All habitat spawns in Pokemon GO Fest 2022

During Pokemon GO Fest 2022, trainers will be able to encounter a wide range of Pokemon.

From boosted shiny chances to increased Incense spawns, there are a lot of different ways to capture Pokemon during GO Fest 2022. The most common method for trainers to do so will be encountering creatures in the wild.

During this new special event, different habitats will rotate on and off throughout the weekend. Each habitat will have its own specific lineup of Pokemon that players can easily find and catch.

Each habitat Pokemon for GO Fest 2022

There are four habitats that players will come across during GO Fest 2022. The habitats are:

City

Plains

Tundra

Rainforest

They will rotate on an hourly basis and with each day of the event lasting from 10 AM local time to 6 PM local time, the habitats should all have four different appearances. As a result, each habitat will have two hours focused on it throughout the day, and players will have an easier time catching Pokemon hailing from these regions.

However, players should note that there are exclusive Raids and Egg Pokemon that may differ from the ones that can be found in the habitats mentioned above. Trainers will just have to see which ones those are in their area.

City

The following Pokemon can be found during the City habitat rotation:

Magnemite

Alolan Grimer

Hitmonchan

Baltoy

Trash Cloak Burmy

Bronzor

Pidove

Trubbish

Gothita

Golett

Litten

Costumed Pikachu

Galarian Weezing

Trainers can tell that these are definitely the type of creatures to be found in a city-like environment rather than in one of the other habitats that are appearing in Pokemon GO.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Regardless of whether you have a ticket or not, this weekend will feature four rotating habitat hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time!

Plains

The same can be said about those found in the Plains. They are clearly the type of Pokemon that would exist in that setting:

Girafarig

Dunsparce

Larvitar

Numel

Trapinch

Buizel

Patrat

Drilbur

Shelmet

Rufflet

Litleo

GO Fest 2022 Costumed Pikachu

Axew

Tundra

The Tundra habitat will showcase several Ice and Water-types. They are as follows:

Omanyte

Swinub

Wingull

Meditite

Wailmer

Spheal

Piplup

Vanillite

Cubchoo

Bergmite

Popplio

GO Fest 2022 Costumed Pikachu

Galarian Darumaka

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Remember to join the celebration when Pokémon GO Fest 2022 starts on June 4 at 10 a.m. local time!

Rainforest

The Rainforest habitat may prove to be the most popular among them all during Pokemon GO Fest 2022. There are multiple starter Pokemon along with other base creatures that evolve into some of the strongest in the franchise,

Mudkip

Seedot

Shroomish

Slakoth

Turtwig

Chimchar

Venipede

Karrablast

Binacle

Skrelp

Rowlet

GO Fest 2022 Costumed Pikachu

Pancham

Each habitat includes the special GO Fest 2022 Pikachu, so players should ensure they catch as many of those as possible to try and get one with perfect stats and a decently high Combat Power.

