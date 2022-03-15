5 worst Pokemon to use in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

While Pokemon Legends: Arceus was able to bring back some fan favorites, it also included some of Generation IV's worst options.

Of course, with a new game and mechanics, it becomes an opportunity for some Pokemon to get a makeover. That can be done with new stats, typings, movesets, etc.

However, it turns out that the performance of these next five inhabitants of the Hisui region is still pretty sad.

Which Pokemon should trainers avoid in the Hisui region?

5) Kricketune

Alpha Kricketune can be found early on in gameplay (Image via Game Freak)

In theory, early game Bug-types aren't supposed to be op. Even Butterfree and Beedrill, though, look way better when compared to Kricketune.

This Bug/Flying-type still has no stats and a really weak typing. The one thing that saves it is access to Swords Dance, but trainers will need to grind Kricketune up to level 37 to get that move, so best of luck with that.

4) Lumineon

Lumineon swims around the Cobalt Coastlands (Image via Pewfox1/Twitter)

This Pokemon is a master of all of the low-powered moves in the game. Aside from Hydro Pump, it will need to be using Silver Wind, Gust, and Air Slash to dish out damage.

This problem can be overlooked somewhat since it gets good moves from the move shop (Rest, Ice Beam, etc.), but its Special Attack is still below 70. It's hard to find a reason to use Lumineon in a game filled to the brim with great Water-types.

3) Parasect

A bunch of Parasect can be found right below Heights Camp (Image via Game Freak)

It's a shame Parasect didn't get more of a buff since Paras can be found literally everywhere in the game. Its availability doesn't change the fact, though, that it's double weak to Fire and Flying, two abundant types in the Hisui region.

So, why isn't Parasect number 1? Well, Parasect has one substantial saving grace: Spore. Any move with 100% accurate sleep is a hot commodity in this game, even if it's just to inflict status on one significant threat.

2) Pachirisu

One of the Security Corps has a partner Pachirisu with him (Image via Game Freak)

Yes, this Electric-type won the World Championships in 2014, but that has more to do with Se-Jun Park being a genius than Pachirisu being a solid option.

Both its Attack and Special Attack are 45, which means even Thunder will have pitiful damage output, let alone Thunderbolt.

1) Unown

It's a pretty simple explanation for why this is the worst Pokemon in the game. Only getting access to one move is pretty rough. Unown is actually worse in this game than other showings because it can't hold Choice Specs.

That being said, at least the missions to fill out the alphabet with Unown were a nice change of pace to gameplay that forced players to explore the environments.

Note: This article is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer