All Lacey's Elite Trial Pokemon Quiz Answers in Indigo Disk in Scarlet and Violet

To defeat Lacey in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you must answer a set of five questions. You can find Lacey, who is one of the Elite Four at Blueberry Academy, in the Coastal Plaza located in the Coastal Biome of the Terarium. After answering all her questions, she will accept your battle request.

Before starting the Elite Trial, you will have to pay 50 BP or Blueberry Points upon reaching the Coastal Plaza. After that, the NPC will call for Miss Lacey, who will then transport you to the trial site.

This article will walk you through all the questions along with their correct answers that you must choose during Lacey’s Elite Trial in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

All correct answers for Lacey’s Elite Trial Quiz in Indigo Disk

Lacey’s first question and the correct answer

Pikachu stores electricity in its cheeks (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lacey will say that Pikachu is an Electric-type Pokemon and it is popular for producing electricity. She will ask you to pick the right body part in which it stores electricity.

To answer this question, you must select Pikachu’s Cheeks. Once you get this answer right, Lacey will present you with the next question.

Lacey’s second question and the correct answer

Venonat uses its eyes as a radar (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For the second question of the Elite Trial Pokemon Quiz in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Lacey will summon Venonat. She will highlight this Pocket Monster's ability to use a certain part of its body as radar to help see “even on the darkest of nights.”

Choose the eyes as the correct answer for this question. The eyes help Venonat detect the objects in its surroundings. Answering this correctly will take you to the third question in this Elite Pokemon Quiz.

Lacey’s third question and the correct answer

Antique form Sinistea is hard to spot (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For the third question of this Elite Trial Pokemon Quiz in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Lacey will introduce you to the Sinistea siblings. She will tell you that there are a lot of phonies, and it is hard to determine the genuine antique pieces.

You will have to choose the Antique Form Sinistea out of three Sinistea siblings. The cup in the middle will be the right option. According to Lacey, the genuine Antique Form Sinistea can be “recognized by the mark on the bottom of the cup.”

Lacey’s fourth question and the correct answer

Minior, The Meteor Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This will be the penultimate question of the Elite Trial Pokemon Quiz in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Lacey will introduce the pink form of Minior, the Meteor Pokemon, before presenting the rest of its evolutions.

Each variant of Minior will then change into its meteor form — they look the same — and change position. You will have to find the pink one from the lineup.

This question is straightforward. You have to keep your eye on the pink Minior as it changes form.

Lacey’s fifth question and the correct answer

Granbull uses its tummy as a pillow (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For the last question in the Elite Trial Pokemon Quiz in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Lacey will introduce one of her own Pokemon, Granbull.

She will ask you to guess which body part Granbull uses as a pillow while sleeping. Choose Granbull’s tummy to clear the quiz. Selecting anything else will result in an incorrect response.

Read this article to learn about all the Legendary monsters in this DLC. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates on everything Pokemon.