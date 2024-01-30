Can you solo defeat Mega Latios in Pokemon GO Mega Raids?

A solo Mega Latios raid in Pokemon GO might send chills down the spines of the most seasoned raid attackers, given how insanely powerful this Mega monster can be as a raid boss. Mega Latios is making its way back to GO’s 5-star Mega Raids on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 10 am local time, through Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 10 am local time.

It will be tough, if not impossible, to solo defeat a Mega Evolution of Latios in the upcoming Mega Raids. So, it is advisable to go in with at least 3 to 4 high-level trainers for the 5-star Mega Latios raids.

Finding people to play this game with might be hard for certain trainers. If you live in a rural area or in a city that does not have a lot of active players who play this title, you may not be lucky enough to find good raid buddies for Latios’ Mega Raids. According to our estimates, you will need at least four trainers to successfully take down this Mega monster in the upcoming Pokemon GO raids.

How to defeat Mega Latios in Pokemon GO with four trainers

The upcoming Mega Raids are going to be significantly difficult to complete successfully, given the astronomically high Combat Power (CP) stat of Latios’ Mega Evolution. Latios, as a Mega raid boss, will have a CP of 84,000.

As a result, it is of utmost importance that all of the trainers in your raid group have high-level counters before going into the Latios raids.

Being a Dragon- and Psychic-type monster, Mega Latios will have the following weaknesses:

Bug

Ghost

Ice

Dragon

Dark

Fairy

Best counters for Mega Latios raids in Pokemon GO

Latios' Mega Evolution in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It would be ideal if all four players could take maxed-out counters from one of the aforementioned elemental typings. Pokemon like Mega Rayquaza, Mega Tyranitar, Mega Garchomp, Shadow Rayquaza, Mega Salamence, Mega Gardevoir, Shadow Salamence, Shadow Tyranitar, Shadow Dragonite, and Shadow Latios are a few monsters that are going to be extremely effective against Latios’ Mega Evolution.

Some of these monsters can be hard to level up. So, we have listed a few easy-to-max counters for this Mega raid:

Hydreigon: With Dragon Breath and Brutal Swing as its primary moves

Mamoswine: With Powder Snow and Avalanche as its primary moves

Dialga: With Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor as its primary moves

Rayquaza: With Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe as its primary moves

Gengar: With Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball as its primary moves

Once you have these counters, you will have to dodge as many attacks coming from the raid boss as you can. You cannot afford to waste time during this boss fight. So, taking minimal damage will result in less time being wasted to heal the knocked-out Pokemon.

Dodging the attacks from Latios and retaliating with strong Charged moves of your own will eventually whittle down this Mega monster and allow you to successfully finish the Mega raid.

