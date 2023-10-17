Pokemon GO is a fun augmented reality game. While Cooperative gameplay is very limited, it is always fun to have some friends to play a video game with. Whether it is a massive open-world multiplayer title or a simple mobile game like Pokemon GO, friends will always make your experience better.

If you are new to the game or if you feel an urge to connect with other people in GO, you have come to the right place.

In this article, we will provide you with a bunch of Friend Codes that you can use to add new friends to the game.

Note: The codes do not give away any personal information. However, you are expected to play the game respectfully. Some of the codes may not work if the trainer decides to change their Trainer Code.

All working Pokemon GO Friend Codes for October 2023

Adding friends in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

9803 0250 9944

0318 7043 9847

6082 9807 0304

8328 3873 9374

2393 2905 7573

7338 7858 7925

5870 0962 9858

8065 8445 9935

7220 6954 9354

8364 9150 3354

5863 3874 9408

1237 2507 7980

8365 1332 2066

6519 2980 8273

5877 3393 8713

2864 1291 4886

2311 9284 0612

4592 9345 3391

3850 4802 1708

3609 2300 5667

5141 5664 3518

0087 0739 9592

6882 4767 4049

9191 4246 0776

9258 3828 6502

8368 8007 8118

4972 6319 0990

1181 5227 4887

0331 0300 3666

5276 7262 9766

2665 2301 3066

8179 7579 8207

7817 0432 1192

0045 1096 4300

5913 1303 0321

4401 5759 9566

6809 8368 4215

9605 7811 9670

7835 5748 1068

7504 1491 4957

7835 5748 1060

0297 6575 5549

2092 5430 4974

4090 8829 2823

8030 8661 1239

6554 4153 6956

2839 4067 4889

0119 8571 3012

7195 4277 3034

5752 3260 5740

1786 7622 1576

1863 4121 9585

3950 6125 4494

1649 7476 6746

0587 9295 7528

6737 2995 8382

3089 5015 0665

7349 2796 5782

9208 7807 8189

1305 9121 1784

7110 0041 9875

9416 6162 0953

6971 0406 6575

2487 4786 2385

4663 3465 0289

9077 8911 3480

1777 9501 0157

3570 5613 4862

5924 9833 5359

8904 8823 4583

1603 6706 4967

5238 0396 4070

9947 4563 4115

4012 5569 6398

1843 4507 2651

5689 8112 0343

1416 3013 9797

7440 4090 6805

4716 0594 8009

4300 6185 6662

2993 4071 7788

9726 1310 0411

3271 3979 8823

1675 1821 8154

7723 1497 6273

0441 9557 7916

2746 4582 9731

0174 1849 4470

0338 6496 3389

2494 5126 1007

4173 7152 3654

6443 7818 1137

5871 3065 6162

1342 3827 4865

2403 9234 8498

3815 4080 1410

4104 9631 8240

0593 4600 6029

7477 5751 6244

4813 8744 0156

3672 7485 2853

3380 4466 9933

7772 0143 8386

5651 0933 2220

3465 1049 0650

How to add new friends with Friend Codes (Trainer Codes) in Pokemon GO

Adding friends in GO is simple (Image via Niantic)

Follow these steps to add friends in GO:

You will have to click on your profile photo in the bottom left corner of the main screen.

Click on Friends.

Then click on Add Friend.

Enter one of the aforementioned codes in the white box on your screen

Once you click on send, it will show the player’s username and ask you if you want to add them as your friend. Click on Send.

How to find your personal Friend Code (Trainer Code) in Pokemon GO

You will find your Friend Code on the same screen where you added your new friend.

Why are Friend Codes not working in Pokemon GO?

GO allows you to reset your Friend Code. So, if someone decides to change their Trainer Code, the previous code will not work for you.

How to change your Friend Code (Trainer Code) in Pokemon GO

Under the Your Trainer Code section, you will find a button that says Copy My Trainer Code.

Right beside this button, you will find a circular button with an arrow inside. Clicking this will allow you to reset your Trainer Code.