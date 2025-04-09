All shiny Ultra Beasts in Pokemon GO, ranked

All the shiny Ultra Beasts in Pokemon GO are now available with the release of Blacephalon and Stakataka in April 2025. Players can now use the shiny versions of their favorite Ultra Beast in the GO Battle League. However, not all of these sub-Legendaries are great picks in PvP.

Ad

We review all the Ultra Beasts and rank them in Pokemon GO. The rankings will be based on their performance in the GO Battle League, from worst to best. Remember, being shiny doesn't add value to the creature's battle prowess.

Note: As Poipole is not a fully evolved Pokemon, it has been left off this list. Also, only the performances of these mons in the Master League will be counted. This is because they all currently rank below 300 in the Ultra League, as per PvPoke.

Ad

Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Ranking shiny Ultra Beasts in Pokemon GO

10) Pheremosa (Currently unranked by PvPoke in Master League)

Shiny Pheremosa in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Type: Bug/Fighting

Bug/Fighting Attack: 316

316 Defense: 85

85 Stamina: 174

174 Max CP: 3213

3213 Fast Attacks: Bug Bite, Low Kick

Bug Bite, Low Kick Charged Attacks: Bug Buzz, Lunge, Focus Blast, Close Combat

Bug Buzz, Lunge, Focus Blast, Close Combat Best moveset: Bug Bite + Close Combat and Lunge

Ad

Despite its high attack, Pheremosa is too frail and has a poor defensive typing to be used in the Master League.

9) Naganadel (PvPoke Ranking in Master League: 239)

Shiny Naganadel in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Type: Poison/Dragon

Poison/Dragon Attack: 263

263 Defense: 159

159 Stamina: 177

177 Max CP: 3587

3587 Fast Attacks: Air Slash, Poison Jab

Air Slash, Poison Jab Charged Attacks: Acrobatics, Dragon Pulse, Fell Stinger, Sludge Bomb

Acrobatics, Dragon Pulse, Fell Stinger, Sludge Bomb Recommended moveset: Poison Jab + Sludge Bomb and Dragon Pulse

Ad

Naganadel's typing is slightly better than Pheromosa's. But it is still frail and weak to common attackers like Rhyperior and Necrozma (Dusk Mane).

8) Celesteela (PvPoke Ranking in Master League: 234)

Shiny Celesteela in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Type: Steel/Flying

Steel/Flying Attack: 207

207 Defense: 199

199 Stamina: 219

219 Max CP: 3507

3507 Fast Attacks: Smack Down, Air Slash

Smack Down, Air Slash Charged Attacks: Body Slam, Bulldoze, Iron Head, Heavy Slam

Body Slam, Bulldoze, Iron Head, Heavy Slam Recommended moveset: Air Slash + Body Slam and Bulldoze/Heavy Slam

Ad

Celesteela has a lot of bulk thanks to its partial Steel typing. However, it fails to apply any meaningful pressure to opponents thanks to its slow attacks.

7) Guzzlord (PvPoke Ranking in Master League: 230)

Shiny Guzzlord in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Type: Dark/Dragon

Dark/Dragon Attack: 188

188 Defense: 99

99 Stamina: 440

440 Max CP: 3264

3264 Fast Attacks: Snarl, Dragon Tail

Snarl, Dragon Tail Charged Attacks: Brutal Swing, Crunch, Dragon Claw, Sludge Bomb

Brutal Swing, Crunch, Dragon Claw, Sludge Bomb Recommended moveset: Dragon Tail + Brutal Swing and Dragon Claw

Ad

Guzzlord has a phenomenal Stamina stat and great offensive typing. But thanks to its double weakness to Fairy, it struggles in a metagame with Xerneas.

6) Stakataka (PvPoke Ranking in Master League: 227)

Shiny Stakataka in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Type: Rock/Steel

Rock/Steel Attack: 213

213 Defense: 298

298 Stamina: 156

156 Max CP: 3724

3724 Fast Attacks: Rock Throw, Take Down

Rock Throw, Take Down Charged Attacks: Bulldoze, Flash Cannon, Stone Edge

Bulldoze, Flash Cannon, Stone Edge Recommended moveset: Rock Throw + Stone Edge and Flash Cannon

Ad

Stakataka can be a very effective Rock-type attacker. However, a double weakness in both Ground and Fighting types holds this Ultra Beast back significantly.

5) Blacephalon (PvPoke Ranking in Master League: 196)

Shiny Blacephalon in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Type: Fire/Ghost

Fire/Ghost Attack: 315

315 Defense: 148

148 Stamina: 142

142 Max CP: 3727

3727 Fast Attacks: Astonish, Incinerate

Astonish, Incinerate Charged Attacks: Mystical Fire, Overheat, Shadow Ball

Mystical Fire, Overheat, Shadow Ball Recommended moveset: Incinerate + Mystical Fire and Shadow Ball

Ad

This Fire/Ghost Ultra Beast is a phenomenal attacker with access to useful Fast Attacks in Incinerate and Astonish. But its defense is very low, leading to it getting knocked out quickly.

4) Kartana (PvPoke Ranking in Master League: 176)

Shiny Kartana in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Type: Steel/Grass

Steel/Grass Attack: 323

323 Defense: 182

182 Stamina: 139

139 Max CP: 4156

4156 Fast Attacks: Razor Leaf, Air Slash

Razor Leaf, Air Slash Charged Attacks: Leaf Blade, Aerial Ace, Night Slash, X-Scissor

Leaf Blade, Aerial Ace, Night Slash, X-Scissor Recommended moveset: Razor Leaf + Leaf Blade and Night Slash

Ad

Kartana is a heavy damage dealer with STAB Razor Leaf as a Fast Attack. However, it has a double weakness to Fire-type attacks.

3) Buzzwole (PvPoke Ranking in Master League: 131)

Shiny Buzzwole in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Type: Bug/Fighting

Bug/Fighting Attack: 196

196 Defense: 236

236 Stamina: 216

216 Max CP: 3912

3912 Fast Attacks: Poison Jab, Counter

Poison Jab, Counter Charged Attacks: Fell Stinger, Lunge, Power-Up Punch, Superpower

Fell Stinger, Lunge, Power-Up Punch, Superpower Recommended moveset: Counter + Superpower and Lunge

Ad

This muscular insect is great at building pressure on opponents with Counter and Lunge. However, it requires a little skill to use correctly. If not used well, Buzzwole can be inconsistent.

2) Xurkitree (PvPoke Ranking in Master League: 94)

Shiny Xurkitree in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Type: Electric

Electric Attack: 330

330 Defense: 144

144 Stamina: 195

195 Max CP: 4451

4451 Fast Attacks: Thunder Shock, Spark

Thunder Shock, Spark Charged Attacks: Discharge, Thunder, Power Whip, Dazzling Gleam

Discharge, Thunder, Power Whip, Dazzling Gleam Recommended moveset: Thunder Shock + Discharge and Dazzling Gleam

Ad

Despite being quite frail, STAB Electric moves from Xurkitree can deal a lot of damage to opponents. This is thanks to its ability to quickly fill up its Charged Attacks meter.

1) Nihilego (PvPoke Ranking in Master League: 83)

Shiny Nihilego in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Type: Rock and Poison

Rock and Poison Attack: 249

249 Defense: 210

210 Stamina: 240

240 Max CP: 4465

4465 Fast Attacks: Acid, Pound, Poison Jab

Acid, Pound, Poison Jab Charged Attacks: Power Gem, Sludge Bomb, Rock Slide, Gunk Shot

Power Gem, Sludge Bomb, Rock Slide, Gunk Shot Recommended moveset: Poison Jab + Rock Slide and Sludge Bomb

Despite a double weakness to Ground types, Nihilego is the best Ultra Beast in the Master League. It has well-rounded stats and decent bulk and deals a lot of Fast Attack damage with Poison Jab.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Sil Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."



Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.



In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨