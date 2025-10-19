All Held Items in Pokemon Legends Z-A

|Item
|Effect
|Location
|Assault Vest
|Boosts Sp. Def but prevents the use of status moves.
|Side Mission 71: The Burning Gaze of Watchog
|Big Root
|Increases the HP recovered from HP-draining moves.
|Side Mission 49: Hit and Heal
|Black Belt
|Boosts the power of Fighting-type moves.
|Side Mission 58: Better to Detect Than to Protect
|Black Glasses
|Boosts the power of Dark-type moves.
|Side Mission 70: Who’s the Strongest, Huh
|Charcoal
|Boosts the power of Fire-type moves.
|Side Mission 57: The Camerupt Entrepreneur
|Dragon Fang
|Boosts the power of Dragon-type moves.
|Side Mission 91: Dragon You into Battle
|Eviolite
|Boosts Defense and Sp. Def if the holder can still evolve.
|Side Mission 100: Starmie on High
|Expert Belt
|Slightly boosts the power of super-effective moves.
|Side Mission 117: Josée’s Training
|Fairy Feather
|Boosts the power of Fairy-type moves.
|Side Mission 42: A Fan of Fairy Types
|Focus Band
|May allow the holder to endure a knockout hit with 1 HP.
|Side Mission 70: Who’s the Strongest, Huh
|Focus Sash
|Guarantees survival at 1 HP if hit at full health (once).
|Side Mission 59: A Rematch with Hawlucha
|Hard Stone
|Boosts the power of Rock-type moves.
|Side Mission 27: Restored from a Fossil
|King’s Rock
|May cause the target to flinch when inflicting damage.
Quasartico Inc., Z-A Infinite Royale Reward, Side Mission 84: Strike First to Make ‘Em Flinch
|Leftovers
|Slowly restores HP during battle.
|Side Mission 68: The Best Use for Leftovers
|Life Orb
|Increases move power but damages the user slightly after each attack.
|Side Mission 85: Follow Litwick
|Light Ball
|Boosts Pikachu’s Attack and Sp. Atk stats.
|Side Mission 107: The World’s Greatest Pikachu
|Lucky Egg
|Grants extra experience points when held.
|Side Mission 109: Wondrous Self-Healing Pokémon
|Magnet
|Boosts the power of Electric-type moves.
|Side Mission 65: Apartment Block Eeriness
|Metal Coat
|Boosts the power of Steel-type moves.
Quasartico Inc., Side Mission 101: Steadfast as Steel, Side Mission 114: A Feather from Skarmory
|Miracle Seed
|Boosts the power of Grass-type moves.
|Side Mission 16: The Budew Show
|Muscle Band
|Slightly boosts the power of physical moves.
|Side Mission 56: We’ll Just Muscle Our Way Through
|Mystic Water
|Boosts the power of Water-type moves.
|Side Mission 64: Let It Rain, Let It Pour
|Never-Melt Ice
|Boosts the power of Ice-type moves.
|Side Mission 102: A Chilling Challenge
|Normal Gem
|Boosts the power of a Normal-type move once.
|Side Mission 21: Spewpa in the Museum
|Poison Barb
|Boosts the power of Poison-type moves.
|Side Mission 61: My Favorite Holovator
|Power Anklet
|Decreases Speed but increases Speed EV gain after battle.
Side Mission 69: A Sky Battle for Old Times’ Sake; Shop Quasartico Inc.
|Power Band
|Decreases Speed but increases Sp. Def EV gain after battle.
|Side Mission 99: Pleasing Aron’s Palate; Shop Quasartico Inc.
|Power Belt
|Decreases Speed but increases Defense EV gain after battle.
|Side Mission 39: Slowpoke for Slowpoke; Shop Quasartico Inc.
|Power Bracer
|Decreases Speed but increases Attack EV gain after battle.
|Side Mission 38: Chasing Status; Shop Quasartico Inc.
|Power Lens
|Decreases Speed but increases Sp. Atk EV gain after battle.
|Side Mission 104: Abuzz About Bug Types; Shop Quasartico Inc.
|Power Weight
|Decreases Speed but increases HP EV gain after battle.
|Side Mission 72: Find My Galarian Stunfisk; Shop Quasartico Inc.
|Quick Claw
|Occasionally allows the holder to move first.
|Vert District (Vert Sector 2)
|Rocky Helmet
|Damages the attacker if making direct contact.
|Side Mission 92: The Beldum Blockade
|Scope Lens
|Raises the chance of landing critical hits.
|Side Mission 54: Get ENERGIZED
|Sharp Beak
|Boosts the power of Flying-type moves.
|Side Mission 69: A Sky Battle for Old Times’ Sake
|Shell Bell
|Restores HP when inflicting damage.
|Side Mission 67: Sylveon the Soother
|Silk Scarf
|Boosts the power of Normal-type moves.
|Side Mission 28: Who Says Normal Is Weak
|SilverPowder
|Boosts the power of Bug-type moves.
|Side Mission 11: The Kakuna Master
|Soft Sand
|Boosts the power of Ground-type moves.
|Side Mission 23: Underneath the Holovator
|Soothe Bell
|Increases the rate at which friendship grows.
|Side Mission 36: Some Friendly Competition
|Spell Tag
|Boosts the power of Ghost-type moves.
|Side Mission 95: A Haunting Experience
|TwistedSpoon
|Boosts the power of Psychic-type moves.
|Side Mission 35: Guidance from a Yoga Master
|Weakness Policy
|Greatly boosts Attack and Sp. Atk when hit by a super-effective move.
|Side Mission 86: Who Messed Up the Garden
|White Herb
|Restores lowered stats one time.
|Side Mission 18: A Pan-tastic Pot of Tea
|Wise Glasses
|Slightly boosts the power of special moves.
|Side Mission 21: Spewpa in the Museum