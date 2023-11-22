5 things you need to know about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk before launch

The release of the second half of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's expansion pack is less than a month away. With excitement rising in the community, many fans have their sights set high for the second expansion, with hopes for a meaningful story full of characters and interesting map design.

However, there are some things about this expansion that stand out from the previous story, The Teal Mask. With news of what is to come being rather scarce, some players may not even know about the information already released. There are also some patterns Game Freak may continue to follow with this rendition of their DLC.

5 details about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Indigo Disk players may not know

1) All starters are returing

One of the first details to be released regarding the Indigo Disk and the creatures that live there is that every Starter Pokemon from every generation of the main series will be present and catchable in this expansion. This is huge for the franchise as this marks the first time in years that every starter is available.

This is also huge for the competitive scene of the franchise. Both Empoleon and Torterra were treated incredibly well in the transition to the Paldea region with better Held Items and an improved movepool. This means there is a chance for some of these monsters to make a full-blown comeback in the metagame, especially underappreciated picks like Feraligatr and Sceptile.

2) The map

One of the most notable traits of the future expansion is its interesting take on map design. Since the environment in the lore was hand-made to provide a better learning environment for the Blueberry Academy, the map is split into four distinct quadrants, each housing different climates and creatures that can appear.

Although the base region of Paldea did something similar with its four providences, the Indigo Disk takes a more literal approach to this design philosophy. Each of the four seen environments is split by a wall originating from the center of the map, where Blueberry Academy, the hub area for the expansion, resides.

3) New Paradox Pokemon

Some of the most recent information dropped regarding this chapter of the expansion was made in regard to two new Paradox Pokemon that have appeared on the Indigo Disk. These two new Paradox Pokemon are Iron Crown, a futuristic take on Cobalion, and Raging Bolt, a prehistoric take on Raikou.

With Virizion, Cobalion, Raikou, and Suicune all getting Paradox forms, it would be fair to assume that there are two more Paradox Pokemon we have yet to see: a prehistoric take on Entei, and a futuristic take on Terrakion. Following standard version-exclusive formats, the prehistoric paradoxes will be in Scarlet, while the futuristic takes will be in Violet.

4) Returning characters

To avoid spoilers, there is one particular character in the Teal Mask DLC who has yet to have their story concluded. In their previous dialogue, they claimed that they would get their revenge. Recent leaks from various sources confirm that this character follows through on their word and reappears in the Indigo Disk to cause problems for the player.

This character has become a bit of a fan-favorite among those who have played and completed the story for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Teal Mask, leaving many excited for their return. They may even serve as the ultimate challenge for the player to face off against at the very end of the story. Perhaps this fight could be on par with Red from the Johto games in terms of difficulty.

5) New Elite Four

One of the lesser-known details regarding the Indigo Disk is that it features a new set of Elite Four members and possibly another champion. This comes as a welcome addition to the game, as many felt that the Elite Four and champion from the base game was laughably underwhelming.

It is unclear how involved these new members will be in the new story when the expansion is released. However, it may be fair to assume that they will be teachers at Blueberry Academy, and players will have the chance to meet them beforehand.