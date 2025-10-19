All Held Items in Pokemon Legends Z-A

By Virat Fumakia
Modified Oct 19, 2025 11:02 GMT
All Held Items in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Held Items are quite an important aspect of Pokemon games (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Held Items have always been an important part of Pokemon, and Pokemon Legends Z-A is no different. It brings back the mechanic of equipping your monsters with certain objects to gain benefits like stat boosts, HP restore, or even friendship increase to unlock certain evolutions. Considering there are more than 40 Held Items in the latest title, many must be curious about where to find each one.

Ad

That said, this article lists all Held Items in Pokemon Legends Z-A, along with information about their advantages and how to get them.

sk promotional banner

Pokemon Legends Z-A: All Held Items and where to find them

In Pokemon Legends Z-A, you can obtain most Held Items by completing side missions. Here is a list of all of them, along with the missions you must complete to get them:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
ItemEffectLocation
Assault VestBoosts Sp. Def but prevents the use of status moves.Side Mission 71: The Burning Gaze of Watchog
Big RootIncreases the HP recovered from HP-draining moves.Side Mission 49: Hit and Heal
Black BeltBoosts the power of Fighting-type moves.Side Mission 58: Better to Detect Than to Protect
Black GlassesBoosts the power of Dark-type moves.Side Mission 70: Who’s the Strongest, Huh
CharcoalBoosts the power of Fire-type moves.Side Mission 57: The Camerupt Entrepreneur
Dragon FangBoosts the power of Dragon-type moves.Side Mission 91: Dragon You into Battle
EvioliteBoosts Defense and Sp. Def if the holder can still evolve.Side Mission 100: Starmie on High
Expert BeltSlightly boosts the power of super-effective moves.Side Mission 117: Josée’s Training
Fairy FeatherBoosts the power of Fairy-type moves.Side Mission 42: A Fan of Fairy Types
Focus BandMay allow the holder to endure a knockout hit with 1 HP.Side Mission 70: Who’s the Strongest, Huh
Focus SashGuarantees survival at 1 HP if hit at full health (once).Side Mission 59: A Rematch with Hawlucha
Hard StoneBoosts the power of Rock-type moves.Side Mission 27: Restored from a Fossil
King’s RockMay cause the target to flinch when inflicting damage.
Quasartico Inc., Z-A Infinite Royale Reward, Side Mission 84: Strike First to Make ‘Em Flinch
LeftoversSlowly restores HP during battle.Side Mission 68: The Best Use for Leftovers
Life OrbIncreases move power but damages the user slightly after each attack.Side Mission 85: Follow Litwick
Light BallBoosts Pikachu’s Attack and Sp. Atk stats.Side Mission 107: The World’s Greatest Pikachu
Lucky EggGrants extra experience points when held.Side Mission 109: Wondrous Self-Healing Pokémon
MagnetBoosts the power of Electric-type moves.Side Mission 65: Apartment Block Eeriness
Metal CoatBoosts the power of Steel-type moves.
Quasartico Inc., Side Mission 101: Steadfast as Steel, Side Mission 114: A Feather from Skarmory
Miracle SeedBoosts the power of Grass-type moves.Side Mission 16: The Budew Show
Muscle BandSlightly boosts the power of physical moves.Side Mission 56: We’ll Just Muscle Our Way Through
Mystic WaterBoosts the power of Water-type moves.Side Mission 64: Let It Rain, Let It Pour
Never-Melt IceBoosts the power of Ice-type moves.Side Mission 102: A Chilling Challenge
Normal GemBoosts the power of a Normal-type move once.Side Mission 21: Spewpa in the Museum
Poison BarbBoosts the power of Poison-type moves.Side Mission 61: My Favorite Holovator
Power AnkletDecreases Speed but increases Speed EV gain after battle.
Side Mission 69: A Sky Battle for Old Times’ Sake; Shop Quasartico Inc.
Power BandDecreases Speed but increases Sp. Def EV gain after battle.Side Mission 99: Pleasing Aron’s Palate; Shop Quasartico Inc.
Power BeltDecreases Speed but increases Defense EV gain after battle.Side Mission 39: Slowpoke for Slowpoke; Shop Quasartico Inc.
Power BracerDecreases Speed but increases Attack EV gain after battle.Side Mission 38: Chasing Status; Shop Quasartico Inc.
Power LensDecreases Speed but increases Sp. Atk EV gain after battle.Side Mission 104: Abuzz About Bug Types; Shop Quasartico Inc.
Power WeightDecreases Speed but increases HP EV gain after battle.Side Mission 72: Find My Galarian Stunfisk; Shop Quasartico Inc.
Quick ClawOccasionally allows the holder to move first.Vert District (Vert Sector 2)
Rocky HelmetDamages the attacker if making direct contact.Side Mission 92: The Beldum Blockade
Scope LensRaises the chance of landing critical hits.Side Mission 54: Get ENERGIZED
Sharp BeakBoosts the power of Flying-type moves.Side Mission 69: A Sky Battle for Old Times’ Sake
Shell BellRestores HP when inflicting damage.Side Mission 67: Sylveon the Soother
Silk ScarfBoosts the power of Normal-type moves.Side Mission 28: Who Says Normal Is Weak
SilverPowderBoosts the power of Bug-type moves.Side Mission 11: The Kakuna Master
Soft SandBoosts the power of Ground-type moves.Side Mission 23: Underneath the Holovator
Soothe BellIncreases the rate at which friendship grows.Side Mission 36: Some Friendly Competition
Spell TagBoosts the power of Ghost-type moves.Side Mission 95: A Haunting Experience
TwistedSpoonBoosts the power of Psychic-type moves.Side Mission 35: Guidance from a Yoga Master
Weakness PolicyGreatly boosts Attack and Sp. Atk when hit by a super-effective move.Side Mission 86: Who Messed Up the Garden
White HerbRestores lowered stats one time.Side Mission 18: A Pan-tastic Pot of Tea
Wise GlassesSlightly boosts the power of special moves.Side Mission 21: Spewpa in the Museum
Ad

You should note that if any Held Items are missing from the list, details about them will be added in the future once available.

Also read: How to get all TM types in Pokemon Legends Z-A

About the author
Virat Fumakia

Virat Fumakia

Virat is a Sportskeeda Esports and Gaming journalist specializing in Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. During his first nine months with the company, he garnered over 2 million views with under 300 articles, showcasing the value his expertise brings.

As a passionate fan of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, Virat stays updated with the latest information from official and unofficial sources. By carefully selecting the sources and meticulously reviewing the information, he ensures his readers have access to the most accurate news. His love for Genshin Impact is such that he could readily dive into the game physically and explore its open-world map if given the chance.

Virat’s interest in gaming began at a very young age with Pokemon Crystal on the Game Boy Advanced and he continued immersing himself further in the world of role-playing games, a genre he still adores. For nostalgic reasons, he still plays Pokemon games and frequently indulges in various mobile titles such as Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links, Pokemon GO, and Clash Royale.

In his leisure time, Virat finds pleasure in watching anime and reading manga. He also enjoys watching Dkayed’s videos, which have helped him learn a lot about Yu-Gi-Oh. Additionally, he is an avid sports enthusiast who enjoys staying active and engaging in various sporting activities.

Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Virat Fumakia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications