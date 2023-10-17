Pokemon GO is a fun augmented reality game. While Cooperative gameplay is very limited, it is always fun to have some friends to play a video game with. Whether it is a massive open-world multiplayer title or a simple mobile game like Pokemon GO, friends will always make your experience better.
If you are new to the game or if you feel an urge to connect with other people in GO, you have come to the right place.
In this article, we will provide you with a bunch of Friend Codes that you can use to add new friends to the game.
Note: The codes do not give away any personal information. However, you are expected to play the game respectfully. Some of the codes may not work if the trainer decides to change their Trainer Code.
All working Pokemon GO Friend Codes for October 2023
- 9803 0250 9944
- 0318 7043 9847
- 6082 9807 0304
- 8328 3873 9374
- 2393 2905 7573
- 7338 7858 7925
- 5870 0962 9858
- 8065 8445 9935
- 7220 6954 9354
- 8364 9150 3354
- 5863 3874 9408
- 1237 2507 7980
- 8365 1332 2066
- 6519 2980 8273
- 5877 3393 8713
- 2864 1291 4886
- 2311 9284 0612
- 4592 9345 3391
- 3850 4802 1708
- 3609 2300 5667
- 5141 5664 3518
- 0087 0739 9592
- 6882 4767 4049
- 9191 4246 0776
- 9258 3828 6502
- 8368 8007 8118
- 4972 6319 0990
- 1181 5227 4887
- 0331 0300 3666
- 5276 7262 9766
- 2665 2301 3066
- 8179 7579 8207
- 7817 0432 1192
- 0045 1096 4300
- 5913 1303 0321
- 4401 5759 9566
- 6809 8368 4215
- 9605 7811 9670
- 7835 5748 1068
- 7504 1491 4957
- 7835 5748 1060
- 0297 6575 5549
- 2092 5430 4974
- 4090 8829 2823
- 8030 8661 1239
- 6554 4153 6956
- 2839 4067 4889
- 0119 8571 3012
- 7195 4277 3034
- 5752 3260 5740
- 5752 3260 5740
- 1786 7622 1576
- 1863 4121 9585
- 3950 6125 4494
- 1649 7476 6746
- 0587 9295 7528
- 6737 2995 8382
- 3089 5015 0665
- 7349 2796 5782
- 6737 2995 8382
- 9208 7807 8189
- 1305 9121 1784
- 7110 0041 9875
- 9416 6162 0953
- 6971 0406 6575
- 2487 4786 2385
- 4663 3465 0289
- 9077 8911 3480
- 1777 9501 0157
- 3570 5613 4862
- 5924 9833 5359
- 8904 8823 4583
- 1603 6706 4967
- 5238 0396 4070
- 9947 4563 4115
- 4012 5569 6398
- 1843 4507 2651
- 5689 8112 0343
- 1416 3013 9797
- 7440 4090 6805
- 4716 0594 8009
- 4300 6185 6662
- 2993 4071 7788
- 9726 1310 0411
- 3271 3979 8823
- 1675 1821 8154
- 7723 1497 6273
- 0441 9557 7916
- 2746 4582 9731
- 0174 1849 4470
- 0338 6496 3389
- 2494 5126 1007
- 4173 7152 3654
- 6443 7818 1137
- 5871 3065 6162
- 1342 3827 4865
- 2403 9234 8498
- 3815 4080 1410
- 4104 9631 8240
- 0593 4600 6029
- 7477 5751 6244
- 4813 8744 0156
- 3672 7485 2853
- 3380 4466 9933
- 7772 0143 8386
- 5651 0933 2220
- 3465 1049 0650
How to add new friends with Friend Codes (Trainer Codes) in Pokemon GO
Follow these steps to add friends in GO:
- You will have to click on your profile photo in the bottom left corner of the main screen.
- Click on Friends.
- Then click on Add Friend.
- Enter one of the aforementioned codes in the white box on your screen
- Once you click on send, it will show the player’s username and ask you if you want to add them as your friend. Click on Send.
How to find your personal Friend Code (Trainer Code) in Pokemon GO
You will find your Friend Code on the same screen where you added your new friend.
Why are Friend Codes not working in Pokemon GO?
GO allows you to reset your Friend Code. So, if someone decides to change their Trainer Code, the previous code will not work for you.
How to change your Friend Code (Trainer Code) in Pokemon GO
Under the Your Trainer Code section, you will find a button that says Copy My Trainer Code.
Right beside this button, you will find a circular button with an arrow inside. Clicking this will allow you to reset your Trainer Code.