Indigo Disk, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers can check out the Kitakami Pokedex to learn about the pocket monsters that are part of The Teal Mask.