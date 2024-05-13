All Pokemon GO Catch multipliers explained

In Pokemon GO, there are varying degrees of difficulty when it comes to catching the game's Pocket Monsters. While common Pokemon can be easy to catch by making a successful Poke Ball throw, others are more likely to break out or even flee the encounter. Since this is the case, it's a good idea to be acquainted with the game's catch multipliers so they can be used as often as possible.

Based on a wide range of different factors in Pokemon GO, players can multiply their chances of catching a Pokemon with each Poke Ball throw. Some multipliers are easier to accomplish than others, but all are helpful in their own ways. They aren't mandatory to catch a Pokemon, but they definitely make things easier. Due to this, let's examine the categories of catch multipliers and how they interact with each other.

Explaining the catch multipliers in Pokemon GO

Berry Multiplier

Berries of different qualities apply different multipliers in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

If players have berries to spare, they're well suited for providing different catch multipliers. While Razz Berries are stated to improve catch rates in Pokemon GO, Silver Pinap Berries are also capable of providing a catch multiplier. The applicable catch multipliers and their corresponding berries can be found below:

Razz Berry - 1.5x multiplier

- 1.5x multiplier Silver Pinap Berry - 1.8x multiplier

- 1.8x multiplier Golden Razz Berry - 2.5x multiplier

Poke Ball Type Multiplier

Poke Ball choice is a major factor in Pokemon GO's catch multipliers (Image via Niantic)

While this is effectively common knowledge, it's still worth remembering that a player's Poke Ball choice also implements catch modifiers in Pokemon GO. The higher the quality of a Poke Ball, the better the catch multiplier. The lone exception is the Master Ball, which will catch any Pokemon without fail.

Poke Balls and Premier Balls provide no additional bonus to catching a Pokemon since they both have a 1x multiplier. However, a Great Ball provides a catch multiplier of 1.5x, while Ultra Balls offer a catch multiplier of 2x. This information confirms the common understanding that the better a Poke Ball is, the more likely a trainer is to catch a Pokemon in an encounter.

Throw Multiplier

Throw accuracy in Pokemon GO can provide a hefty catch multiplier (Image via Niantic)

Just like Poke Ball choice, most Pokemon GO players understand that the better accuracy they have during a throw, the better their chances of catching a Pokemon. In Niantic's mobile title, catch multipliers from Pokemon GO throws are based on whether or not the throw was curved and whether the throw was graded as nice, great, or excellent.

The breakdown for multipliers regarding throw accuracy is as follows:

Curveball Throw - 1.7x multiplier upon a successful curveball throw

- 1.7x multiplier upon a successful curveball throw Nice Throw - Ranges from a 1x to 1.3x multiplier based on the radius of the target ring

- Ranges from a 1x to 1.3x multiplier based on the radius of the target ring Great Throw - Ranges from a 1.3x to 1.7x multiplier based on the radius of the target ring

- Ranges from a 1.3x to 1.7x multiplier based on the radius of the target ring Excellent Throw - Provides a 1.7x to 2x multiplier based on the radius of the target ring

When it comes to securing the best possible catch multiplier from throws, trainers will want to hit the smallest possible target ring with a curveball throw.

Pokemon Type Medals

The grade of a player's type medal can bestow catch multipliers (Image via Pokemon GO Wiki)

As players catch Pokemon, they make progress toward 18 different type medals based on the Pokemon's elemental type(s). As these medals rank up, they provide improved catch multipliers. If a player is attempting to catch a Pokemon with two elemental types, the game will apply a multiplier that averages the two corresponding medals.

Below, trainers can find the multipliers provided by the rank of their type medals:

Bronze Medal - 1.1x multiplier

- 1.1x multiplier Silver Medal - 1.2x multiplier

- 1.2x multiplier Gold Medal - 1.3x multiplier

- 1.3x multiplier Platinum Medal - 1.4x multiplier

Encounter Type Multiplier

Creatures encountered as research rewards have an inherent catch multiplier in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Although most Pokemon don't receive a catch multiplier due to how they're encountered, the same can't be said for those found as research rewards. Pokemon encountered as a reward for completing any form of research task will have a 2x catch multiplier applied to them before any additional multipliers, making them easier to capture on average compared to if they were found elsewhere.

Stacking Catch Multipliers in Pokemon GO

Multiple catch multipliers can stack in Pokemon GO, vastly improving players' chances (Image via Niantic)

As a final important note, it's vital to understand that catch multipliers stack. Simply using a higher-grade Poke Ball or berry won't provide the same benefit as using both together. For optimal chances at catching a Pokemon, players will want to use as many multipliers as possible, which will then be multiplied together and applied to the Pokemon's approximate catch rate.

Suppose a trainer who fed a Pokemon a Golden Razz Berry made a perfectly accurate curveball throw and had a platinum medal for one or more of the Pokemon's elemental types. All of the multipliers would stack to give a 23.8x multiplier toward the creature's catch chance or a 47.6x multiplier if the Pokemon was a research reward encounter.