5 weakest Fire Pokemon of all time, ranked

One of the many charms of the Pokemon franchise is the sheer diversity between creatures. With over 900 different species in the franchise, many fans still find themselves in awe at some of the new designs that come out with every new generation. However, differences do not end at designs.

The various elemental typings these creatures can have add a whole new layer to the series' core gameplay loop. With each element having its own set of strengths and weaknesses, players who invest themselves in learning the game's battle system will be significantly rewarded.

One of these elements is the Fire typing. With this classification of elements housing some of the most recognizable Pokemon in the franchise, like Charizard and Flareon, many users may want to know which creatures within this element are the absolute best.

However, some may want to know which pocket monsters are at the opposite end of the spectrum.

Pokemon's bottom five Fire-Types

5) Sizzlipede

Sizzlipede as it appears in Sword and Shield (Image via Game Freak)

Starting the list is one of the newest creatures added to the franchise: Sizzlipede. While it may have some of the lowest base stats for a Fire-type Pokemon, it actually sits reasonably high on the list of strongest unevolved Bug-types.

Its evolution, Centiskorch, is also one of the best Bug types in Sword and Shield. Though its design leaves many trainers to laugh at its bacon-like appearance, gamers fortunate enough to come across one in their playthrough will have one of the more dependable creatures in the Galar region. Not to mention Centiskorch's potential to Gigantamax.

With this being said, Sizzlipede is worth catching, but it takes a bit of effort to use in a playthrough.

4) Numel

Official imagery for Numel used throughout the games (Image via Game Freak)

Numel is a bit tricky to rate alongside Sizzlipede. While its evolution, Camerupt, has a lower base stat total than Centiskorch, Camerupt can also Mega Evolve depending on the game.

However, Centiskorch does not appear in any game where Mega Evolution is present, making it the overall better choice.

Numel and Sizzlipede share a base stat total of 305, but the former is much more tedious to use in its earlier appearances. This is due to its home region of Hoenn being dominated by Water-type Pokemon, to which Numel has a major weakness.

3) Vulpix

Despite being a fan favorite, Vulpix's performance in battle is less than desirable. Originally introduced as an exclusive for players who picked the original Blue game over Red, Vulpix and its evolution, Ninetales, would be significantly worse choices to use compared to their Red counterparts, Growlithe and Arcanine.

However, many gamers prefer to use this species family in battle, thanks to their hidden ability, Drought. This ability summons a harsh sun whenever Vulpix or Ninetales enter battle.

However, this is where their utilization ends. With a base stat total of 299, Vulpix is not very good in casual playthroughs.

2) Litwick

Litwick as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Litwick is one many users may be surprised to see on this list as many see its evolution, Chandelure, as one of the best Fire-types in the game. This only shows the true metamorphosis a Pokemon can go through throughout its evolution.

With a base stat total of 275, many players can struggle to justify putting one on their team. However, the Ghost typing can be one of the best in a casual playthrough due to the type's complete immunity to Normal and Fighting-type attacks.

1) Slugma

Slugma earning its keep by heating its trainer's home as seen in the Poketoons series of shorts (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though its name may sound like the set-up to a winded online joke, Slugma is one of the weakest and also underused creatures in the entire franchise. Due to Slugma's weak defense and slow speed, many gamers do not find this creature very useful in its current state.

Sadly, it gets even worse upon evolving into Magcargo due to it gaining the secondary Rock typing. This typing gives it major weaknesses to Water and Ground-type attacks.

Slugma boasts the lowest stat total of the bunch at only 250.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

