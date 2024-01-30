Can you solo defeat Mega Latias in Pokemon GO Mega Raids?

If you want to solo a Mega Latias raid in Pokemon GO, you might need an insightful raid guide. Like the Mega Latios raids, this Mega Evolution will also make another round in GO’s 5-star Mega Raids from Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 10 am local time through Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 10 am local time.

Latias’ Mega Evolution will come with a mammoth Combat Power stat of 80,545. Besides this gargantuan CP, Latias, as a Mega Raid boss, will boast an Attack stat of 289 and a Defense stat of 297. So, not only will this beast hit hard, it will also carry the potential to tank a lot of your attacks, thanks to the impressive bulk.

It has been estimated that a minimum of four to five players are needed to successfully take down Latias in the upcoming Mega Raids. If you live in a place with a shortage of active Pokemon GO players, you can participate in these raids remotely from your home. You can read our article on how to add friends to Pokemon GO.

How to defeat Mega Latias in Pokemon GO with four trainers

As mentioned earlier, Mega Latias will put up a tough fight. You must face this Mega Raid boss with high-level, if not maxed-out, counters. So, it is advisable that all players have strong counters to Latias in their raid party.

Like its counterpart, Latias is also a Dragon- and Psychic-type monster, which makes its Mega Evolution weak to the following elemental typings:

Bug

Ghost

Ice

Dragon

Dark

Fairy

Therefore, if you go into these Mega Raids with high-level Pokemon belonging to one of the aforementioned elemental typings, you can put up a strong fight against Latias. Your friends must also do the same.

It is important to dodge the attacks coming from Mega Latias during the boss fight. This monster has a strong Attack stat and an excellent moveset. Avoid getting hit by its Charged moves as much as possible.

Retaliate with your Charged moves to have a productive raid. Exhibit patience, as it will definitely take some time to chip away at 80K CP.

Best counters for Mega Latias raids in Pokemon GO

Latias' Mega Evolution in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The following Pokemon will be extremely effective against Latias’ Mega Evolution:

Mega Garchomp

Mega Rayquaza

Mega Salamence

Shadow Dragonite

Mega and Shadow Gardevoir

Mega and Shadow Tyranitar

Mega Latias

Shadow Latios

It might be difficult to power up some of the monsters mentioned above. Listed below are a few more that can be leveled up comparatively easily:

Tyranitar: With Dragon Breath and Brutal Swing as its primary moves

Gholdengo: WIth Hex and Shadow Ball as its primary moves

Garchomp: With Dragon Tail and Outrage as its primary moves

Rayquaza: With Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe as its primary moves

Dragonite: With Dragon Tail and Outrage as its primary moves

If you want to participate in the Latios Mega Raids, here's our guide to beat Mega Latios in Pokemon GO.