How to get behind the Waterfall in New Pokemon Snap?

Getting behind the waterfall in New Pokemon Snap could be a challenging but rewarding process. In the game, you must explore the diverse ecosystems of the Lental region with a camera in hand, aiming to capture creatures in their natural settings. Among the myriad of landscapes, the Founja Jungle stands out with its lush vegetation and the mysterious allure of its waterfall.

Hidden behind this cascading water lies a secret path, offering unique photographic opportunities and encounters with Pokemon not seen on the main route.

Unlocking this hidden path, however, requires keen observation and a bit of ingenuity. Whether you're navigating the jungle under the bright sun or the cover of night, getting behind the waterfall presents an intriguing challenge.

This guide walks you through the steps to access these concealed areas, ensuring you can uncover the secret path behind the waterfall in the Founja Jungle.

How to unlock the secret path behind the waterfall in New Pokemon Snap (Day)

Day-time Liepard in New Pokemon Snap (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Founja Jungle (Day) harbors a serene waterfall, behind which lies a secret path accessible only to those who know how to coax a certain Pokemon out of its resting spot. The key to this mystery is a Liepard, found lounging on a rock near the course's end, just before the lake.

To persuade the Liepard to move, you'll need to catch its attention with several Illumina Orbs. Timing is crucial; you must throw these orbs and play a Melody to pique the Liepard's interest before it settles down for a nap. If done correctly, the Liepard will wander off, prompted by your interaction.

After successfully getting the Liepard to leave, scan your surroundings. You'll be alerted to a new, optional route. This secret path takes you behind the waterfall, revealing new Pokemon behaviors and photo opportunities that can't be found on the main route.

How to unlock the secret path behind the waterfall in New Pokemon Snap (Night)

Night-time Liepard in New Pokemon Snap (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The process of uncovering the hidden path behind the waterfall in the Founja Jungle at night is similar to the daytime method but requires a different approach to distract the Liepard.

As night falls, the jungle transforms, and so do the behaviors of its inhabitants. Keep an eye out for the Liepard perched atop a rock as you navigate towards the lake at the course's conclusion.

Before the Liepard has a chance to settle down, you'll need to divert its attention by tossing some Fluffruit its way. Once the Liepard's curiosity is peaked, playing a Melody will encourage it to abandon its post.

With the Liepard gone, use your scanner to discover a newly accessible route. This alternate path leads behind the waterfall, unveiling a nocturnal world ripe for exploration and photography.

Unlocking the secret paths behind the waterfall in New Pokemon Snap's Founja Jungle, both during the day and at night, offers players a chance to delve deeper into the game's rich ecosystem. These hidden routes not only provide additional challenges but also allow photographers to capture unique moments that add depth to their Photodex.

Remember, patience and timing are key to uncovering all the secrets that the Lental region has to offer.

