All buddy souvenirs in Pokemon GO and best tips to get them

Pokemon GO players who have reached Ultra Buddy or higher status with a buddy Pokemon may have noticed that the critter occasionally brings them a souvenir. These souvenirs vary in appearance and can change based on a trainer's surroundings. Receiving a souvenir will also grant a bonus affection heart toward the Pocket Monster who found it.

Currently, there are 19 different souvenirs that buddies can find in Pokemon GO. They are found in different locations, and some have only appeared during specific events.

Nevertheless, it doesn't hurt to examine what all of the souvenirs are as well as some tips to collect them while exploring the game world.

All buddy souvenirs currently in Pokemon GO

The Pikachu Visor is one of many Pokemon GO souvenirs (Image via Serebii.net)

As noted above, there are 19 different souvenirs that buddy Pokemon can find in Pokemon GO once they've reached Ultra Buddy status or higher with their trainer. Based on the souvenir name and descriptions, players can gain a little insight into where to find them while roaming the world with their buddy Pokemon.

Her's a list of the souvenirs and their descriptions (where available):

Beach Glass - Many players like to carry a piece of beach glass like this as a lucky charm. Knowing this, some Pokemon like to collect pieces as gifts for their favorite trainers.

- Many players like to carry a piece of beach glass like this as a lucky charm. Knowing this, some Pokemon like to collect pieces as gifts for their favorite trainers. Cactus Fruit - A cactus fruit that bears some resemblance to fruit commonly found in the Desert Resort in the Unova region. A fun gift from a loving Pokemon.

- A cactus fruit that bears some resemblance to fruit commonly found in the Desert Resort in the Unova region. A fun gift from a loving Pokemon. Chalky Stone - A small, whitish stone picked up at the edge of the road. Your buddy thought you'd like it!

- A small, whitish stone picked up at the edge of the road. Your buddy thought you'd like it! Flower Fruits - These fruits can't be eaten, but some Pokemon enjoy collecting them regardless.

- These fruits can't be eaten, but some Pokemon enjoy collecting them regardless. Lone Earring - A lone earring. Its sparkle probably inspired your Buddy Pokemon to gift it to you!

- A lone earring. Its sparkle probably inspired your Buddy Pokemon to gift it to you! Marble - A marble with colored glass inside. Your buddy was probably drawn to its intricate pattern.

- A marble with colored glass inside. Your buddy was probably drawn to its intricate pattern. Mushroom - Mushrooms similar to these tend to grow on Mushroom Pokemon, such as Paras. Some Pokemon enjoy collecting these as gifts for their Trainers. (Don't eat them, though).

- Mushrooms similar to these tend to grow on Mushroom Pokemon, such as Paras. Some Pokemon enjoy collecting these as gifts for their Trainers. (Don't eat them, though). Snowy Pinecone - A hefty pinecone that amuses some Pokemon. A surprisingly thoughtful gift from a friendly Pokemon.

- A hefty pinecone that amuses some Pokemon. A surprisingly thoughtful gift from a friendly Pokemon. Pretty Leaf - Many Pokemon like to collect these pretty leaves and gift them to their favorite Trainers.

- Many Pokemon like to collect these pretty leaves and gift them to their favorite Trainers. Skipping Stone - A smooth stone that is the perfect shape for skipping on water. It appears to be a sentimental keepsake from your buddy!

- A smooth stone that is the perfect shape for skipping on water. It appears to be a sentimental keepsake from your buddy! Small Bouquet - A small bouquet that was made with heart and soul for a single Trainer. It made your buddy think of you!

- A small bouquet that was made with heart and soul for a single Trainer. It made your buddy think of you! Stretchy Spring - A thin, small spring that's totally stretched out.

- A thin, small spring that's totally stretched out. Torn Ticket - A ticket, torn from use and with faded text. Your buddy probably just thought it was neat!

- A ticket, torn from use and with faded text. Your buddy probably just thought it was neat! Tropical Flower - This tropical flower looks similar to those found in the Alola region. Some Pokemon love to collect flowers!

- This tropical flower looks similar to those found in the Alola region. Some Pokemon love to collect flowers! Tropical Shell - A beautiful white shell that may have drifted from a sea in a warm region. Your buddy was probably drawn to its beauty!

- A beautiful white shell that may have drifted from a sea in a warm region. Your buddy was probably drawn to its beauty! Confetti Pieces - A colorful memento often found at special events. This confetti celebrates Team Mystic, Team Instinct, and Team Valor by using their identifying colors. Obtained during Pokemon GO Fest 2020.

- A colorful memento often found at special events. This confetti celebrates Team Mystic, Team Instinct, and Team Valor by using their identifying colors. Obtained during Pokemon GO Fest 2020. Pikachu Visor - A stylish accessory worn by trainers at special events to show their love of Pokémon. Pika pika! Obtained during Pokemon GO Fest 2020.

- A stylish accessory worn by trainers at special events to show their love of Pokémon. Pika pika! Obtained during Pokemon GO Fest 2020. Paper Airplane - Indeterminate description, was previously obtained during the Pokemon GO Safari Zone in New Taipei City and Singapore as well as Air Adventures 2023 and Pikachu's Indonesia Journey.

- Indeterminate description, was previously obtained during the Pokemon GO Safari Zone in New Taipei City and Singapore as well as Air Adventures 2023 and Pikachu's Indonesia Journey. Tiny Compass - Indeterminate description, was previously obtained during City Safari events in Barcelona, Seoul, Mexico City, and Tainan.

Tips for collecting souvenirs in Pokemon GO

Using buddies wisely is the key to collecting souvenirs in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

For the most part, there aren't many ways to collect specific souvenirs in Pokemon GO. Some of them seem to be connected to in-game biomes, and players can deduce where to find certain souvenirs by their names and descriptions. For example, beach glass would understandably be found on beaches, while objects like marbles, torn tickets, or stretchy springs would fit better in city biomes.

However, souvenirs appear in buddy gifts in a fairly random way. Be that as it may, there are a few tips to help Pokemon GO players collect more souvenirs of different kinds and in higher quantities:

Travel to as many different biomes as possible. Certain souvenirs will only appear in gifts if your buddy explores a biome as you travel through it.

Instead of opening gifts from a buddy the second you receive them, raise your affection level with multiple buddies to Ultra Buddy level or higher and switch between them to chain together gift offerings. Once all of your Ultra/Best Buddies have brought back gifts, begin to open your gifts and collect the goodies inside, which should include souvenirs.

After you've opened a chain of souvenirs, you have a roughly 48-72-hour time window where the same buddies you used previously won't bring more souvenirs. You can use this time to improve the affection of new Pokemon GO buddies or ensure that the ones you're currently using are well-fed and cared for.

Certain souvenirs including the Pikachu visor, paper airplane, and tiny compass have only been obtainable from events. You may need to keep an eye out for future events, including these souvenirs (if they're included), to obtain them, as there aren't any means of trading souvenirs.

All in all, collecting Pokemon GO souvenirs is a painstaking process, and the luck-based factor of which ones are brought to players makes the task of obtaining them even more difficult.

At the end of the day, having as many buddies as possible at the Ultra level or above and keeping them fed, cared for, and active on the game map should help players track down more souvenirs on their adventures.