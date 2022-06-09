All weaknesses and counters for Tropius in Pokemon GO

Tropius may be a powerful battler in Pokemon GO, but it has a ton of weaknesses trainers can take advantage of. While Tropius resists Fighting, Water, Grass, and Ground-type attacks, it has even more attacks that it receives super-effective damage from. This should make it easy for trainers to best it in battle.

Any Ice, Flying, Poison, Rock, or Fire-type attacks will severely damage Tropius and take down its HP quickly, and there are quite a few ways to defeat the Grass/Flying-type creature.

All Tropius weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Tropius is known to be a formidable battler in the GO Battle League (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tropius is a Pokemon with dual-typing. As a Grass/Flying-type, it is open to twice as many super effective attacks than if it just had one of those types. Trainers can exploit this with no issues.

It takes super effective damage from Fire, Rock, Poison, and Flying-types. Its Grass-type accounts for Fire, Poison, and Flying, while the Flying-type accounts for Rock-type attacks.

However, both of its typings make for double the damage taken from Ice-type moves. As the other super effective types do 160% damage, Ice-type attacks will hit Tropius with a whopping 256% damage.

If a Pokemon of the same type as its attack deals super effective damage, it will be even more powerful thanks to the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) mechanic found in Pokemon GO.

The best Pokemon to counter Tropius

Galarian Darmanitan is a powerful option to take down Tropius (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There are a ton of Pokemon in Pokemon GO that can dish out a beating to Tropius. While any Ice, Flying, Poison, Rock, or Fire-type attack will do, it is best to get that Same Type Attack bonus that was mentioned earlier.

A massive list could be made for Pokemon who can excel against Tropius in battle, so here are just a handful of them with their Fast Attack and Charged Attack:

Galarian Darmanitan : Ice Fang, Avalanche

: Ice Fang, Avalanche Mamoswine : Powder Snow, Avalanche

: Powder Snow, Avalanche Glaceon : Frost Breath, Avalanche

: Frost Breath, Avalanche Chandelure : Fire Spin, Overheat

: Fire Spin, Overheat Darmanitan : Fire Fang, Overheat

: Fire Fang, Overheat Moltres : Fire Spin, Sky Attack

: Fire Spin, Sky Attack Blaziken : Fire Spin, Blast Burn

: Fire Spin, Blast Burn Roserade : Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb Rhyperior : Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker Braviary : Air Slash, Brave Bird

: Air Slash, Brave Bird Charizard: Fire Spin, Overheat

The likes of Roserade and Rhyperior should be used with caution as Tropius can hurt them with Flying-type and Grass-type attacks, respectively. However, they shouldn't run into any issues if they are powerful enough.

The rest are super powerful options that can destroy Tropius in a matter of moments with their best movesets. There are plenty of options available that weren't listed as well.

Pokemon GO trainers can use whatever creature they like as long as it has been trained and is strong enough with the right attacks. Those listed are just the most common ones that Pokemon trainers may have available for battle.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far