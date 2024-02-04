All Ancient Ruin locations in New Pokemon Snap

Ancient Ruin locations in New Pokemon Snap have been on players' minds since the first-person photography game was released in 2021. These are areas in the main story that help you unlock new courses and make progress in the title. While you won't be rewarded for interactions with Pocket Monsters you have not interacted with before, it is still important that you cover these locations.

There are twelve such spots, and knowing all the Ancient Ruin locations in New Pokemon Snap is key to success. This article will cover everything you need to know in that regard.

What are all the Ancient Ruin locations in New Pokemon Snap?

1) Aurus Illumina Spot

Aurus Illumina Spot (Image via Serebii)

Light all the flowers inside the ruins to unlock this area. Then, you must Snap the mural on the wall where you find Xerneas to add this Rui to your collection. If Xerneas uses Geomancy while you are capturing it, you get extra points.

2) Ruins of Remembrance

Ruins of Remembrance (Image via Serebii)

This Ancient Ruins is located at the very entrance of Ruins of Remembrance. You can put out a Fluffruit to lure a Natu into your frame.

3) Outaway Caves Illumina Spot

Outaway Caves Illumina Spot (Image via Serebii)

Inside the Outway Caves, this Ancient Ruin is located on the alternate path in the Illumina Spot. You must snap the 2000-year-old mural to register the location. You can also find Steelix here.

4) Outaway Caves

Outaway Caves (Image via Serebii)

The Outaway Caves Ruins are located past the Gemstone Path in the garden. There are several Carbink lurking around in this area.

5) Lental Seafloor

Lental Seafloor (Image via Serebii)

The Lental Seafloor Ruins can be found to the left at the end of the way, close to the stage's Undersea Cave path where Golisopod is. Be careful with your scan, as the Ruins can be elusive.

6) Shiver Snowfields

Shiver Snowfields (Image via Serebii)

This is one of the Ancient Ruins locations in New Pokemon Snap and can be found inside the Icy Cave. Doing this will unlock several alternative paths.

7) Fireflow Volcano

Fireflow Volcano (Image via Serebii)

This Ancient Ruin is located right at the end of the Fireflow Volcano level, also known as the end of the Blue Magma Path. Typhlosion can sometimes be encountered here.

8) Fireflow Volcano Illumina Spot

Fireflow Volcano Illumina Spot (Image via Serebii)

Come back along the same path as entry #7 till you reach the starting point, as both these Ancient Ruins locations in New Pokemon Snap are located in the same place.

9) Elsewhere Forest Illumina Spot

Elsewhere Forest Illumina Spot (Image via Serebii)

This ruin is hidden underwater, where the Illumina Spot with Milotic is.

10) Elsewhere Forest

Elsewhere Forest (Image via Serebii)

This is one of the more fascinating Ancient Ruin locations in New Pokemon Snap that can be found at the end of the level to the left, just before the teleporter. This is also where you find Celebi.

11) Founja Jungle

Founja Jungle (Image via Serebii)

The Ancient Ruin in this location is situated across the fallen tree logs where Toucannon is nesting.

12) Florio Island

Florio Island (Image via Serebii)

This Illumina spot can be found at the end of the course level adjacent to the cliffwall.

How to reveal Ancient Ruin locations in New Pokemon Snap

Revealing Ancient Ruin locations in New Pokemon Snap is simple. You must reach the location and use the Scan function to zoom in and register the Ruin. Once this is done, the location will be part of your database, and you will have made progress towards the achievement.

Rewards for snapping all 12 Ancient Ruin locations in New Pokemon Snap

Once you have snapped all 12 Ancient Ruin locations in New Pokemon Snap in the title, you will unlock the Research Title "Historian." You also get the "Miniature" filter for completing this line of challenges. Additionally, this is also key to opening up several sections of the Lental region.

