All shiny Ultra Beasts in Pokemon GO, ranked

All the shiny Ultra Beasts in Pokemon GO are now available with the release of Blacephalon and Stakataka in April 2025. Players can now use the shiny versions of their favorite Ultra Beast in the GO Battle League. However, not all of these sub-Legendaries are great picks in PvP.
We review all the Ultra Beasts and rank them in Pokemon GO. The rankings will be based on their performance in the GO Battle League, from worst to best. Remember, being shiny doesn't add value to the creature's battle prowess.
Note: As Poipole is not a fully evolved Pokemon, it has been left off this list. Also, only the performances of these mons in the Master League will be counted. This is because they all currently rank below 300 in the Ultra League, as per PvPoke.
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
Ranking shiny Ultra Beasts in Pokemon GO
10) Pheremosa (Currently unranked by PvPoke in Master League)
- Type: Bug/Fighting
- Attack: 316
- Defense: 85
- Stamina: 174
- Max CP: 3213
- Fast Attacks: Bug Bite, Low Kick
- Charged Attacks: Bug Buzz, Lunge, Focus Blast, Close Combat
- Best moveset: Bug Bite + Close Combat and Lunge
Despite its high attack, Pheremosa is too frail and has a poor defensive typing to be used in the Master League.
9) Naganadel (PvPoke Ranking in Master League: 239)
- Type: Poison/Dragon
- Attack: 263
- Defense: 159
- Stamina: 177
- Max CP: 3587
- Fast Attacks: Air Slash, Poison Jab
- Charged Attacks: Acrobatics, Dragon Pulse, Fell Stinger, Sludge Bomb
- Recommended moveset: Poison Jab + Sludge Bomb and Dragon Pulse
Naganadel's typing is slightly better than Pheromosa's. But it is still frail and weak to common attackers like Rhyperior and Necrozma (Dusk Mane).
8) Celesteela (PvPoke Ranking in Master League: 234)
- Type: Steel/Flying
- Attack: 207
- Defense: 199
- Stamina: 219
- Max CP: 3507
- Fast Attacks: Smack Down, Air Slash
- Charged Attacks: Body Slam, Bulldoze, Iron Head, Heavy Slam
- Recommended moveset: Air Slash + Body Slam and Bulldoze/Heavy Slam
Celesteela has a lot of bulk thanks to its partial Steel typing. However, it fails to apply any meaningful pressure to opponents thanks to its slow attacks.
7) Guzzlord (PvPoke Ranking in Master League: 230)
- Type: Dark/Dragon
- Attack: 188
- Defense: 99
- Stamina: 440
- Max CP: 3264
- Fast Attacks: Snarl, Dragon Tail
- Charged Attacks: Brutal Swing, Crunch, Dragon Claw, Sludge Bomb
- Recommended moveset: Dragon Tail + Brutal Swing and Dragon Claw
Guzzlord has a phenomenal Stamina stat and great offensive typing. But thanks to its double weakness to Fairy, it struggles in a metagame with Xerneas.
6) Stakataka (PvPoke Ranking in Master League: 227)
- Type: Rock/Steel
- Attack: 213
- Defense: 298
- Stamina: 156
- Max CP: 3724
- Fast Attacks: Rock Throw, Take Down
- Charged Attacks: Bulldoze, Flash Cannon, Stone Edge
- Recommended moveset: Rock Throw + Stone Edge and Flash Cannon
Stakataka can be a very effective Rock-type attacker. However, a double weakness in both Ground and Fighting types holds this Ultra Beast back significantly.
5) Blacephalon (PvPoke Ranking in Master League: 196)
- Type: Fire/Ghost
- Attack: 315
- Defense: 148
- Stamina: 142
- Max CP: 3727
- Fast Attacks: Astonish, Incinerate
- Charged Attacks: Mystical Fire, Overheat, Shadow Ball
- Recommended moveset: Incinerate + Mystical Fire and Shadow Ball
This Fire/Ghost Ultra Beast is a phenomenal attacker with access to useful Fast Attacks in Incinerate and Astonish. But its defense is very low, leading to it getting knocked out quickly.
4) Kartana (PvPoke Ranking in Master League: 176)
- Type: Steel/Grass
- Attack: 323
- Defense: 182
- Stamina: 139
- Max CP: 4156
- Fast Attacks: Razor Leaf, Air Slash
- Charged Attacks: Leaf Blade, Aerial Ace, Night Slash, X-Scissor
- Recommended moveset: Razor Leaf + Leaf Blade and Night Slash
Kartana is a heavy damage dealer with STAB Razor Leaf as a Fast Attack. However, it has a double weakness to Fire-type attacks.
3) Buzzwole (PvPoke Ranking in Master League: 131)
- Type: Bug/Fighting
- Attack: 196
- Defense: 236
- Stamina: 216
- Max CP: 3912
- Fast Attacks: Poison Jab, Counter
- Charged Attacks: Fell Stinger, Lunge, Power-Up Punch, Superpower
- Recommended moveset: Counter + Superpower and Lunge
This muscular insect is great at building pressure on opponents with Counter and Lunge. However, it requires a little skill to use correctly. If not used well, Buzzwole can be inconsistent.
2) Xurkitree (PvPoke Ranking in Master League: 94)
- Type: Electric
- Attack: 330
- Defense: 144
- Stamina: 195
- Max CP: 4451
- Fast Attacks: Thunder Shock, Spark
- Charged Attacks: Discharge, Thunder, Power Whip, Dazzling Gleam
- Recommended moveset: Thunder Shock + Discharge and Dazzling Gleam
Despite being quite frail, STAB Electric moves from Xurkitree can deal a lot of damage to opponents. This is thanks to its ability to quickly fill up its Charged Attacks meter.
1) Nihilego (PvPoke Ranking in Master League: 83)
- Type: Rock and Poison
- Attack: 249
- Defense: 210
- Stamina: 240
- Max CP: 4465
- Fast Attacks: Acid, Pound, Poison Jab
- Charged Attacks: Power Gem, Sludge Bomb, Rock Slide, Gunk Shot
- Recommended moveset: Poison Jab + Rock Slide and Sludge Bomb
Despite a double weakness to Ground types, Nihilego is the best Ultra Beast in the Master League. It has well-rounded stats and decent bulk and deals a lot of Fast Attack damage with Poison Jab.
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨