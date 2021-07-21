Pokemon GO: Parasect weaknesses and best counters (July 2021)

Currently one of Pokemon GO's Tier 3 raid bosses, Parasect is a dual Bug/Grass-type Pokemon that is likely one of the easier bosses to defeat as of July 2021.

With six total elemental weaknesses and two in particular that deal double the super effective damage, Parasect is a fairly easy Pokemon to beat when taking advantage of its type weaknesses.

This allows for a large number of Pokemon in Pokemon GO to serve as a direct counter to Parasect. However, there are a few Pokemon and moves that perform exceptionally well at whittling down Parasect's HP compared to most standard counters.

Pokemon GO: Top Pokemon and move counters against Parasect

Image via The Pokemon Company

Breaking down all of Parasect's elemental type weaknesses, it can be seen that two particular types give this raid boss significant trouble:

Parasect Type Weaknesses

Bug-type (160% damage)

Fire-type (256% damage)

Flying-type (256% damage)

Ice-type (160% damage)

Poison-type (160% damage)

Rock-type (160% damage)

By honing in on Fire- and Flying-type moves, Parasect won't last long in a raid battle. This is improved even more if Pokemon GO trainers bring friends who are exploiting the same weaknesses.

Since there are plenty of Pokemon that can use Fire- and Flying-type moves, players have a lot of leeway in picking the counters they can use to defeat Parasect. Some of the best options to beat this raid boss can be found below:

Charizard

Reshiram

Chandelure

Pidgeot

Moltres

Ho-Oh

Entei

Heatran

Houndoom

Blaziken

Darmanitan

Rayquaza

Infernape

Yveltal

Victini

Salamence

Pyroar

Staraptor

Flareon

Typhlosion

Tornadus

Therian Tornadus

Magmortar

Unfezant

Braviary

Honchkrow

Arcanine

Delphox

This list is far from complete, as there are plenty of other counters that can topple Parasect in Pokemon GO. Trainers should try out different battle party combinations and see what works best for them.

Whenever they pick their raid party, they can try using these moves to get a leg up in the battle:

Fast moves

Wing Attack (Flying-type)

Fire Fang (Fire-type)

Incinerate (Fire-type)

Air Slash (Flying-type)

Fire Spin (Fire-type)

Gust (Flying-type)

Peck (Flying-type)

Charge moves

Blast Burn (Fire-type)

Overheat (Fire-type)

Brave Bird (Flying-type)

Sky Attack (Flying-type)

Flamethrower (Fire-type)

Hurricane (Flying-type)

V-Create (Fire-type) (Victini only)

Fire Blast (Fire-type)

Drill Peck (Flying-type)

By using these moves and Pokemon, Parasect should stand little chance in a Pokemon GO raid. Beating a raid boss quickly only benefits trainers, and these counters are guaranteed to do the trick.

Read More: Pokemon GO - Mega Gengar raid counters and weaknesses for July 2021

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul