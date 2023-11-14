5 things you may not know about Eevee in Pokemon

Eevee has been a fan-favorite since its debut in the first generation of the Pokemon franchise. Evolving into three different forms at the time, every player could justify adding one of these creatures to their team in the hopes that it would evolve into a form that provides the coverage their party needs.

In recent times, Eevee has been seen as a secondary mascot of the franchise alongside Pikachu. This was acknowledged by Game Freak recently with the release of Pokemon: Let's GO Eevee! for the Nintendo Switch, complete with a partner Eevee whom the player spends the entire game with. But there are some things about Eevee that not many players know.

5 interesting facts and details about Eevee, the Evolution Pokemon

1) Eevee's old name

Eevee as seen in Super Smash Brothers for the Wii U (Image via Nintendo)

Believe it or not, "Eevee" was not Eevee's original name. In the first wave of promotional artwork for the franchise, Eevee's English name was first revealed to be "Eon." This is a nod towards every evolution of the creature having that name as a suffix for each form. Perhaps this was changed because "Eevee" is a much cuter name.

While the name is much more marketable in the West, "Eon" is a very fitting name for the Pokemon, especially since the suffix is still used by every evolution to this day. Nevertheless, players now have a good option when prompted to nickname their Eevee.

2) Sylveon and Pokemon Lore

Sylveon as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sylveon, one of Eevee's evolutions, has been the subject of a new time paradox in the Pokemon franchise following the release of the Legends: Arceus title. The community has been stumped since Sylveon was released as a "newly-discovered" species in the sixth generation.

On the other hand, Legends takes place in the ancient Sinnoh region, so the appearance of Sylveon all the way back here has left many fans with questions as to Sylveon's true origins. However, since Pokemon games aren't too keen on extending plot points for too long, it is more than likely that we will never get a satisfying answer.

3) Eevee's debut as a Starter Pokemon

While many players may think Eevee was officially made a Starter Pokemon with its Let's GO title, this is not the case. In fact, Eevee was a starter back in the third generation of the franchise in the side game Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness. In these games, every player starts with a level 10 Eevee.

Eevee can evolve relatively fast in this game as an NPC in the next town from the starting laboratory provides the player with a bevy of evolution items allowing them to evolve their Eevee into any of its available forms at the time. This is done as a clever way to incentivize replayability by technically allowing players the choice of five starters rather than the standard three.

4) Eevee is banned in Gen 8 competitive play

The Dynamax gimmick in the Sword and Shield titles was met with mixed feelings from the community. Many felt it was somewhat lazy, while others found the feature downright broken for competitive play. This is emphasized with the gift Gigantamax Pikachu and Eevee that you would get by having save data from their respective Let's GO games.

Both Gigantamax Pikachu and Eevee have been banned from participating in competitive play. While this is not unique, as every G-Max creature is banned from competing in standard tournaments, it is funny to imagine both Pikachu and Eevee being so unstoppably good that they had to be taken out of play entirely.

5) Howard Clifford's Flareon

The Detective Pikachu movie is praised for its interesting take on the 3DS spin-off title, impressive CGI models for all the creatures, and all-around great quality. One of the best moments of the movie is when Howard Clifford invites the main characters over to talk with them after an incident.

This meeting opens with Howard evolving his Eevee into a Flareon as a demonstration of the potential of evolution. This scene is full of characterization as this interaction portrays Howard as a man of power and influence over others, the kind of person two nosy detectives don't want to mess with.