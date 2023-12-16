All new The Indigo Disk moves and TMs in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

DLCs for mainline Pokemon games, including Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, do a great job of expanding the overall content available to players. One of the factors that players look forward to from these expansions is the moves. Every DLC for the main franchise has introduced new moves for creatures to learn and use in battle.

With this in mind, many Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers who are interested in the competitive scene may want to know what new moves were added to the franchise's library in preparation for the battles to come. In addition to these new moves, players may want to know what TMs are now available, as well as how they can easily grind the resources required to craft them.

List of new moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's The Indigo Disk

Official imagery for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk (Image via Game Freak)

Here is a list of all the new moves included in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's The Indigo Disk expansion:

Electro Shot PP10, Power: 130, Accuracy: 100, Gathers electricity to boost Sp. Atk, then fires a high-voltage shot.

Tera Starstorm PP5, Power: 120, Accuracy: 100, Uses crystals to bombard and eliminate the target; hits all foes in Stellar Form.

Fickle Beam PP5, Power: 80, Accuracy: 100, Shoots a beam; sometimes multiple beams double the power.

Burning Bulwark PP10, --, Accuracy: 101 Intensely hot fur protects from attacks; burns attackers on contact.

Thunderclap PP5, Power: 70, Accuracy: 100, Jolts the target with electricity, allowing a first strike if the target readies an attack.

Mighty Cleave PP5, Power: 95, Accuracy: 100, Uses accumulated light atop its head to strike the target; bypasses protection.

Tachyon Cutter PP10, Power: 50, Accuracy: 101, Launches particle blades twice; never misses.

Hard Press PP10, --, Accuracy: 100, Crushes the target to inflict damage; power increases with the target's remaining HP.

Dragon Cheer PP15, --, Accuracy: 101, Boosts allies' morale for critical hits; rouses Dragon types more.

Alluring Voice PP10, Power: 80, Accuracy: 100, Attacks with an angelic voice; confuses if the target's stats were boosted.

Temper Flare PP10, Power: 75, Accuracy: 100, Desperation-fueled attack; power doubles if the previous move failed.

Supercell Slam PP15, Power: 100, Accuracy: 95, Electrifies and slams onto the target; user takes damage if it misses.

Psychic Noise PP10, Power: 75, Accuracy: 100, Attacks with sound waves, preventing HP recovery for two turns.

Upper Hand PP15, Power: 65, Accuracy: 100, Strikes with the heel of the palm, causing flinching against priority moves.

Malignant Chain PP5, Power: 100, Accuracy: 100, Wraps the target in a toxic, corrosive chain; may badly poison.

Some of these new moves can be taught to creatures via a Technical Machine, or TM for short. These items can be found around the map or can be crafted out of material obtained from defeating wild creatures at Pokemon Centers.

Other entries on this list are signature moves of the new creatures who came to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with the expansion.

List of new TMs in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's The Indigo Disk

The TM-crafting machine as seen in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Here is a list of every new TM added to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's The Indigo Disk, as well as the crafting recipes or methods by which players can obtain them:

TM202 Pain Split: 3,000 LP, 2 Comfey Flower, 3 Solosis Gel

TM203 Psych Up: 400 LP, 2 Stantler Hair, 1 Porygon Fragment

TM204 Double-Edge: 10,000 LP, 2 Tauros Hair, 4 Rhyhorn Fang

TM205 Endeavor: 5,000 LP, 3 Tauros Hair, 3 Snubbull Hair

TM206 Petal Blizzard: 5,000 LP, 2 Comfey Flower, 1 Cottonee Fluff, 2 Oddish Leaf

TM207 Temper Flare: Blueberry Academy Elite Four reward, 3,000 LP, 2 Numel Lava, 3 Magby Hair

TM208 Whirlpool: 800 LP, 1 Lapras Teardrop, 2 Horsea Ink, 2 Seel Fur

TM209 Muddy Water: 10,000 LP, 3 Wooper Slime, 3 Horsea Ink

TM210 Supercell Slam: 5,000 LP, 2 Blitzle Mane Hair, 3 Elekid Fur

TM211 Electroweb: 800 LP, 8 Joltik Thread

TM212 Triple Axel: 8,000 LP, 3 Sneasel Claw, 1 Minccino Fur, 1 Tyrogue Sweat

TM213 Coaching: 800 LP, 1 Pawmi Fur, 3 Scraggy Sweat, 1 Tyrogue Sweat

TM214 Sludge Wave: 10,000 LP, 2 Gastly Gas, 2 Qwilfish Spines, 2 Tentacool Stinger

TM215 Scorching Sands: 10,000 LP, 1 Sandile Claw, 2 Drilbur Claw, 2 Trapinch Shell

TM216 Feather Dance: 400 LP, 2 Murkrow Bauble, 3 Pikipek Feather

TM217 Future Sight: 5,000 LP, 2 Slowpoke Claw, 2 Drowzee Fur, 2 Solosis Gel

TM218 Expanding Force: 10,000 LP, 3 Espurr Fur, 2 Exeggcute Shell

TM219 Skitter Smack: 3,000 LP, 2 Rellor Mud, 3 Dewpider Thread

TM220 Meteor Beam: 15,000 LP, 8 Minior Shell

TM221 Throat Chop: 5,000 LP, 3 Zorua Fur, 2 Scraggy Sweat

TM222 Breaking Swipe: 3,000 LP, 2 Axew Scales, 1 Cyclizar Scales, 3 Duraludon Tarnish

TM223 Metal Sound: 800 LP, 2 Magnemite Screw, 2 Shieldon Claw, 2 Elekid Fur

TM224 Curse: 400 LP, 2 Nacli Salt, 4 Golett Shard

TM225 Hard Press: Blueberry Academy Elite Four reward, 5,000 LP, 3 Cufant Tarnish, 3 Beldum Claw

TM226 Dragon Cheer: Blueberry Academy Elite Four reward, 1,500 LP, 1 Applin Juice, 2 Tatsugiri Scales, 2 Lapras Teardrop

TM227 Alluring Voice: Blueberry Academy Elite Four reward, 3,000 LP, 3 Igglybuff Fluff, Ralts Dust, Cottonee Fluff

TM228 Psychic Noise: 3,000 LP, 3 Psyduck Down, 3 Chingling Fragment

TM229 Upper Hand: 1,500 LP, 3 Makuhita Sweat, 3 Tyrogue Sweat

Utilizing sandwich recipes that increase creature spawn rates and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's new auto-battle feature, players can easily grind for the required materials from the wild Pocket Monsters that hold what they need.

Keeping an eye on the map is also important, as it can reveal locations of Mass Outbreaks.