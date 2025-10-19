Held Items have always been an important part of Pokemon, and Pokemon Legends Z-A is no different. It brings back the mechanic of equipping your monsters with certain objects to gain benefits like stat boosts, HP restore, or even friendship increase to unlock certain evolutions. Considering there are more than 40 Held Items in the latest title, many must be curious about where to find each one.

Ad

That said, this article lists all Held Items in Pokemon Legends Z-A, along with information about their advantages and how to get them.

Pokemon Legends Z-A: All Held Items and where to find them

In Pokemon Legends Z-A, you can obtain most Held Items by completing side missions. Here is a list of all of them, along with the missions you must complete to get them:

Ad

Trending

Item Effect Location Assault Vest Boosts Sp. Def but prevents the use of status moves. Side Mission 71: The Burning Gaze of Watchog Big Root Increases the HP recovered from HP-draining moves. Side Mission 49: Hit and Heal Black Belt Boosts the power of Fighting-type moves. Side Mission 58: Better to Detect Than to Protect Black Glasses Boosts the power of Dark-type moves. Side Mission 70: Who’s the Strongest, Huh Charcoal Boosts the power of Fire-type moves. Side Mission 57: The Camerupt Entrepreneur Dragon Fang Boosts the power of Dragon-type moves. Side Mission 91: Dragon You into Battle Eviolite Boosts Defense and Sp. Def if the holder can still evolve. Side Mission 100: Starmie on High Expert Belt Slightly boosts the power of super-effective moves. Side Mission 117: Josée’s Training Fairy Feather Boosts the power of Fairy-type moves. Side Mission 42: A Fan of Fairy Types Focus Band May allow the holder to endure a knockout hit with 1 HP. Side Mission 70: Who’s the Strongest, Huh Focus Sash Guarantees survival at 1 HP if hit at full health (once). Side Mission 59: A Rematch with Hawlucha Hard Stone Boosts the power of Rock-type moves. Side Mission 27: Restored from a Fossil King’s Rock May cause the target to flinch when inflicting damage. Quasartico Inc., Z-A Infinite Royale Reward, Side Mission 84: Strike First to Make ‘Em Flinch Leftovers Slowly restores HP during battle. Side Mission 68: The Best Use for Leftovers Life Orb Increases move power but damages the user slightly after each attack. Side Mission 85: Follow Litwick Light Ball Boosts Pikachu’s Attack and Sp. Atk stats. Side Mission 107: The World’s Greatest Pikachu Lucky Egg Grants extra experience points when held. Side Mission 109: Wondrous Self-Healing Pokémon Magnet Boosts the power of Electric-type moves. Side Mission 65: Apartment Block Eeriness Metal Coat Boosts the power of Steel-type moves. Quasartico Inc., Side Mission 101: Steadfast as Steel, Side Mission 114: A Feather from Skarmory Miracle Seed Boosts the power of Grass-type moves. Side Mission 16: The Budew Show Muscle Band Slightly boosts the power of physical moves. Side Mission 56: We’ll Just Muscle Our Way Through Mystic Water Boosts the power of Water-type moves. Side Mission 64: Let It Rain, Let It Pour Never-Melt Ice Boosts the power of Ice-type moves. Side Mission 102: A Chilling Challenge Normal Gem Boosts the power of a Normal-type move once. Side Mission 21: Spewpa in the Museum Poison Barb Boosts the power of Poison-type moves. Side Mission 61: My Favorite Holovator Power Anklet Decreases Speed but increases Speed EV gain after battle. Side Mission 69: A Sky Battle for Old Times’ Sake; Shop Quasartico Inc. Power Band Decreases Speed but increases Sp. Def EV gain after battle. Side Mission 99: Pleasing Aron’s Palate; Shop Quasartico Inc. Power Belt Decreases Speed but increases Defense EV gain after battle. Side Mission 39: Slowpoke for Slowpoke; Shop Quasartico Inc. Power Bracer Decreases Speed but increases Attack EV gain after battle. Side Mission 38: Chasing Status; Shop Quasartico Inc. Power Lens Decreases Speed but increases Sp. Atk EV gain after battle. Side Mission 104: Abuzz About Bug Types; Shop Quasartico Inc. Power Weight Decreases Speed but increases HP EV gain after battle. Side Mission 72: Find My Galarian Stunfisk; Shop Quasartico Inc. Quick Claw Occasionally allows the holder to move first. Vert District (Vert Sector 2) Rocky Helmet Damages the attacker if making direct contact. Side Mission 92: The Beldum Blockade Scope Lens Raises the chance of landing critical hits. Side Mission 54: Get ENERGIZED Sharp Beak Boosts the power of Flying-type moves. Side Mission 69: A Sky Battle for Old Times’ Sake Shell Bell Restores HP when inflicting damage. Side Mission 67: Sylveon the Soother Silk Scarf Boosts the power of Normal-type moves. Side Mission 28: Who Says Normal Is Weak SilverPowder Boosts the power of Bug-type moves. Side Mission 11: The Kakuna Master Soft Sand Boosts the power of Ground-type moves. Side Mission 23: Underneath the Holovator Soothe Bell Increases the rate at which friendship grows. Side Mission 36: Some Friendly Competition Spell Tag Boosts the power of Ghost-type moves. Side Mission 95: A Haunting Experience TwistedSpoon Boosts the power of Psychic-type moves. Side Mission 35: Guidance from a Yoga Master Weakness Policy Greatly boosts Attack and Sp. Atk when hit by a super-effective move. Side Mission 86: Who Messed Up the Garden White Herb Restores lowered stats one time. Side Mission 18: A Pan-tastic Pot of Tea Wise Glasses Slightly boosts the power of special moves. Side Mission 21: Spewpa in the Museum

Ad

You should note that if any Held Items are missing from the list, details about them will be added in the future once available.

Also read: How to get all TM types in Pokemon Legends Z-A

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Virat Fumakia Virat is a Sportskeeda Esports and Gaming journalist specializing in Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. During his first nine months with the company, he garnered over 2 million views with under 300 articles, showcasing the value his expertise brings.



As a passionate fan of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, Virat stays updated with the latest information from official and unofficial sources. By carefully selecting the sources and meticulously reviewing the information, he ensures his readers have access to the most accurate news. His love for Genshin Impact is such that he could readily dive into the game physically and explore its open-world map if given the chance.



Virat’s interest in gaming began at a very young age with Pokemon Crystal on the Game Boy Advanced and he continued immersing himself further in the world of role-playing games, a genre he still adores. For nostalgic reasons, he still plays Pokemon games and frequently indulges in various mobile titles such as Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links, Pokemon GO, and Clash Royale.



In his leisure time, Virat finds pleasure in watching anime and reading manga. He also enjoys watching Dkayed’s videos, which have helped him learn a lot about Yu-Gi-Oh. Additionally, he is an avid sports enthusiast who enjoys staying active and engaging in various sporting activities. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨